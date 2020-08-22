Cette histoire a été initialement publiée le 2020/03/20

13 h 07 PDT le 20 mars 2020 et dernière mise à jour le 21/08/2020

15h30 HAP le 21 août 2020.

Les salles de cinéma rouvrent lentement, mais beaucoup n’ont pas encore de nouvelles versions et les studios semblent adopter le modèle de streaming. Que vous restiez à la maison pour limiter les risques potentiels ou que vous économisiez simplement quelques dollars en regardant depuis le canapé, nous avons organisé une énorme liste avec de nombreux films récemment ajoutés et quelques sorties à venir.

Nouveau ceci la semaine:

La star évidente de la semaine est The One and Only Ivan, une exclusivité Disney + qui fait beaucoup parler d’elle sur Twitter en ce moment. Il rassemble un casting incroyable comprenant Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston et Angelina Jolie pour une histoire touchante qui devrait vous donner des sensations, mais aussi vous faire rire.

Vous trouverez Ethan Hawke en train de regarder Tesla, une interprétation intéressante et très libéralement repensée de l’un des plus grands scientifiques de l’histoire. Pour un film intelligent de poisson hors de l’eau, Stage Mother semble avoir du potentiel, en particulier avec Lucy Liu et Adrian Grenier jouant des rôles clés. Il y a aussi quelque chose d’intéressant à propos de Chemical Hearts et The Burnt Orange Heresy, alors jetez également un coup d’œil à ces remorques.

L’horreur et les thrillers sont à nouveau parmi les genres les plus représentés de la semaine, et il y en a quelques-uns qui méritent l’attention. The Vanished nous offre Anne Heche et Thomas Jane dans un thriller d’action psychologique qu’il ne faut pas ignorer. La porte pâle cherche l’inspiration dans des classiques comme From Dusk Til Dawn, mais avance avec moins de comédie pure et simple.

Il y a eu plusieurs autres sorties de films cette semaine, y compris d’autres films d’horreur qui m’ont laissé me demander qui financerait ces films et pourquoi. Mais si c’est votre confiture, consultez The Barge People et Clownface.

21 août

Le seul et unique Ivan

21 août | Aventure, Comédie, Animation, Famille | IMDb

Avec: Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie

Alors qu’il est piégé dans une cage au centre commercial Exit 8 Big Top et à Video Arcade, un gorille nommé Ivan fait équipe avec un éléphant attentionné nommé Stella pour reconstituer son passé mystérieux et éclore une évasion rusée de leur captivité partagée.

Tesla

21 août | Biographie, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith

L’inventeur brillant et maussade Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) mène une bataille difficile pour mener à bien son système électrique révolutionnaire. De plus en plus mécontent de l’avidité de l’inventeur Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla se forge sa propre voie vertueuse mais ardue vers la création du moteur innovant à courant alternatif. Sa nature européenne est en contradiction avec l’industrialisme américain naissant, et le paysage de la propriété intellectuelle est perfide – et Tesla est lentement emprisonné dans son esprit hyperactif. Son associée Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson) analyse et présente son histoire au fur et à mesure qu’elle se déroule, offrant une voix résolument moderne dans ce drame de la période scientifique.

Mère de scène

21 août | Comédie, Drame, Musique | IMDb

Avec: Lucy Liu, Calem MacDonald et Adrian Grenier

Lorsqu’elle est conservatrice, la directrice de la chorale d’église du Texas, Maybelline, hérite du club de dragsters de son fils récemment décédé, elle surprend son mari à l’esprit fermé et tous les autres qu’elle connaît en déménageant seule à San Francisco pour sauver le club de la faillite. Dans ce nouvel environnement bruyant et racé, elle commence à s’ouvrir et à trouver un nouveau sens à sa vie, devenant même une figure maternelle des artistes flamboyants du club … jusqu’à ce qu’une visite surprise menace de bouleverser sa nouvelle vie.

Coeurs chimiques

21 août | Drame, Romance | IMDb

Avec: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams et Sarah Jones

Henry Page (Austin Abrams), 17 ans, n’a jamais été amoureux. Il se croit romantique, mais le genre d’amour unique qu’il espérait ne s’est pas encore produit. Puis, le premier jour de la dernière année, il rencontre Grace Town (Lili Reinhart), étudiante transférée, et il semble que tout cela est sur le point de changer. Lorsque Grace et Henry sont choisis pour co-éditer le journal de l’école, il est immédiatement attiré par le mystérieux nouveau venu. En apprenant le secret déchirant qui a changé sa vie, il se retrouve amoureux d’elle – ou du moins de la personne qu’il pense qu’elle est.

L’hérésie de l’orange brûlé

21 août | Action, Drame, Thriller | IMDb

Avec: Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang

Le monde de l’art et la pègre se rencontrent dans l’élégant et érotique thriller néo-noir du réalisateur Giuseppe Capotondi, The Burnt Orange Heresy. Situé dans l’Italie actuelle, le critique d’art irrésistiblement charismatique James Figueras se lie avec son compatriote provocante et séduisante, Berenice Hollis. C’est un anti-héros classique en devenir avec un charme qui masque sa profonde ambition, alors qu’elle est une innocente en tournée en Europe, profitant de la liberté d’être qui elle veut. Les nouveaux amoureux se rendent dans le somptueux et somptueux domaine du lac de Côme du puissant collectionneur d’art Cassidy. Leur hôte révèle qu’il est le patron de Jerome Debney, le reclus J.D. Salinger du monde de l’art, et il a une demande simple: que James vole un chef-d’œuvre de Debney à l’atelier de l’artiste, quel qu’en soit le prix. Alors que le couple passe du temps avec la légendaire Debney, ils commencent à se rendre compte que rien de l’artiste ni de leur mission n’est ce qu’il semble. Mais James est un homme à l’ambition profonde et tapageuse et il fera tout, de l’incendie criminel au cambriolage en passant par le meurtre, pour faire avancer sa carrière …

La porte pâle

21 août | Horreur, Western | IMDb

Avec: Melora Walters, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan

Le gang de Dalton trouve refuge dans une ville fantôme apparemment inhabitée après un vol de train dans le sud. Cherchant de l’aide pour leur chef blessé, ils sont surpris de tomber sur un bordel accueillant sur la place de la ville. Mais les belles femmes qui les accueillent sont en fait un coven de sorcières avec des plans très sinistres pour les hors-la-loi sans méfiance – et la bataille entre le bien et le mal ne fait que commencer.

Les disparus

21 août | Thriller, Action, Mystère | IMDb

Avec: Anne Heche, Thomas Jane, Jason Patric

Les vacances en famille prennent une tournure terrifiante lorsque les parents Paul et Wendy découvrent que leur jeune fille a disparu sans laisser de trace. Ne reculant devant rien pour la retrouver, la recherche de la vérité mène à une révélation choquante dans ce thriller psychologique.

