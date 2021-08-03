Chris Stapleton annonce le retour du “All-American Road Show”

Chris Stapleton est revenu sur scène ce week-end pour trois concerts à guichets fermés à Gilford, dans le Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion de NH. Ses premiers spectacles en 504 jours, les performances mettaient en vedette le quintuple lauréat d’un Grammy Award avec son groupe : Dave Cobb (guitare), JT Cure (basse), Paul Franklin (guitare en acier), Derek Mixon (batterie), Morgane Stapleton ( chant, tambourin) et Mickey Raphael (harmonica) ainsi que les ouvreurs spéciaux Elle King et Nikki Lane.

Le très attendu “All-American Road Show” de Stapleton se poursuivra jusqu’à l’année prochaine, avec des arrêts à Arlington, au Globe Life Field de Texas, à l’amphithéâtre Cellairis d’Atlanta à Lakewood, au Madison Square Garden de New York, deux nuits à la Bridgestone Arena de Nashville et à l’amphithéâtre Gorge de l’État de Washington parmi beaucoup d’autres.

La tournée comprend également “A Concert for Kentucky”, une performance spéciale qui se tiendra au Kroger Field de l’Université du Kentucky le 23 avril 2022. Le concert est le premier jamais organisé au Kroger Field au Royaume-Uni et mettra en vedette des invités très spéciaux Willie Nelson et sa famille, Sheryl Corbeau, et Yola. 100 % des recettes nettes du concert seront versées au nouveau fonds Outlaw State of Kind Hometown de Stapleton. Établi en partenariat avec la Blue Grass Community Foundation, le fonds soutiendra spécifiquement les organisations locales et nationales ayant un impact direct sur le Kentucky, avec des distributions initiales de subventions axées sur l’éducation musicale et artistique.

Dates de la tournée “All-American Road Show” de Chris Stapleton :

Artistes invités du « All-American Road Show » :

%%avec George Strait et Little Big Town