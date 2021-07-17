in Internet

C’est une tendance : ils créent une drôle de cumbia sur la vaccination contre le covid-19 qui est devenue virale sur TikTok | Vidéo

Publié à 16h10 ET (20h10 GMT) le vendredi 16 juillet 2021

Tendance sur TikTok : avez-vous entendu parler de la vaccination cumbia ? Jouer 0:58

Publié à 17h32 ET (21h32 GMT) le mercredi 14 juillet 2021

Voici comment les infirmières célèbrent une journée sans patients covid-19Voici comment les infirmières célèbrent une journée sans patients covid-19

0:48

Publié à 14h43 HE (18h43 GMT) jeudi 8 juillet 2021

Des dizaines d'États américains poursuivent GoogleDes dizaines d'États américains poursuivent Google

1:07

Publié à 18h27 ET (22h27 GMT) le mercredi 7 juillet 2021

Trump poursuit 3 géants des réseaux sociauxTrump poursuit 3 géants des réseaux sociaux

0:51

Publié à 13h02 HE (17h02 GMT) le mercredi 7 juillet 2021

Le dépôt en justice affecterait Twitter en IndeLe dépôt en justice affecterait Twitter en Inde

0:54

Publié à 13h46 HE (17h46 GMT) le mardi 6 juillet 2021

Les géants de la technologie pourraient quitter Hong KongLes géants de la technologie pourraient quitter Hong Kong

1:17

Publié à 19:28 ET (23:28 GMT) le lundi 5 juillet 2021

Le CDC lance le chat WhatsApp en espagnol sur le covidLe CDC lance le chat WhatsApp en espagnol sur le covid

0:37

Publié à 16h52 HE (20h52 GMT) le lundi 5 juillet 2021

Vous pourrez bientôt télécharger des vidéos plus longues sur TikTokVous pourrez bientôt télécharger des vidéos plus longues sur TikTok

0:41

Publié à 16h24 HE (20h24 GMT) le lundi 5 juillet 2021

Dévorez une quantité record de hot-dogs en 10 minutesDévorez une quantité record de hot-dogs en 10 minutes

0:51

Publié à 15h46 ET (19h46 GMT) le vendredi 2 juillet 2021

Facebook teste une nouvelle fonctionnalité anti-extrémismeFacebook teste une nouvelle fonctionnalité anti-extrémisme

3:47

Le numéro 1 de Tucker Carlson… Alors voici les morceaux à succès .