La baie du silence

15 août | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Avec: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox

Le mari Will présume initialement que sa femme Rosalind est innocente de tout acte répréhensible, mais lorsque son passé pénible est découvert, il se demande si cela pourrait faire la lumière sur ce qui a causé la mort de leur fils.

Marcheur de peau

4 août | Horreur, Thriller, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Udo Kier, Amber Anderson, Jefferson Hall

Régine, une jeune femme psychologiquement fragile, se cache dans la ville, loin de la campagne sombre et menaçante de son enfance traumatisante. Elle a du mal à construire la famille aimante qu’elle n’a jamais eue et à s’élever au-dessus des événements du passé: surtout, la naissance désastreuse de son frère Isaac, qui a conduit à la folie de sa mère et à la mort apparente d’Isaac. Mais la ville est tendue et hostile, et contient ses propres menaces. Une relation abusive avec le psychiatre contrôlant sa mère est déjà en train de gâcher la vie de Régine lorsque le meurtre brutal de sa grand-mère soulève une question cruciale: Isaac est-il toujours en vie et cherche-t-il à se venger d’une famille qui, selon lui, l’a rejeté? Poussée à guérir les blessures du passé et à réunir sa famille en se connectant avec le frère qu’elle n’a jamais rencontré, Régine doit retourner sur le site de ses traumatismes précédents et affronter la véritable source de la culpabilité de sa famille. Cela pourrait donner un sens à sa vie – ou la plonger dans un chaos sans fin.

Entrez dans la Cité Interdite

18 août | Histoire (chinois) | IMDb

Avec: Dalong Fu, Jinghan Ma, Yili Ma

Yue Jiu, le chanteur d’opéra le plus célèbre de toute la Chine impériale, est expulsé de la capitale pour vulgarité. Il se dirige vers le sud, où il rencontre Wang Runsheng, un jeune chanteur d’opéra prometteur de la troupe Chuntai. Lorsque l’empereur invite toutes les troupes d’opéra chinoises à revenir dans la capitale pour une célébration, Yue Jiu et Runsheng sont obligés de choisir entre leur réputation, leur sécurité et leur amour de l’opéra.

Prévenir

18 août | Comédie, Drame, Fantastique | IMDb

Avec: Alice Lowe, Dan Renton Skinner, Jo Hartley

Comédie britannique noire et ironique de l’esprit d’Alice Lowe, Prevenge suit Ruth, une femme enceinte dans une tuerie aussi drôle que vicieuse. C’est son bébé à naître misanthropique qui dicte les actions de Ruth, tenant la société responsable de l’absence de père. L’enfant parle à Ruth de l’utérus, l’encourageant à attirer et finalement tuer ses victimes sans méfiance. Aux prises avec sa conscience, sa solitude et une étrange tension de folie prépartum, Ruth doit finalement choisir entre la rédemption et la destruction au moment de la maternité. « Prevenge » marque les débuts en tant que réalisateur de Lowe, qui est une triple menace, écrivant, réalisant et jouant dans le film pendant sa propre grossesse.

Les gens de la barge

18 août | Horreur | IMDb

Avec: Kate Davies-Speak, Mark McKirdy, Makenna Guyler

Situé sur les canaux au milieu de la glorieuse campagne britannique, deux sœurs et leurs petits amis partent pour un week-end de détente sur une barge, ignorant les mutants de poissons carnivores qui se cachent dans l’eau, prêts à se nourrir.

Clownface

18 août | Horreur, Thriller, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Philip John Bailey, Hannah Douglas et Richard Buck

Un jeune homme dérangé, revêtu d’un masque de clown en chair humaine, terrorise une petite ville avec une série d’enlèvements et de meurtres. Les voisins Jenna et Owen recherchent leur amie disparue Zoe, qui pourrait être la dernière victime de cette légende urbaine locale connue sous le nom de Clownface.

14 août

Puissance du projet

14 août | Action, Aventure, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback

Un ex-soldat, un adolescent et un flic se heurtent à la Nouvelle-Orléans alors qu’ils recherchent la source d’une nouvelle pilule dangereuse qui accorde aux utilisateurs des super pouvoirs temporaires.

Ballbuster

14 août | Comédie, Sport | IMDb

Avec: Jerry O’Connell, Flex Alexander, Mark S. Allen

Une star de basket-ball en droit est forcée pendant la suspension de tourner avec une ligue caritative lugubre. Dans le processus, il a les expériences sur la route les plus bizarres de l’histoire du jeu, découvre à la fin ce qui est vraiment important dans la vie.

Camp magique

14 août | Comédie, Famille | IMDb

Avec: Adam Devine, Gillian Jacobs, Josie Totah, Aldis Hodge

En tant que garçon fréquentant l’Institut de la magie, une retraite de montagne isolée qui accueille chaque été une foule de jeunes magiciens en herbe, Andy Duckerman (Adam Devine) était une légende du camp. Maintenant, à 35 ans, il a du mal à joindre les deux bouts en tant qu’illusionniste professionnel et est frustré et déprimé par la direction prise par sa carrière. Mais lorsque l’Institut invite Andy à revenir en tant que conseiller, il se retrouve en charge des magiciens en herbe les plus verts et les plus maladroits, et doit faire face à son ancienne partenaire et rivale actuelle, Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs), qui est également conseillère. . Alors qu’Andy gagne lentement le respect de son équipe d’artistes hétéroclites, ils l’inspirent à leur tour pour développer chacun de leurs talents uniques tout en les préparant à rivaliser avec les magiciens plus expérimentés du camp au concours annuel de magie Top Hat de l’Institut.

Le silence

14 août | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Avec: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Josh Cruddas, Annabelle Wallis

Un chasseur réformé (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) et un shérif (Annabelle Wallis) sont pris dans un jeu mortel du chat et de la souris lorsqu’ils ont entrepris de traquer un tueur qui aurait kidnappé la fille du chasseur il y a cinq ans.

Interminable

14 août | Drame, Fantaisie, Romance | IMDb

Avec: Famke Janssen, Alexandra Shipp, Ian Tracey

Endless suit l’amour frappé par les diplômés du secondaire Riley (Alexandra Shipp) et Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). Lorsqu’ils sont séparés par un tragique accident de voiture, Riley se blâme pour la mort de son petit ami tandis que Chris est coincé dans les limbes. Miraculeusement, les deux trouvent un moyen de se connecter. Dans une histoire d’amour qui transcende la vie et la mort, Riley et Chris sont obligés d’apprendre la leçon la plus difficile de toutes: lâcher prise.

