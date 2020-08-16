Capture d’écran: Microsoft

2020 a été et continuera probablement d’être une année terrible et terrible. Maintenant plus que jamais, il est temps de s’envoler et heureusement, avec la sortie de Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 cette semaine, nous le pouvons tous!

Je finirai par abandonner toutes les options de simulation lorsque je jouerai à Flight Sim 2020. Je sais que cela fait de moi un fan de simulation de vol occasionnel, mais je veux juste prendre un gros avion et naviguer à travers le pays pendant quelques heures. Je ne suis pas ici pour le simulateur, je suis ici pour le vol. Aussi, je veux bourdonner le sol aussi bas que possible avant de heurter un arbre ou quelque chose.

Au-delà de Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, d’autres choses sortent également cette semaine. Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:

Lundi 17 août

Cecconoid | SwitchGangster Empire: Vendetta | PC100 Vacas | PCEpic Battles of History | PC

Mardi 18 août

Rogue Legacy 2 | PCManifold Garden | Xbox OneEven l’Océan | PS4Death end re; Quest 2 | PCPathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox OneHelheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, MacMicrosoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PCMortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PCMy Univers-My Baby | SwitchPaper Shakespeare: La légende de Rainbow Hollow | Plan PCFishhead | PC

Mercredi 19 août

Elle voit le film interactif rouge | Xbox OneEven The Ocean | Xbox OneStones of the Revenant | Xbox OneAu-delà des lignes ennemies 2 | La grande illusion de Xbox OneNorman | Xbox One, SwitchDestropolis | PCPendelum | PCMissing Time | PC, Simulateur de sélecteur MacMushroom | PCFlying Slime | PC

Jeudi 20 août

Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCOgre Tale | PCBattletoads | Xbox One, PCGryphon Knight Epic: Édition définitive | Xbox One, PC, MacPeaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, commutateur, PCFuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchTrain Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PCRPG Maker MZ | Réservoirs PC, MacRetro | SwitchPhoenotopia | SwitchBunny Adventure | SwitchChinese Parents | SwitchDigerati présente: l’exploration des donjons | SwitchKids: Coloriage à la ferme | SwitchKwaidan – Histoire d’Azuma Manor | SwitchEllipsis | SwitchPandora: Chaînes du chaos | PCEternal Hope | PCHalf-Fly3 | PCMystic Midway: Repos en morceaux | PCScheming à travers l’apocalypse zombie | PCSuperNatural Duels | PCEndless Escape | PC

Vendredi 21 août

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox OneNouveau conte de Super Lucky | PS4, Xbox OneParty Panic | Xbox One: le combat des blobs! | Xbox OnePGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, commutateur, PC

Samurai Jack: Bataille dans le temps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCAokana: quatre rythmes à travers le bleu | PS4, Scavenger SwitchDungeon | Xbox OneEven The Ocean | SwitchParatopic | SwitchOne Line Coloration | SwitchIndygo | Switch4x4 Dirt Track | SwitchAokana – Quatre rythmes à travers le bleu | SwitchThe Dreamcatcher | PCAlien Cat 7 | PCCasus | PCCitadale-L’Esprit éveillé | PCShell Corp | PCKwarn Armada Tactics | PCSpace Bar au bout de la galaxie | PC

Samedi 22 août

Puzzle Bundle: 3 en 1 | SwitchSpace Monster | PC

Dimanche 23 août

Puzzles Anime | PC