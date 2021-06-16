Dates et heures de coup d’envoi pour toute la saison 2021/22 confirmées alors que Manchester United vs Leeds et Tottenham vs Man City ouvrent le week-end d’ouverture

Les matchs de la saison 2021/22 de Premier League sont sortis et chez talkSPORT, nous ne pouvons pas attendre la nouvelle campagne, qui commence le 14 août.
Cinq semaines seulement après la fin de l’Euro 2020, la nouvelle campagne démarre avec le week-end d’ouverture où Manchester United affrontera ses rivaux Leeds à Old Trafford tandis que les champions de Manchester City se rendront à Tottenham.
. – .
City visera son sixième titre en Premier League, remportant son cinquième au galop la saison dernière
Le football du Boxing Day est une belle tradition en Angleterre et les fans ont alors été récompensés par des matchs alléchants, notamment Liverpool contre Leeds et Man City contre Leicester.
La troisième semaine de jeu fera également battre le cœur avec Liverpool divertissant Chelsea tandis que City de Pep Guardiola jouera contre Arsenal.
Quant aux derbys, Man United vs Man City doit avoir lieu les 6 novembre et 5 mars, les derbies du Merseyside les 30 novembre et 23 avril, tandis qu’Arsenal affrontera ses rivaux du nord de Londres, Tottenham, les 25 septembre et 15 janvier.
Ce n’est pas strictement un derby local, mais sans doute le plus gros match du football anglais – Manchester United contre Liverpool – devrait avoir lieu le 23 octobre à Old Trafford et le 19 mars à Anfield.
Ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir l’intégralité des matchs de la saison 2021/22 de Premier League. Heures et dates de lancement sujettes à changement.
* Coup d’envoi à 15h sauf indication contraire.
Informations clés sur la Premier League 2021/22
Date de début : 14 août 2020 Dernier jour proposé : 22 mai 2022 Champions en titre : Manchester City Équipes nouvellement promues : Norwich, Watford, Brentford Dates de la fenêtre de transfert : 9 juin au 31 août
L’intégralité des rencontres de Premier League 2021/22
samedi 14 août
Brentford contre Arsenal
Burnley contre Brighton
Chelsea contre Crystal Palace
Everton contre Southampton
Leicester City contre les loups
Man United contre Leeds
Newcastle contre West Ham
Norwich City contre Liverpool
Tottenham contre Man City
Watford contre Aston Villa
samedi 21 août
Arsenal contre Chelsea
Aston Villa contre Newcastle
Brighton contre Watford
Crystal Palace contre Brentford
Leeds contre Everton
Liverpool contre Burnley
Man City contre Norwich City
Southampton contre Man United
West Ham contre Leicester City
Loups contre Tottenham
samedi 28 août
Aston Villa contre Brentford
Brighton contre Everton
Burnley contre Leeds
Liverpool contre Chelsea
Man City contre Arsenal
Newcastle contre Southampton
Norwich City contre Leicester City
Tottenham contre Watford
West Ham contre Crystal Palace
Loups contre Man United
samedi 11 septembre
Arsenal contre Norwich City
Brentford contre Brighton
Chelsea contre Aston Villa
Crystal Palace contre Tottenham
Everton contre Burnley
Leeds contre Liverpool
Leicester City contre Man City
Man United contre Newcastle
Southampton contre West Ham
Watford contre les loups
samedi 18 septembre
Aston Villa contre Everton
Brighton contre Leicester City
Burnley contre Arsenal
Liverpool contre Crystal Palace
Man City contre Southampton
Newcastle contre Leeds
Norwich City contre Watford
Tottenham contre Chelsea
West Ham contre Man United
Loups contre Brentford
samedi 25 septembre
Arsenal contre Tottenham
Brentford contre Liverpool
Chelsea contre Man City
Crystal Palace contre Brighton
Everton contre Norwich City
Leeds contre West Ham
Leicester City contre Burnley
Man United contre Aston Villa
Southampton contre les loups
Watford contre Newcastle
samedi 2 octobre
Brighton contre Arsenal
Burnley contre Norwich City
Chelsea contre Southampton
Crystal Palace contre Leicester City
Leeds contre Watford
Liverpool contre Man City
Man United contre Everton
Tottenham contre Aston Villa
West Ham contre Brentford
Loups contre Newcastle
samedi 16 octobre
Arsenal contre Crystal Palace
Aston Villa contre les loups
Brentford contre Chelsea
Everton contre West Ham
Leicester City contre Man United
Man City contre Burnley
Newcastle contre Tottenham
Norwich City contre Brighton
Southampton contre Leeds
Watford contre Liverpool
samedi 23 octobre