Couper et hacher

14 août | Horreur, Thriller, Comédie | IMDb

Avec: Drew Hale, Varda Appleton, Shane Woodson

Un acteur à la méthode troublée se laisse emporter par son travail sur un rôle, jouant un boucher.

Avant l’incendie

14 août | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Avec: Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant

Plongée dans les affres d’une pandémie mondiale, la star de la télévision montante Ava Boone est obligée de fuir le chaos grandissant à Los Angeles et de retourner dans sa ville natale rurale. Mais alors qu’elle lutte pour s’acclimater à un mode de vie qu’elle a laissé derrière elle il y a longtemps, son retour à la maison attire une figure dangereuse de son passé – la menaçant à la fois elle et la famille qui lui sert de seul sanctuaire.

État des garçons

14 août | Documentaire | IMDb

Avec:

Boys State est une histoire politique sur le passage à l’âge adulte, examinant la santé de la démocratie américaine à travers une expérience inhabituelle: un millier de garçons de 17 ans de tout le Texas se rassemblent pour construire un gouvernement représentatif à partir de zéro. Des idéaux élevés se heurtent à de sales tours de bas en haut alors que quatre garçons d’horizons politiques et d’opinions politiques variés surmontent les défis de l’organisation de partis politiques, de la formation d’un consensus et de la campagne pour le poste le plus élevé du Texas Boys State – gouverneur.

Fête

14 août | Thriller, Comédie | IMDb

Avec: Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette

Rencontrez Kurt, de @ KurtsWorld96 (Joe Keery). Il rêve de s’asseoir au sommet d’un empire des médias sociaux, mais pour l’instant, il conduit pour la société de covoiturage Spree. Heureusement, Kurt a trouvé le moyen idéal pour devenir viral: #TheLesson. Il a paré sa voiture avec des caméras pour un livestream non-stop plein de divertissement tueur – assassiner ses passagers. Au milieu de toute cette folie, une comédienne debout (Sasheer Zamata) avec son propre agenda viral croise le chemin de Kurt et devient le seul espoir de mettre fin à son carnage malavisé.

Spoutnik

14 août | Horreur, science-fiction (russe) | IMDb

Avec: Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Anton Vasilev

En raison de ses méthodes controversées, la jeune médecin Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) est sur le point de perdre sa licence médicale. Sa carrière n’est peut-être pas terminée, cependant. Après avoir été recrutée par l’armée, Tatiana est amenée dans un centre de recherche scientifique sécurisé pour évaluer un cas très spécial, celui de Konstantin Sergeyevich (Piotr Fyodorov), un cosmonaute qui a survécu à un mystérieux accident spatial et est revenu sur Terre avec une condition unique: il y a quelque chose qui vit en lui qui ne se montre que tard dans la nuit. L’armée a des plans infâmes pour cela. Tatiana veut l’empêcher de tuer Konstantin. Et la créature elle-même prospère grâce à la destruction.

Pauvre Greg noyé

14 août | Drame, Comédie | IMDb

Avec: Christine Woods, Jenny O’Hara, Cédric the Entertainer

Greg est un amoureux de l’amour dont la petite amie l’a laissé pour leur thérapeute de couple. Déprimé, navré et au chômage, Greg doit trouver un colocataire pour l’aider à payer son loyer. Mais Greg effraie tous les colocataires potentiels, à l’exception d’une fille nommée Peyton qui emménage et dont Greg tombe follement amoureux.

Oncle Peckerhead

12 août | Comédie, Horreur | IMDb

Avec: David Bluvband, Adam R. Brown, Ryan Conrath

Lorsqu’un groupe punk marque sa première tournée, la vie sur la route s’avère difficile lorsqu’il est rejoint par un démon mangeur d’hommes en tant que roadie.

perle

11 août | Drame | IMDb

Avec: Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Sarah Carter

Après que sa mère ait été assassinée par son beau-père, Pearl, une étudiante surdouée de 15 ans, va vivre avec un ex-amoureux de sa mère, une réalisatrice grincheuse au chômage qui, en attendant les résultats d’un test de paternité, pourrait être son père biologique.

Monstrueux

11 août | Horreur | IMDb

Avec: Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher

Sylvia, une vingtaine d’années solitaire, part à la recherche de réponses après la disparition mystérieuse de son amie à Whitehall, NY, une ville Adirondack connue pour ses observations de Bigfoot. Elle part avec une jeune femme mystérieuse et charmante, Alex, déterminée à se rendre à Whitehall pour différentes raisons. Sylvia apprend bientôt que se cacher dans les bois est un mal plus sinistre qu’elle ne pourrait jamais l’imaginer.

Limbo

8 août | Horreur, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Lucian Charles Collier, Scottie Thompson, le temple de Lew, James Purefoy

Omar est un jeune musicien prometteur. Séparé de sa famille syrienne, il est coincé sur une île écossaise éloignée en attendant le sort de sa demande d’asile. En raison du plâtre sur son bras, Omar ne peut pas jouer de son oud et erre à la place dans les paysages épiques à la recherche de réponses à un passé complexe et à un avenir intimidant.Il est peut-être coincé, mais il n’est pas seul. Omar et ses nouveaux colocataires assistent à des cours hilarants de « sensibilisation culturelle », animés par des habitants excentriques. Ils se gaussent dans le coffret « Friends », débattant de la question sans réponse de savoir si Ross et Rachel étaient en pause et Farhad, obsédé par Freddie Mercury, tente de convaincre Omar de participer à la soirée micro ouverte locale.LIMBO déploie un esprit parfait et une observation nette pour briller une lumière sur le cœur et la vie de ceux qui sont au centre d’une crise que la plupart d’entre nous ne vivent qu’à travers les gros titres.

CRSHD

8 août | Comédie dramatique | IMDb

Avec: Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, Sadie Scott

Des célébrations de fin d’année sont en cours dans une petite université d’arts libéraux de l’Ohio. L’événement principal de la nuit? UN CRUSH PARTY. Les règles? Soumettez votre béguin et ils recevront une invitation. Ou si vous êtes «écrasé», vous recevez également une invitation. L’étudiant de première année IZZY ALDEN est toujours vierge et la fête du béguin est sa dernière chance de faire quelque chose avant les vacances d’été. Elle et ses deux meilleurs amis, ANUKA et FIONA, poursuivent leurs coups de cœur à la fois dans la vraie vie et en ligne. Mais la boussole morale d’Izzy se déforme à mesure que la nuit avance et il semble que sa quête pour avoir des relations sexuelles pourrait coûter à Izzy ses amis.

Jour 13

5 août | Horreur, Thriller | IMDb

Avec: Geneviève Hannelius, Martin Kove, Darlene Vogel

Colton est convaincu des mauvaises intentions du père de la fille d’à côté à son égard et vise à prouver son mal, mais ne sait pas ou ne comprend pas exactement les relations occultes dans lesquelles il se charge.

