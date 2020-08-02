Fall GuysScreenshot: Mediatonic

Nous sommes dans un peu de marasme estival pour les grands matchs, mais il reste encore beaucoup de choses à s’exciter. Fall Guys arrive sur PS4 et PC cette semaine. Il y a un jeu Fast & Furious. Et Horizon Zero Dawn fait ses débuts sur PC.

Mardi 4 août

Pixelbot Extreme | Guys PS4Fall: Knockout ultime | PC, PS4Relicta | Xbox One, PC, PS4Skully | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4Wizards: Baguette d’épicosité | Xbox OneHellbound | PC

Mercredi 5 août

The Mean Greens: guerre plastique | Xbox One, PS4Phantasy Star Online 2 | Mine mystère PC (Steam) | Xbox One, SwitchRogueCube | Xbox One, tactiques PS4Steam | Xbox One, commutateur, PS4

Jeudi 6 août

Aery — Souvenirs brisés | Xbox One, commutateur, PCClan N | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4Il se cache en dessous | Xbox OneUnderMine | Xbox One, gloire PCTitan | SwitchMemory Lane | SwitchCrowdy Farm Rush | SwitchKukkoro Days | SwitchFrontline Zed | SwitchDrink Plus Glurp | Switch, Jeux d’été PCInstant Sports | SwitchAlphadia Genesis | SwitchCruel Bands Carrière | SwitchUltra Food Mess | Commutateur

Vendredi 7 août

Horizon Zero Dawn | PCSwimsanity | Xbox One, PC, Switch (6 août) RogueCube | SwitchFast & Furious Crossroads | Xbox One, PS4, PCHardCube | Xbox OneWarriOrb | Simulateur de conduite de bus Xbox OneCity | SwitchWordify | Commutateur