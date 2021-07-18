Comment les sélections d’actions 2021 des panélistes de la table ronde de Barron ont fonctionné 10z viral

in



Illustrations de Ryan Melgar

Les membres de la Barron’s Roundtable achètent et vendent des titres et modifient leurs opinions d’investissement en fonction de l’évolution des prix et des conditions du marché. La table ronde 2021 s’est tenue le 11 janvier 2021. Voici comment les recommandations de la table ronde 2021 des panélistes ont fonctionné jusqu’au 30 juin. Le S&P 500 a affiché un rendement total de 13,1 % au cours de la même période.

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 30/06/21 Variation de prix Rendement total Deere / DE 293,91 $ 352,71 $ 20,0% 20,6% Matériaux appliqués / AMAT 95,56 142,40 49,0 49,5 Micron Technology / MU 77,42 84,98 9,8 9,8 Booking Holdings / BKNG 2 281,54 2 188,09 -4,1 -4,1 Groupe CME / CME 199,68 212,68 6,5 7,4 Digital Realty Trust / DLR 133,60 150,46 12,6 14,4

Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total Tencent Holdings / 700.Hong Kong 573,00 HK$ 584,00 HK $ 1,9% 2,2% ASML Holding / ASML 508,74 $ 690,84 $ 35,8 36,2 Delivery Hero / DHER. Allemagne 135,65 € 111,25 € -18,0 -18,0 Illumina / ILMN 379,61 $ 473,21 $ 24,7 24,7 Moderna / MRNA 112,75 234,98 108,4 108,4

Rendement total en USD : 700.HK=2.1%, DHER.Allemagne=-20.5%. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

The Midyear Roundtable Company / Ticker Price 1/8/21 Price 6/30/21 Price Change Total Return Snam / SRG.Italy 4,65 € 4,88 € 4,8% 10,2% Munich Re / MUV2.Allemagne 242,60 230,95 -4,8 -0,8 Telefônica Brasil / VIV 8,36 $ 8,50 $ 1,7 4,6 Philip Morris International / PM 83,09 99,11 19,3 22,2 Microsoft / MSFT 219,62 270,90 23,3 23,9

Rendement total en USD : SRG.Italie=6,8%, MUV2.Allemagne=-3,8%. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total AdvanSix / ASIX 22,11 $ 29,86 $ 35,1 % 35,1 % Kimball Electronics / KE 17,11 21,74 27,1 27,1 Westlake Chemical Partners / WLKP 21,99 26,92 22,4 26,7 DR Horton / DHI 66,96 90,37 35,0 35,6 Magna International / MGA 75,85 92,64 22,1 23,3 Northrop Grumman / NOC 288,33 363,43 26,0 27,1

Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Ticker Prix 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total PulteGroup / PHM 41,53 $ 54,57 $ 31,4% 32,1% Prologis / PLD 96,60 119,53 23,7 25,0 Trend Micro / 4704.Japan JPY5830 JPY5820 -0,2 -0,2 Infosys / INFO .Inde INR1312.10 INR1580.80 20,5 21,6 Deutsche Post DHL Group / DPW. Allemagne 41,51 € 57,36 € 38,2 41,4 Fiserv / FISV 116,79 $ 106,89 $ -8,5 -8,5 Yum China Holdings / YUMC 59,87 66,25 10,7 11,1

Rendement total en USD : 4704. Japon = -6,6 %. INFO.Inde=20.0%. DPW.Allemagne=37,1%. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Investissement / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total Matthews Asia Growth / MPACX 41,25 $ 41,75 $ 1,2% 1,2% Actions SPDR Gold / GLD 173,34 165,63 -4,4 -4,4 Payden Emerging Markets Bond / PYEWX 13,83 13,50 – 2,4 0 Franklin High Income / FVHIX 1,88 1,90 1,1 3,7 Franklin Federal Tax Free Income / FAFTX* 12,31 12,40 0,7 2,1 Franklin High Yield Tax Free Income / FHYVX 10,44 10,62 1,7 3,6

*Poste fermé en milieu d’année. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total Boston Beer Company / SAM 1 000,49 $ 1 020,80 $ 2,0 % 2,0 % Intuit / INTU 374,46 490,17 30,9 31,1 Vroom / VRM 40,74 41,86 2,7 2,7 Black Knight / BKI 87,92 77,98 -11.3 -11.3

Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total NextEra Energy Partners / NEP 79,76 $ 76,36 $ -4,3 % -2,7 % Avangrid / AGR 46,97 51,53 9,5 11,4 GCP Applied Technologies / GCP 25,47 23,26 -8,7 -8,7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling / HY 65,98 72,98 10,6 11,6 Deutsche Telekom / DTE.Allemagne 15,20 € 17,82 € 17,2 21,2 Pièces d’origine / GPC 103,34 $ 126,47 $ 22,4 24,0 Madison Square Garden Sports / MSGS 182,54 172,57 -5,5 -5,5 Liberty Braves Group / BATRA 26,25 28,22 7,5 7,5 Fox / FOX 29,62 35,20 18,8 19,6 Sinclair Broadcast Group / SBGI 32,49 33,22 2,2 3,5 GAN / GAN 21,71 16,44 -24,3 -24,3

Rendement total en USD : DTE.Allemagne = 17,4 %. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société/Ticker Prix 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total T-Mobile US / TMUS 135,06 $ 144,83 $ 7,2% 7,2% Amgen / AMGN 238,49 243,75 2,2 3,7 NextEra Energy Partners / NEP 79,76 76,36 -4,3 -2,7 Nike / NKE 146,35 154,49 5,6 5,9 Arista Networks / ANET 306,12 362,31 18,4 18,4 Walt Disney / DIS 178,69 175,77 -1,6 -1,6

Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

Société / Prix boursier 1/8/21 Prix 6/30/21 Variation de prix Rendement total Viatris / VTRS 18,30 $ 14,29 $ -21,9% -21,3% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt / HMHC 3,64 11,04 203,3 203,3 Holcim / HOLN.Suisse* 52,54 CHF 55 CHF. 50 5,6 9,4

* Changement de nom de LafargeHolcim / LHN.Suisse. Rendement total en USD : HOLN.Suisse=4,9%. Le rendement total comprend les dividendes reçus mais non réinvestis

Source : Bloomberg

La table ronde de mi-année 2021