Ce que nous avons trouvé

5 août | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Avec: Elizabeth Mitchell, Oona Laurence, James Ransone

Un trio d’amis entrent au lycée lorsque leur ami disparaît. La police étant incapable de la retrouver ou refusant de la retrouver, ils se chargent de découvrir ce qui s’est passé, entreprenant un voyage pénible qui les changera tous.

Hippopotame

30 juillet | Thriller, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Ingvild Deila, Jonathan Cobb et Tom Lincoln

Ruby est coincée dans un sous-sol, ses jambes ne fonctionnent pas et elle ne se souvient plus qui elle est ni comment elle est arrivée là-bas. Son ravisseur lui donne des analgésiques et lui dit qu’elle restera captive jusqu’à ce qu’elle tombe amoureuse de lui.

Mauvaise éducation

10 juillet | Comédie, Crime | IMDb

Avec: Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, Welker White

Inspiré par de vrais événements, BAD EDUCATION suit Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) et Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) qui règnent sur un district scolaire populaire de Long Island à la limite de la première place du pays, stimulant des admissions record dans les collèges et des valeurs immobilières en flèche. Mais lorsqu’un stratagème de détournement de fonds fait surface et menace de détruire tout ce qu’ils ont construit, Frank est obligé de maintenir l’ordre et le secret – par tous les moyens nécessaires.

7 août

Max Reload et The Nether Blasters

7 août | Aventure, Comédie, Science-fiction | IMDb

Avec: Tom Plumley, Joey Morgan, Hassie Harrison, Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton, Lin Shaye, Greg Grunberg

Lorsque Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley), employé du magasin de jeux vidéo d’une petite ville découvre et joue la seule copie connue de Nether Dungeon, le légendaire épisode perdu de la série Nether Game, il déchaîne accidentellement l’ancienne « Curse of The Ages », devenant amis et famille en goules possédées, résolues à détruire la civilisation. C’est à Max et à ses meilleurs amis Reggie (Joey Morgan) et Liz (Hassie Harrison) ainsi qu’aux gourous du jeu de la vieille école Eugene Wylder (Greg Grunberg) et Barton Grabowski (Joseph D. Reitman) de trouver comment vaincre les forces obscures. du Nether avant la fin de la partie pour l’humanité. Avec Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove, Jesse Kove et le talent vocal de Wil Wheaton, Max Reload et The Nether Blasters est une lettre d’amour au jeu, à la nostalgie rétro et aux intrigues merveilleusement ridicules du cinéma d’aventure des années 1980.

Travaillez-le

7 août | Comédie, Musique | IMDb

Avec: Leslie Morgenstein, Alicia Keys, Keiynan Lonsdale, Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter

Lorsque l’admission de Quinn Ackerman à l’université de ses rêves dépend de sa performance à un concours de danse, elle forme un groupe hétéroclite de danseurs pour affronter la meilleure équipe de l’école … maintenant, elle a juste besoin d’apprendre à danser.

Un cornichon américain

6 août | La comédie | IMDb

Avec: Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Molly Evensen

Situé dans les années 1920, un ouvrier en difficulté tombe dans une cuve de saumure dans une usine de cornichons. Il est parfaitement conservé, puis se réveille et émerge dans l’actuel Brooklyn.

Fabriqué en Italie

7 août | Comédie dramatique | IMDb

Avec: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson

Made In Italy est une histoire réconfortante entre père et fils se déroulant dans la glorieuse Toscane sur l’artiste bohème londonien Robert (Liam Neeson), qui retourne en Italie avec son fils séparé Jack (Micheál Richardson) pour vendre rapidement la maison qu’ils ont héritée de son défunte épouse. Ni l’un ni l’autre ne s’attend à trouver la belle villa jadis dans un tel état de délabrement … Les rénovations se passent mal, le père et le fils se trouvant bientôt en désaccord. Le manque comique d’expérience de bricolage de Robert le conduit à demander l’aide de certains habitants colorés, dont Kate (Lindsay Duncan), une ex-patte gagnant sa vie en vendant des villas qui capte rapidement son attention. Pour Jack, l’état de la maison semble refléter sa recherche de souvenirs de moments plus heureux avec sa mère. Il tombe bientôt amoureux de Natalia (Valeria Bilello), une jeune chef italienne vivace, qui restaure corps et âme avec les délices de sa trattoria locale – jusqu’à ce que le couple trouve leur relation en développement en péril par l’ex-mari jaloux et menaçant de Natalia. Alors que Robert et Jack restaurent minutieusement la villa à son ancienne gloire, ils commencent également à réparer leur relation. L’avenir peut maintenant être très différent et les surprendre tous les deux.

Comment simuler une guerre

7 août | La comédie | IMDb

Avec: Lily Newmark, Katherine Parkinson et Jay Pharoah

Quand une éclosion de paix inattendue conduit à un cessez-le-feu entre les forces russes et les rebelles géorgiens, la rock star arrogante Harry Hope (Jay Pharoah) craint pour le succès de son concert caritatif mondial très médiatisé Piece of Peace. Désespéré, il dépêche sa consultante en relations publiques, Kate et sa stagiaire naïve, Pegg, pour créer une fausse histoire de guerre – au moins jusqu’au concert.

En attendant les barbares

7 août | Drame | IMDb

Avec: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson

Le magistrat (Mark Rylance) d’une colonie frontière isolée à la frontière d’un empire sans nom attend avec impatience une retraite facile jusqu’à l’arrivée du colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), dont la tâche est de rendre compte des activités des « barbares » et sur la situation sécuritaire à la frontière. Joll mène une série d’interrogatoires impitoyables, ce qui conduit le magistrat à remettre en question sa loyauté envers l’empire. Adapté par l’auteur J.M. Coetzee, lauréat du prix Nobel, d’après son propre livre, réalisé par Ciro Guerra, avec Robert Pattinson.

Eau noire: Abysse

7 août | Action, horreur | IMDb

Avec: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell et Amali Golden

Le couple passionné d’aventure Eric et Jennifer convainquent leurs amis, Yolanda et Viktor, d’explorer un système de grottes éloigné et inexploré dans les forêts du nord de l’Australie. À l’approche d’une tempête tropicale, ils descendent en rappel dans l’embouchure de la grotte, sachant qu’ils seront en sécurité sous terre. Mais lorsque les grottes commencent à inonder, les tensions augmentent à mesure que les niveaux d’oxygène diminuent et le groupe se retrouve perdu, désorienté et piégé. Peu savent-ils, l’air humide et la montée des eaux sont le cadet de leurs soucis. Ils découvrent que la tempête a amené une meute de prédateurs au sommet – des crocodiles dangereux et affamés. Alors que le danger monte, des secrets longtemps gardés émergent et les amis se retournent dans une lutte effrénée pour survivre.

