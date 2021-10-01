Angelina Jolie et sa fille Zahara partagent quelque chose sur le tapis rouge, le style !

Même si au début Zahara était un peu gêné avant les photographes qui étaient là, elle a posé super affectueux avec sa mère. Alors qu’ils marchaient sur le tapis rouge, ils ont rencontré la poète Amanda Gorman et ont également posé avec elle.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIE – 30 SEPTEMBRE: (LR) Zahara Jolie-Pitt et Angelina Jolie assistent à Variety’s Power Of Women au Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts le 30 septembre 2021 à Beverly Hills, Californie. (Photo de Frazer Harrison / .) (.)

Dans le cadre de l’événement, Angelina a également rencontré Katy Pero et son mari, Orlando Bloom. Une fois le gala commencé, Angelina est montée sur scène et a présenté Amanda Gorman avec un discours émouvant dans lequel a souligné la puissance de sa voix.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIE – 30 SEPTEMBRE : (LR) Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt et Orlando Bloom assistent à Variety’s Power of Women présenté par Lifetime au Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts le 30 septembre 2021 à Beverly Hills, Californie. (Photo de Stefanie Keenan / .) (.)