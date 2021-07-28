Casting du Fight Club: ce que font les acteurs maintenant, y compris Brad Pitt et Edward Norton

David Andrews (Thomas)

Dans le rôle de Thomas, un autre membre du groupe de soutien, David Andrews fournit un tour de soutien vocal dans Fight Club. L’acteur du personnage est également connu pour Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Apollo 13, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wyatt Earp, World War Z, Fair Game, Cherry 2000 et Dear John. Ses autres crédits cinématographiques incluent Jessabelle, Arthur Newman, The Conspirator, Stealth, A Walk to Remember, Hannibal, Graveyard Shift et The Palmer Supremacy.

De plus, à la télévision, David Andrews a été vu dans JAG, Pulaski: The TV Detective, Justified, CSI: Miami, House of Cards, The Boys, Shooter, The Whispers, Drop Dead Diva, Crisis, Necessary Roughness, Marry Me et Days de nos vies. En outre, l’acteur a joué dans Watchmen, How to Get Away with Murder, For All Mankind, NCIS, Scandal et Six Feet Under. Il peut également être vu dans Band of Brothers, CSI : Miami, Castle, Criminal Minds, Stargate SG-1, Star Trek : Enterprise et Dawson’s Creek. Plus récemment, Andrews est apparu dans la dernière saison de Queen of the South sur USA Network.