Lumière d’étoile

4 août | Horreur | IMDb

Avec: Scout Taylor-Compton, Rahart Adams, Cameron Johnson

La vie d’un adolescent est bouleversée lorsqu’il aide une pop star de renommée mondiale en fuite à échapper à ses violents poursuivants.

Pingouins rouges

4 août | Documentaire | IMDb

Avec: Howard Baldwin, Viktor Tikhonov, Steven Warshaw

Détaillant une incroyable histoire vraie impliquant des gangsters, des strip-teaseuses et des ours vivants servant de la bière sur une patinoire de hockey, Red Penguins raconte la véritable histoire oubliée du capitalisme et de l’opportunisme qui se déchaîne à Moscou. Peu de temps après l’effondrement de l’Union soviétique, les Penguins de Pittsburgh et la célèbre équipe de hockey de l’Armée rouge ont formé une coentreprise qui a redéfini ce qui était possible dans la nouvelle Russie. Le génie du marketing excentrique, Steve Warshaw, est envoyé à Moscou et chargé de transformer l’équipe en le plus grand spectacle de Russie, attirant certains des plus grands noms d’Hollywood et de la publicité en cours de route. Il emmène le spectateur dans un voyage étrange mettant en évidence un moment charnière des relations américano-russes à une époque sans loi où les oligarques ont fait fortune et de nombreux meurtres n’ont pas été résolus.

Triangle d’amour senior

4 août | Drame | IMDb

Avec: Travis Van Winkle, Tom Bower, Matt Bush

Un ancien combattant charmant mais délirant de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, âgé de 84 ans, noue des relations amoureuses avec deux femmes âgées et part en croisade pour les sauver de l’isolement de leur maison de retraite à East Hollywood.

Fleur d’amour

4 août | Comédie dramatique | IMDb

Avec: Will David, Anna Irving, Ben Lynch

La vie de Joshua se déroule. Sa petite amie a un œil errant, son patron le fait rester tard tous les jours, il est pris dans une escroquerie de santé holistique et son vieil ami Bucky vient de se présenter avec de mauvaises nouvelles. Mais les choses ne sont pas toujours ce qu’elles paraissent.

Le jardin secret

7 août | Drame, Famille, Fantaisie | IMDb

Avec: Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

THE SECRET GARDEN avec Colin Firth, Julie Walters et Dixie Egerickx est une nouvelle interprétation du roman classique bien-aimé du même nom écrit par Frances Hodgson Burnett. Se déroulant en Angleterre à une nouvelle période en 1947, le film suit une jeune orpheline qui, après avoir été envoyée vivre avec son oncle, découvre un jardin magique sur le terrain de son domaine.

Le percepteur d’impôts

7 août | Action, Crime, Drame | IMDb

Avec: Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Shia LeBeouf

David (Bobby Soto) et Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), sont des «percepteurs d’impôts» pour le seigneur du crime Wizard, percevant sa part des profits des transactions illicites des gangs locaux. Mais lorsque l’ancien rival de Wizard revient du Mexique à Los Angeles, les affaires sont bouleversées et David se retrouve désespéré à protéger ce qui compte le plus pour lui: sa famille.

Paydirt

7 août | Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Avec: Luke Goss, Val Kilmer, Mike Hatton

Un libéré conditionnel fait équipe avec son ancien équipage déterminé à trouver un sac d’argent enterré volé il y a dix ans dans un bus de la DEA qui a mal tourné, tout en étant suivi par un shérif à la retraite.

J’avais l’habitude de venir ici

7 août | Comédie dramatique | IMDb

Avec: Harv Blain, Rammel Chan, Zoe Chao

Après le lancement terne de son premier roman, l’écrivaine Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs), âgée de 35 ans, reçoit une invitation de son ancien professeur et vieux béguin (Jemaine Clement) à parler à son alma mater. Avec sa tournée de livres annulée et son ego dégonflé, Kate décide de faire le voyage, se demandant si le retour à son ancienne université en tant qu’auteur publié pourrait lui donner le moral dont elle a cruellement besoin. Au lieu de cela, elle tombe dans une régression comique – des mésaventures avec des jeunes excentriques de vingt ans aux sentiments de jalousie envers le nouvel étudiant préféré de son ancien professeur. Trouvant l’équilibre entre doux-amer et hilarant, Kate fait un voyage à travers son passé pour redéfinir son avenir.

Elle meurt demain

7 août | Comédie, Drame, Thriller | IMDb

Avec: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams et Kentucker Audley

Après s’être réveillée convaincue qu’elle allait mourir demain, la vie soigneusement réparée d’Amy commence à se défaire. Alors que ses illusions d’une mort certaine deviennent contagieuses pour ceux qui l’entourent, la vie d’Amy et de ses amis devient incontrôlable dans une descente alléchante dans la folie.

Sam Sam

7 août | Animation | IMDb

Avec: Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat, Jérémy Prévost

SamSam semble avoir tout pour plaire: une grande famille, de grands amis et même sa propre soucoupe volante. Mais il essaie toujours de trouver une chose qui rendra sa vie encore meilleure: de véritables super pouvoirs. Grâce à Mega, un mystérieux nouvel élève à l’école, SamSam est sur le point de les trouver – tout en apprenant ce qu’il faut vraiment pour combattre des monstres et combien de façons il y a d’être un héros.

Voler des chevaux

7 août | Drame, indépendant (suédois) | IMDb

Avec: Stellan SkarsgårdJon RanesBjørn FlobergTobias SantelmannDanica Curcic

Adapté du roman à succès, OUT STEALING HORSES suit Trond, 67 ans, à l’hiver 1999, pleurant toujours la mort de sa femme alors qu’il se retire dans une vie solitaire dans les bois norvégiens. Trond se prépare à accueillir seul le nouveau millénaire, jusqu’à ce qu’une rencontre fortuite avec son seul voisin, Lars, ravive les souvenirs endormis de l’été 1948 – l’été que Trond a grandi.

