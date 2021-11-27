Arsenal souffre d’une blessure à Bukayo Saka avant le choc contre Man Utd

Bukayo Saka s’est blessé après avoir ouvert le score contre Newcastle (Photo: .)

Bukayo Saka est incertain pour le choc des poids lourds d’Arsenal contre Manchester United la semaine prochaine après s’être blessé contre Newcastle samedi.

Les Gunners entrent dans une série de matches d’essai qui commence par un voyage à Old Trafford jeudi dans ce qui pourrait être le premier match de Ralf Rangnick en charge.

Plus à venir…





