Brut | Roman Reigns bat Big E et Bobby Lashley

Après que Bobby Lashley ait attaqué Roman Reigns et Big E au début de Raw, Les trois se sont vus dans une triple menace dans le combat stellaire.

Le Champion Universel et le Champion de la WWE sont entrés avec beaucoup d’enthousiasme pour se venger de “Le Tout-Puissant”.

Et vite les coups ont commencé.

Mais en réalité les deux champions n’ont pas fait alliance.

Et de la même manière Bobby Lashley savait comment remuer.

Comme Big E l’a fait peu de temps après, attaquant à la fois de façon spectaculaire:

Bien que Roman Reigns…

Bien que Big E …

Bien que Bobby Lashley…

Et puis les Spears sont entrés en jeu.

Et les chaises.

Et au milieu du chaos, Roman Reigns est sorti victorieux.