31 juillet

Bleu profond de la mer 3

28 juillet | Horreur de monstre | IMDb

Avec: Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks

Bienvenue à Little Happy, une petite île artificielle du canal du Mozambique qui abrite une pépinière florissante de vie marine, où les Grands Blancs viennent s’accoupler et mettre bas chaque année. Ce conservatoire paisible est supervisé par Emma Collins et son équipe d’écologistes, déterminés à perpétuer l’héritage de son défunt père. Cette existence idyllique prend cependant fin brutalement lorsque l’ex-petit ami d’Emma arrive à la recherche de trois requins taureaux accusés d’avoir massacré une demi-douzaine de personnes. Leur mère Bella a été génétiquement conçue pour être plus intelligente et bien plus destructrice. Au fur et à mesure que le nombre de corps augmente, il devient clair que la progéniture de Bella a hérité de ses améliorations, et si elle est libre de s’accoupler, elle marquera la fin de la vie telle que nous la connaissons. Plongez-vous pour le retour le plus meurtrier et le plus sanglant dans la mer d’un bleu profond!

Le grand laid

31 juillet | Action, Thriller, Crime | IMDb

Avec: Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Vinnie Jones, Nicholas Braun

Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) a toujours été le fidèle exécuteur du chef du crime Harris (Malcolm McDowell) de retour à Londres, s’occupant des problèmes et des personnes qui perturbent ses activités illicites. Lorsque Harris conclut un accord avec un vieil ami – le pétrolier américain Preston (Ron Perlman) – ils se retrouvent dans les collines sauvages de la Virginie occidentale. Les contrats sont signés et le whisky coule en fête, mais du jour au lendemain, la petite amie de Neelyn disparaît, vue pour la dernière fois avec le fils capricieux de Preston, Junior. Des frontières sont tracées entre la famille et les amis, mais rien n’empêchera Neelyn d’obtenir des réponses – et des représailles.

Tijuana Jackson: le but de la prison

31 juillet | La comédie | IMDb

Avec: Romany Malco, Regina Hall, Alkoya Brunson

Tijuana Jackson (ROMANY MALCO) est un homme déterminé à dépasser son passé mouvementé et à réaliser son ambition de devenir un conférencier motivateur de renommée mondiale. Lorsqu’on lui demande de faire l’objet d’un film étudiant de 10 minutes, TJ saute sur l’occasion. Dix minutes se transforment en dix heures, et dix heures deviennent dix jours de courage et d’inspiration qui changent la vie. Déterminé à être plus qu’une statistique avec une chimère, TJ ne recule devant rien pour gagner le respect de sa famille, et écrase (REGINA HALL), qui est actuellement son agent de probation, en devenant la success story qu’ils prétendaient ne jamais être .

Le secret: osez rêver

31 juillet | Drame, Romance | IMDb

Avec: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas et Jerry O’Connell

Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell). A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda’s life. Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret – one that will change everything. With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

Yes, God, Yes

28 juillet | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Christian Adam, Susan Blackwell, Alisha Boe

Growing up in the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice has always been a good Catholic. But when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her. Alice’s sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat’s most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees the retreat and meets an unlikely ally who offers an alternative view of what it means to be a good person. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.

Woodland

28 juillet | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Starring: Amanda Tapping, Richard Harmon, Frank C. Turner

Set in 1989, Jake (Richard Harmon), an out-of-work photojournalist who struggles with addiction and a troubled past, takes a job as watchman of a wilderness lodge on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, alongside veteran handyman Sparky (Philip Granger). Jake sets up a darkroom to develop the photos he shoots, which begin to reveal disturbing premonitions of their future.

Summerland

31 juillet | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton

Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she’s to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she’s resistant. It’s not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay star in this intensely emotional story of love’s endurance in trying times.

Game of Death

14 juillet | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond, Emelia Hellman

Kill or be killed is the golden rule of the Game of Death. Sucks for seven millennials who ignored that rule. Now each one’s head will explode unless they kill someone. Will they turn on each other to survive, or will this sunny day be the last for the innocent people of their middle-of-nowhere town?

The Fight

31 juillet | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Lee Gelernt, David Ho

At this defining moment in American history, THE FIGHT follows a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers in an electrifying battle over abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.

Rebuilding Paradise

31 juillet | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Erin Brockovich-Ellis, Woody Culleton, Matt Gates

Filmmaker Ron Howard takes to the documentary genre, profiling the first responders and the families affected by the substantial wildfires that swept through Paradise, California in 2018. Open, honest, and emotional interviews unite with sobering newsreel footage to examine the human side of natural disaster.

Alone Wolf

July 5 | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Starring: Cara Gee, Richard de Klerk, Lisa Roumain

Jonathan’s apocalyptic view keeps him locked inside. Isolated, until he and his camera witness a murder on his doorstep.

July 24

Most Wanted

July 24 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Josh Hartnett, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Crew

Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom.

Babysplitters

July 24 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Danny Pudi, Emily C. Chang, Maiara Walsh, Eddie Alfano, Brian Thomas Smith, Mark Feuerstein

When two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise-until things spiral out of control.

Guest Artist

July 24 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Thomas Macias, Richard McWilliams

Director Timothy Busfield’s intergenerational drama stars Jeff Daniels (the film’s scriptwriter), Thomas Macias and Richard McWilliams. A disillusioned Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright travels to a small Michigan town, where he encounters a young aspiring playwright who idolizes him. His world-weary cynicism about his artistic career is challenged by the latter’s youthful enthusiasm and optimism.

The Rental

July 24 | Horror, Mystery, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Anthony Molinari, Sheila Vand, Toby Huss, Jeremy Allen White

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (Neighbors, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Disaster Artist).

Retaliation

July 24 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles

Orlando Bloom stars as Malky, a demolition worker whose life receives a seismic shock when, out drinking with friends at a local pub, he sees a disturbing figure from his past: the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident. Fueled by anger, Malky sets out on a path of vengeance–and discovers that no one can escape the consequences of their sins in this taut thriller.

Radioactive

July 24 | Biography, Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Yvette Feuer, Mirjam Novak

From the 1870s through our 21st century, Radioactive tells the story of pioneering scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) through her extraordinary life and her enduring legacies – the passionate partnerships, her shining scientific breakthroughs, and the darker consequences that followed.

The Kissing Booth 2

July 24 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney

In the sequel to 2018’s The Kissing Booth, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah, college applications, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.

La chambre

July 21 | Horror, Drama, Mystery | IMDb

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Janssens, Joshua Wilson

Matt and Kate buy an isolated house. While moving, they discover a strange room that grants them an unlimited number of material wishes. But, since Kate has had two miscarriages, what they miss the most is a child.

Amulet

July 24 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Imelda Staunton, Carla Juri, Angeliki Papoulia

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

Fisherman’s Friends

July 24 | Comedy, Drama, Musical, Family | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, Tuppence Middleton, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Maggie Steed, Vahid Gold, Christian Brassington, Noel Clarke

A fast-living, cynical London music executive (Danny Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he’s pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the ultimate ‘fish out of water’ as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he’s drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he’s forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

Enter the Fat Dragon

July 15 | Action, Comedy (Cantonese with English subtitles) | IMDb

Starring: Donnie Yen, Niki Chow, Teresa Mo

Sent to Japan on a routine police escort, Officer Zhu is excited to have the chance to re-qualify for full time duty as a police officer. However, after a series of mishaps, the mission goes terribly wrong and the suspect Officer Zhu is escorting suffers a mysterious death. Zhu enlists the help of wok-wielding restaurant owner and a former undercover inspector to solve this murder mystery in the new best action comedy movie from martial arts superstar Donnie Yen.