Arsenal contre Aston Villa
Brentford contre Leicester City
Brighton contre Man City
Chelsea contre Norwich City
Crystal Palace contre Newcastle
Everton contre Watford
Leeds contre les loups
Man United contre Liverpool
Southampton contre Burnley
West Ham contre Tottenham
samedi 30 octobre
Aston Villa contre West Ham
Burnley contre Brentford
Leicester City contre Arsenal
Liverpool contre Brighton
Man City contre Crystal Palace
Newcastle contre Chelsea
Norwich City contre Leeds
Tottenham contre Manchester United
Watford contre Southampton
Loups contre Everton
samedi 6 novembre
Arsenal contre Watford
Brentford contre Norwich City
Brighton contre Newcastle
Chelsea contre Burnley
Palais de cristal contre les loups
Everton contre Tottenham
Leeds contre Leicester City
Man United contre Man City
Southampton contre Aston Villa
West Ham contre Liverpool
samedi 20 novembre
Aston Villa contre Brighton
Burnley contre Crystal Palace
Leicester City contre Chelsea
Liverpool contre Arsenal
Man City contre Everton
Newcastle contre Brentford
Norwich City contre Southampton
Tottenham contre Leeds
Watford contre Man United
Loups contre West Ham
samedi 27 novembre
Arsenal contre Newcastle
Brentford contre Everton
Brighton contre Leeds
Burnley contre Tottenham
Chelsea contre Man United
Crystal Palace contre Aston Villa
Leicester City contre Watford
Liverpool contre Southampton
Man City contre West Ham
Norwich City contre les loups
mardi 30 novembre
Aston Villa contre Man City (19h45)
Everton contre Liverpool (19h45)
Leeds contre Crystal Palace (19h45)
Watford contre Chelsea (19h45)
West Ham contre Brighton (19h45)
Loups contre Burnley (19h45)
Man United contre Arsenal (20h)
Mercredi 1er décembre
Newcastle contre Norwich City (19h45)
Southampton contre Leicester City (19h45)
Tottenham contre Brentford (19h45)
samedi 4 décembre
Aston Villa contre Leicester City
Everton contre Arsenal
Leeds contre Brentford
Man United contre Crystal Palace
Newcastle contre Burnley
Southampton contre Brighton
Tottenham contre Norwich City
Watford contre Man City
West Ham contre Chelsea
Loups contre Liverpool
samedi 11 décembre
Arsenal contre Southampton
Brentford contre Watford
Brighton contre Tottenham
Burnley contre West Ham
Chelsea contre Leeds
Crystal Palace contre Everton
Leicester City contre Newcastle
Liverpool contre Aston Villa
Man City contre les loups
Norwich City contre Man United
mardi 14 décembre
Arsenal contre West Ham (19h45)
Brentford contre Man United (19h45)
Brighton contre les loups (19h45)
Burnley contre Watford (19h45)
Leicester City contre Tottenham (19h45)
Norwich City contre Aston Villa (19h45)
Crystal Palace contre Southampton (20h)
mercredi 15 décembre
Chelsea contre Everton (20h)
Liverpool contre Newcastle (20h)
Man City contre Leeds (20h)
samedi 18 décembre
Aston Villa contre Burnley
Everton contre Leicester City
Leeds contre Arsenal
Man United contre Brighton
Newcastle contre Man City
Southampton contre Brentford
Tottenham contre Liverpool
Watford contre Crystal Palace
West Ham contre Norwich City
Les loups contre Chelsea
dimanche 26 décembre
Aston Villa contre Chelsea
Brighton contre Brentford
Burnley contre Everton
Liverpool contre Leeds
Man City contre Leicester City
Newcastle contre Man United
Norwich City contre Arsenal
Tottenham contre Crystal Palace
West Ham contre Southampton
Les loups contre Watford
mardi 28 décembre
Arsenal contre les loups
Brentford contre Man City
Chelsea contre Brighton
Crystal Palace contre Norwich
Everton contre Newcastle
Leeds contre Aston Villa
Leicester contre Liverpool
Man United contre Burnley
Southampton contre Tottenham
Watford contre West Ham
Samedi 1er janvier 2022
Arsenal contre Man City
Brentford contre Aston Villa
Chelsea contre Liverpool
Crystal Palace contre West Ham
Everton contre Brighton
Leeds contre Burnley
Leicester contre Norwich
Man United contre les loups
Southampton contre Newcastle
Watford contre Tottenham
samedi 15 janvier
Aston Villa contre Man United
Brighton contre Crystal Palace
Burnley contre Leicester
Liverpool contre Brentford
Manchester City contre Chelsea
Newcastle contre Watford
Norwich contre Everton
Tottenham contre Arsenal
West Ham contre Leeds
Les loups contre Southampton
samedi 22 janvier
Arsenal contre Burnley
Brentford contre les loups
Chelsea contre Tottenham
Crystal Palace contre Liverpool
Everton contre Aston Villa
Leeds contre Newcastle
Leicester contre Brighton
Man United contre West Ham
