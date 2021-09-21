Brut | Roman Reigns bat Big E et Bobby Lashley

Après que Bobby Lashley ait attaqué Roman Reigns et Big E au début de Raw, Les trois se sont vus dans une triple menace dans le combat stellaire.
Le Champion Universel et le Champion de la WWE sont entrés avec beaucoup d’enthousiasme pour se venger de “Le Tout-Puissant”.
#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns & @HeymanHustle sont ici sur #WWERaw pour un événement principal massif ! pic.twitter.com/0JiOWw23TP
CHAMPION # WWEChampion @WWEBigE est prêt à passer à l’action sur #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/m8Wf6yhhKl
Et vite les coups ont commencé.
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE a l’air d’aplatir @fightbobby comme une crêpe sur #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/entqaXxQqU
Mais en réalité les deux champions n’ont pas fait alliance.
ENTRANT !! @ WWERomanReigns @ WWEBigE # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8LrcnbqatX
Et de la même manière Bobby Lashley savait comment remuer.
TOUT PUISSANT pour une raison. @ Fightbobby @ WWERomanReigns # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hyWXhtTvpV
Comme Big E l’a fait peu de temps après, attaquant à la fois de façon spectaculaire:
EST. EST. IMPRESSIONNANT. 👏👏👏
Qui sortira de ce main event épique #WWERaw avec la victoire : @WWEBigE @WWERomanReigns ou @fightbobby ?! pic.twitter.com/DScOQEwBmb
C’est l’heure d’aller faire un tour, @WWERomanReigns ! @ WWEBigE # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/53KyZYZN4L
“DONT LA MAISON ?!” @ Fightbobby # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ep5ZiSLecD
🥩🥩🥩 @ WWEBigE # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4CYQ1l0IGq
Bien que Roman Reigns…
👊👊👊 @WWERomanReigns #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EFHHpSkgQH
Bien que Big E …
GRANDE FIN AU CHAMPION UNIVERSEL ! @ WWEBigE # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bB49ZrzOOk
Bien que Bobby Lashley…
😲😲😲 @fightbobby #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TgX13UfeXa
Et puis les Spears sont entrés en jeu.
LANCE !!!!!!!!! @WWERomanReigns @fightbobby #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0DrLL0XANA
🏆🏆🏆 @ WWEBigE @ WWERomanReigns # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a7R4QPJxjx
Et les chaises.
impitoyable @ Fightbobby # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BhczZmoRvE
Et au milieu du chaos, Roman Reigns est sorti victorieux.
Croyez-le. # UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns est VICTORIEUX dans un énorme match contre la triple menace contre #WWEChampion @WWEBigE & The All Mighty @fightbobby sur # WWERaw. @ HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/HseRoQ429a