The Runners

July 13 | Action | IMDb

Starring: Micah Lyons, Tom Sizemore, Glenn Morshower

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her into the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.

July 17

The Swing of Things

July 2 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Chord Overstreet, Olivia Culpo, Luke Wilson

Bad weather diverts Tom (Chord Overstreet, Glee) and Laura Jane from their Bahamas dream wedding. So, with friends, parents, and Laura’s protective big brother (Luke Wilson, OLD SCHOOL), they land at a mystery hotel in Jamaica-which turns out to be a swinger’s resort! Can the innocent couple avoid the nonstop booze, weed, naked bodies, and lusty dolphins long enough to make it to the altar? This righteous, raunchy laugh riot also stars Adelaide Kane (THE PURGE) and Jon Lovitz (SNL).

A Nice Girl Like You

July 17 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Hale, Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz

Based on a true story, A Nice Girl Like You follows Lucy Neal (Lucy Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is dumped by her boyfriend after he accuses her of being « pornophobic. » In order to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild sex-to-do list, sending her and her best friends (Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan) on a whirlwind and hysterical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Ghosts of War

July 17 | Horror, Thriller, War | IMDb

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner

Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Fatal Affair

July 16 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

Dirt Music

July 17 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham

The stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief in Gregor Jordan’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Tim Winton.

The Painted Bird

July 17 | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Petr Kotlár, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgård, Harvey Keitel, Lech Dyblik, Jitka Cvancarová

In an effort to save their child from the massive extermination of Jews, a Jewish couple send their son to hide in the countryside with a relative somewhere in Eastern Europe. The little boy’s aunt dies unexpectedly and the stray child is suddenly forced to hit the road and make it on his own in a hostile world governed by hate, fear and violence. Struggling for pure survival, he journeys a world run by locals and villagers driven by prejudice, superstition and their own rules. When the war ends, however, his fight for survival is replaced by another struggle – a struggle he may not even be aware of, a struggle with himself, a struggle for his own soul, and his future…

Animation Outlaws

| Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Interviews with: Seth Green, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Andrew Stanton, and others

Walt Disney said ‘We have created characters and animated them in the dimension of depth, revealing through them to our perturbed world that the things we have in common far outnumber and outweigh those that divide us.’ Outside of Walt himself there are few people who have brought together and united more animators in the history of the genre than Craig ‘Spike’ Decker and Mike Gribble, known to all as Spike & Mike. They created an animation festival that helped launch the careers of John Lasseter, Peter Lord, Will Vinton, Bill Plympton and Mike Judge to name just a few. Their Spike & Mike festival had an enormous impact on animation that was felt the world over. The festival was known as much for the breakthrough animation it presented as the outrageous antics of the founders.

The Sunlit Night

July 17 | Romance, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, David Paymer, Jessica Hecht

Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, The Sunlit Night follows American painter Frances and émigré Yasha as an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they bury the past and discover the future, and family, they didn’t know they had.

Two Ways To Go West

July 17 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: James Liddell, Paul Gennaro, Drew Kenney, Levy Tran, Gino Caffarelli, Kathrine Narducci

After testing his sobriety at a bachelor party on the Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his « savior » girlfriend present much more of threat to his sobriety than the strip did. As the night escalates, Gavin and his friends are forced to face their demons within the walls of the hotel room…with or without each other’s help.

Root of the Problem

14 juillet | | IMDb

Starring: Claire Rankin, Sergio Di Zio, Chantal Perron

A plant left in a will becomes an unlikely and secret source of funds for Paul and his wife. They soon discover that easy cash isn’t always the answer. A stunning turn will force them to search within their hearts for the root of the problem.

Easy Does It

July 17 | Adventure, Comedy, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Linda Hamilton, Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Ben Matheny, Matthew Martinez, Cory Dumesnil, Susan Gordon

Two small-town buddies and their accidental hostage careen across the 1970s Southwest on a treasure hunt turned crime spree. Easy Does It is a freewheeling road adventure about unlikely friendships and chasing down the American dream.

July 10

Greyhound

July 10 | Action, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham

Greyhound is an upcoming American war drama film directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. It also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II.

Palm Springs

July 10 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

La vieille garde

July 10 | Action, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari

Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Relic

July 10 | Horror, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin & Bella Heathcote

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie.

Never Too Late

July 10 | Comédie, Drame, Romance | IMDb

Starring: James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, ‘The Chain Breakers’, escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans. Each of the boys has an unrealized dream they want to achieve before it’s too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can’t even remember what they were and that’s half the problem.

Battlefield 2025

July 8 | Sci-Fi, Horror(-ish) | IMDb

Starring: Jose Rosete, Anna Harr, Dustin Leighton

Weekend campers, an escaped convict, young lovers and a police officer experience a night of terror when a hostile visitor from another world descends on a small Arizona town.

Guest of Honour

July 10 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira

Jim (David Thewlis) and his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a high school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in the latest film from Academy Award nominee Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter), which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness. A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, Veronica is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father’s attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by her intransigence, Jim’s anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It’s a power he doesn’t hesitate to use. While preparing Jim’s funeral, Veronica confides the secrets of her past to Father Greg (Luke Wilson), who may hold the final piece of this father-daughter puzzle.

Belzebuth

July 7 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Tobin Bell, Joaquín Cosio, Tate Ellington

After losing his family in an extremely tragic way, Detective Ritter must investigate a massacre at a school perpetrated by a student. What seemed like a pretty clear case becomes much more dense when a priest of the Vatican appears with another point of view.

Mighty Oak

July 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega

In the ensuing years from losing her vocalist brother in a car crash, a young guitar prodigy comes into play – which is left to speculation that he could be a reincarnation of her late brother.

Browse

July 10 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Lukas Haas, Jocelin Donahue, Sarah Rafferty

A solitary man becomes convinced that someone hacked into all of his devices and that they’re being used to manipulate and control him.

Money Plane

July 10 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family’s life on the line must commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Parallax

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Naomi Prentice, Nelson Ritthaler, Hattie Smith

A young artist wakes up in a life that she doesn’t recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she begins to uncover the truths of the life that she’s found herself in, the gravity of her failing reality weighs heavily on her psychological identity and the reliability of her sanity is called into question.