Southampton contre Man City
Watford contre Norwich
mardi 8 février
Aston Villa contre Leeds (19h45)
Brighton contre Chelsea (19h45)
Burnley contre Man United (19h45)
Norwich contre Crystal Palace (19h45)
West Ham contre Watford (19h45)
Loups contre Arsenal (19h45)
mercredi 9 février
Newcastle contre Everton (19h45)
Tottenham contre Southampton (19h45)
Liverpool contre Leicester (20h)
Man City contre Brentford (20h)
samedi 12 février
Brentford contre Crystal Palace
Burnley contre Liverpool
Chelsea contre Arsenal
Everton contre Leeds
Leicester contre West Ham
Man United contre Southampton
Newcastle contre Aston Villa
Norwich contre Man City
Tottenham contre les loups
Watford contre Brighton
samedi 19 février
Arsenal contre Brentford
Aston Villa contre Watford
Brighton contre Burnley
Crystal Palace contre Chelsea
Leeds contre Man United
Liverpool contre Norwich
Man City contre Tottenham
Southampton contre Everton
West Ham contre Newcastle
Loups contre Leicester
samedi 26 février
Arsenal contre Liverpool
Brentford contre Newcastle
Brighton contre Aston Villa
Chelsea contre Leicester
Crystal Palace contre Burnley
Everton contre Man City
Leeds contre Tottenham
Man United contre Watford
Southampton contre Norwich
West Ham contre les loups
samedi 5 mars
Aston Villa contre Southampton
Burnley contre Chelsea
Leicester contre Leeds
Liverpool contre West Ham
Man City contre Man United
Newcastle contre Brighton
Norwich contre Brentford
Tottenham contre Everton
Watford contre Arsenal
Loups contre Crystal Palace
samedi 12 mars
Arsenal contre Leicester
Brentford contre Burnley
Brighton contre Liverpool
Chelsea contre Newcastle
Crystal Palace contre Man City
Everton contre les loups
Leeds contre Norwich
Man United contre Tottenham
Southampton contre Watford
West Ham contre Aston Villa
samedi 19 mars
Aston Villa contre Arsenal
Burnley contre Southampton
Leicester contre Brentford
Liverpool contre Man United
Man City contre Brighton
Newcastle contre Crystal Palace
Norwich contre Chelsea
Tottenham contre West Ham
Watford contre Everton
Loups contre Leeds
samedi 2 avril
Brighton contre Norwich
Burnley contre Man City
Chelsea contre Brentford
Palais de cristal contre Arsenal
Leeds contre Southampton
Liverpool contre Watford
Man United contre Leicester
Tottenham contre Newcastle
West Ham contre Everton
Loups contre Aston Villa
samedi 9 avril
Arsenal contre Brighton
Aston Villa contre Tottenham
Brentford contre West Ham
Everton contre Man United
Leicester contre Crystal Palace
Manchester City contre Liverpool
Newcastle contre les loups
Norwich contre Burnley
Southampton contre Chelsea
Watford contre Leeds
samedi 16 avril
Aston Villa contre Liverpool
Everton contre Crystal Palace
Leeds contre Chelsea
Man United contre Norwich
Newcastle contre Leicester
Southampton contre Arsenal
Tottenham contre Brighton
Watford contre Brentford
West Ham contre Burnley
Les loups contre Man City
samedi 23 avril
Arsenal contre Manchester United
Brentford contre Tottenham
Brighton contre Southampton
Burnley contre les loups
Chelsea contre West Ham
Crystal Palace contre Leeds
Leicester contre Aston Villa
Liverpool contre Everton
Man City contre Watford
Norwich contre Newcastle
samedi 30 avril
Aston Villa contre Norwich
Everton contre Chelsea
Leeds contre Man City
Man United contre Brentford
Newcastle-Liverpool
Southampton contre Crystal Palace
Tottenham contre Leicester
Watford contre Burnley
West Ham contre Arsenal
Loups contre Brighton
samedi 7 mai
Arsenal contre Leeds
Brentford contre Southampton
Brighton contre Man United
Burnley contre Aston Villa
Chelsea contre les loups
Crystal Palace contre Watford
Leicester contre Everton
Liverpool contre Tottenham
Man City contre Newcastle
Norwich contre West Ham
dimanche 15 mai
Aston Villa contre Crystal Palace
Everton contre Brentford
Leeds contre Brighton
Man United contre Chelsea
Newcastle contre Arsenal
Southampton contre Liverpool
Tottenham contre Burnley
Watford contre Leicester
West Ham contre Man City
Les loups contre Norwich City
*Pour éviter un affrontement avec la finale de la FA Cup le 14 mai
dimanche 22 mai
Arsenal contre Everton (16h)
Brentford contre Leeds (16h)
Brighton contre West Ham (16h)
Burnley contre Newcastle (16h)
Chelsea contre Watford (16h)
Crystal Palace contre Man United (16h)
Leicester contre Southampton (16h)
Liverpool contre les Wolves (16h)
Man City contre Aston Villa (16h)
Norwich contre Tottenham (16h)