Archiver

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Rhona Mitra, Theo James, Toby Jones

2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.

V O L I T I O N

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini

A man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.

Viena and the Fantomes

July 10 | Drama, Music, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, Jon Bernthal, Zoë Kravitz

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good-natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival–no matter the cost.

July 3

Hamilton

July 3 | Musical, Biography, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Renée Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Chris Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of « Hamilton » combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Force of Nature

June 30 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Wil Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen

A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a police officer attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.

The Outpost

July 3 | Action, Drama, History, War | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones

Based on true events. A team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents. Their fight for survival is the ultimate display of American valor.

Desperados

July 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Lamorne Morris

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

Four Kids and It

June 30 | Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide

New couple Alice and David take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday in a Cornwall cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when the kids discover a magical (and very grumpy!) Psammead on the local beach, a creature with the power to grant wishes. They also meet local oddball Tristan, who wants to capture the Psammead for his own gain. The ensuing adventure brings the new siblings together and teaches them to accept their parents new found happiness.

Top Gunner

23 juin | Action, War | IMDb

Starring: Eric Roberts, Carol Anne Watts, Julian Cavett

At an isolated United States Air Force base located in a rural community, several newly-minted pilots stumble upon intelligence detailing the Russian military’s plot to steal a sophisticated bio-weapon capable of altering the human genome. It is up to the rookies to thwart the Russians and their scheme to unleash a dangerous pathogen on the rest of the world. Directed by Daniel Lusko. Julian Cavett, Reavis Dorsey, and Shayne Hartigan co-star.

June 26

Irresistible

June 26 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat’s top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Run With The Hunted

June 26 | Thriller en francais | IMDb

Starring: Ron Perlman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Pitt

Oscar, a young boy, commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. 15 years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children. Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

My Spy

June 26 (Amazon Prime Video) | Action, Comedy, Family | IMDb

Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley

MY SPY follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

June 26 (Netflix) | Comedy, Music | IMDb

Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

The Ghost of Peter Sellers

June 6 | Documentary, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Peter Medak, Joe Dunne, Simon van der Borgh

The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a feature length documentary directed by Peter Medak that tells the tale of his ill-fated Hollywood 17th Century pirate comedy shot in Cyprus, starring Peter Sellers and Spike Milligan in 1973.

June 19

You Should Have Left

18 juin | Horror, Mystery & Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex

Theo Conroy (Kevin Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Miss Juneteenth

Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen–she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed–two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else.

Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze

2 Minutes of Fame

After his impressions of a comedian named Marques (Katt Williams) make him an online sensation, Deandre (Jay Pharoah) goes to L.A. with dreams of stand-up stardom. But his girlfriend (Keke Palmer) needs him to be a stand-up guy and help raise their young son. Marques, the reigning king of comedy, isn’t about to give up his throne, and plots a rude-and hilarious-awakening for Deandre in this laugh-out-loud comedy with a heart.

Starring: Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams, RonReaco Lee, Deon Cole, Keke Palmer, Andy Allo

Babyteeth

One family juggles first love, suburban malaise, and heavy pharmaceuticals in this moving and fresh comedy. Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn star.

Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn, Toby Wallace

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Legendary sniper Thomas Beckett and his son, Special Ops Sniper Brandon Beckett, are on the run from the CIA, Russian Mercenaries, and a Yakuza-trained assassin with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharp shooters.

Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, Tom Berenger

A Soldier’s Revenge

Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Neal Bledsoe) spends his time post-war polishing off two things: whiskey and fugitives. When two desperate children arrive on his doorstep and enlist his help to find their missing mother (AnnaLynne McCord), Frank must face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs, with whom he has a score all his own to settle.

Starring: Neal Bledsoe, Val Kilmer, Jake Busey, AnnaLynne McCord, Rob Mayes

Selfie Dad

Ben Marcus « Michael Jr. », a former stand-up comic in a midlife crisis, tries to become a social media star until he and his family are radically challenged by the Bible.

Starring: Michael Jr., Chonda Pierce, James Denton

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

This film explores infamous attorney Roy Cohn’s rise to power and how his influence continues to rule today.

Starring: Peter Manso, Ivy Meeropol, Michael Meeropol

Wasp Network

Wasp Network is a 2019 internationally co-produced drama film, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based upon the book The Last Soldiers on the Cold War by Fernando Morais. It stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura. It tells the story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s.

Starring: Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Édgar Ramírez

Da 5 sangs

Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters

Outback

Outback tells the terrifying tale of a young couple lost in the wilderness and fighting for survival. Wade and Lisa head to Australia hoping to recharge their failing romance. When their GPS fails, they leave their car and head off on foot to find a new route. As night falls, they must spend the night in the bush without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. Now, one decision could mean the difference between life… and certain death.

Starring: Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese, Brendan Donoghue

Becky

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Starring: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale

June 12

The King of Staten Island

Scott (SNL’s Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® -winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life.

Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

Infamous

Living in a small Florida town and working at a diner was never Arielle’s (Bella Thorne) dream life. She’s always wanted more. Fame. Popularity. Admiration. When she falls for a recently paroled young criminal named Dean (Jake Manley), she drags him back into a life of danger, learning that posting their criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to viral fame. Obsessed with their rising number of followers, they embark on a dangerous adventure together that leads to robbery, cop chases and even murder. Heading to Hollywood, the City of Stars, they will realize what it takes to become famous and have to decide if this dangerous lifestyle is really worth it.

Starring: Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Amber Riley, Marisa Coughlan

Artemis Fowl

Based on the first two books in author Eoin Colfer wildly popular children’s fantasy series, Walt Disney Studios’ Artemis Fowl tells the story of adolescent criminal genius Artemis, who captures a vicious fairy, and attempts to harness her magical powers in a bid to rescue his family.

Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad

Think Like a Dog

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kunal Nayyar, Julia Jones

Return to Hardwick

The 93rd Bomb Group was arguably the most decorated, most traveled and most effective bomb group of WWII. Helping to cripple Hitler’s Europe from the air, they executed some of the most daring bombing raids of the war. Along with the group’s rich history, sons, daughters and grandchildren travel to England and explore the 93rd’s long forgotten air base – Hardwick Aerodrome 104.

Starring: Michael Cudlitz

Fardeau

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy strives to keep the peace even as he urges the group’s Grand Dragon to disavow his racist past.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker

A venir

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won’t have pages for these services until they go live.

The Climb

August 20 (?) | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

August 7 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Unhinged

November 17 | Thriller, Action | IMDb

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we’ve all experienced–road rage–to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you’re driving next to.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Unknown | Drama | IMDb

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Taylor Russell

Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

October 27 | Action, Horror, Thriller (Korean) | IMDb

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We’ll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what’s new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro