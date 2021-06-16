Dates et heures de coup d’envoi pour toute la saison 2021/22 confirmées alors que Manchester United vs Leeds et Tottenham vs Man City ouvrent le week-end d’ouverture

Les matchs de la saison 2021/22 de Premier League sont sortis et chez talkSPORT, nous ne pouvons pas attendre la nouvelle campagne, qui commence le 14 août.

Cinq semaines seulement après la fin de l’Euro 2020, la nouvelle campagne démarre avec le week-end d’ouverture où Manchester United affrontera ses rivaux Leeds à Old Trafford tandis que les champions de Manchester City se rendront à Tottenham.

. – .

City visera son sixième titre en Premier League, remportant son cinquième au galop la saison dernière

Le football du Boxing Day est une belle tradition en Angleterre et les fans ont alors été récompensés par des matchs alléchants, notamment Liverpool contre Leeds et Man City contre Leicester.

La troisième semaine de jeu fera également battre le cœur avec Liverpool divertissant Chelsea tandis que City de Pep Guardiola jouera contre Arsenal.

Quant aux derbys, Man United vs Man City doit avoir lieu les 6 novembre et 5 mars, les derbies du Merseyside les 30 novembre et 23 avril, tandis qu’Arsenal affrontera ses rivaux du nord de Londres, Tottenham, les 25 septembre et 15 janvier.

Ce n’est pas strictement un derby local, mais sans doute le plus gros match du football anglais – Manchester United contre Liverpool – devrait avoir lieu le 23 octobre à Old Trafford et le 19 mars à Anfield.

Ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir l’intégralité des matchs de la saison 2021/22 de Premier League. Heures et dates de lancement sujettes à changement.

* Coup d’envoi à 15h sauf indication contraire.

Informations clés sur la Premier League 2021/22

Date de début : 14 août 2020 Dernier jour proposé : 22 mai 2022 Champions en titre : Manchester City Équipes nouvellement promues : Norwich, Watford, Brentford Dates de la fenêtre de transfert : 9 juin au 31 août

L’intégralité des rencontres de Premier League 2021/22

samedi 14 août

Brentford contre Arsenal

Burnley contre Brighton

Chelsea contre Crystal Palace

Everton contre Southampton

Leicester City contre les loups

Man United contre Leeds

Newcastle contre West Ham

Norwich City contre Liverpool

Tottenham contre Man City

Watford contre Aston Villa

samedi 21 août

Arsenal contre Chelsea

Aston Villa contre Newcastle

Brighton contre Watford

Crystal Palace contre Brentford

Leeds contre Everton

Liverpool contre Burnley

Man City contre Norwich City

Southampton contre Man United

West Ham contre Leicester City

Loups contre Tottenham

samedi 28 août

Aston Villa contre Brentford

Brighton contre Everton

Burnley contre Leeds

Liverpool contre Chelsea

Man City contre Arsenal

Newcastle contre Southampton

Norwich City contre Leicester City

Tottenham contre Watford

West Ham contre Crystal Palace

Loups contre Man United

samedi 11 septembre

Arsenal contre Norwich City

Brentford contre Brighton

Chelsea contre Aston Villa

Crystal Palace contre Tottenham

Everton contre Burnley

Leeds contre Liverpool

Leicester City contre Man City

Man United contre Newcastle

Southampton contre West Ham

Watford contre les loups

samedi 18 septembre

Aston Villa contre Everton

Brighton contre Leicester City

Burnley contre Arsenal

Liverpool contre Crystal Palace

Man City contre Southampton

Newcastle contre Leeds

Norwich City contre Watford

Tottenham contre Chelsea

West Ham contre Man United

Loups contre Brentford

samedi 25 septembre

Arsenal contre Tottenham

Brentford contre Liverpool

Chelsea contre Man City

Crystal Palace contre Brighton

Everton contre Norwich City

Leeds contre West Ham

Leicester City contre Burnley

Man United contre Aston Villa

Southampton contre les loups

Watford contre Newcastle

samedi 2 octobre

Brighton contre Arsenal

Burnley contre Norwich City

Chelsea contre Southampton

Crystal Palace contre Leicester City

Leeds contre Watford

Liverpool contre Man City

Man United contre Everton

Tottenham contre Aston Villa

West Ham contre Brentford

Loups contre Newcastle

samedi 16 octobre

Arsenal contre Crystal Palace

Aston Villa contre les loups

Brentford contre Chelsea

Everton contre West Ham

Leicester City contre Man United

Man City contre Burnley

Newcastle contre Tottenham

Norwich City contre Brighton

Southampton contre Leeds

Watford contre Liverpool

samedi 23 octobre

Arsenal contre Aston Villa

Brentford contre Leicester City

Brighton contre Man City

Chelsea contre Norwich City

Crystal Palace contre Newcastle

Everton contre Watford

Leeds contre les loups

Man United contre Liverpool

Southampton contre Burnley

West Ham contre Tottenham

samedi 30 octobre

Aston Villa contre West Ham

Burnley contre Brentford

Leicester City contre Arsenal

Liverpool contre Brighton

Man City contre Crystal Palace

Newcastle contre Chelsea

Norwich City contre Leeds

Tottenham contre Manchester United

Watford contre Southampton

Loups contre Everton

samedi 6 novembre

Arsenal contre Watford

Brentford contre Norwich City

Brighton contre Newcastle

Chelsea contre Burnley

Palais de cristal contre les loups

Everton contre Tottenham

Leeds contre Leicester City

Man United contre Man City

Southampton contre Aston Villa

West Ham contre Liverpool

samedi 20 novembre

Aston Villa contre Brighton

Burnley contre Crystal Palace

Leicester City contre Chelsea

Liverpool contre Arsenal

Man City contre Everton

Newcastle contre Brentford

Norwich City contre Southampton

Tottenham contre Leeds

Watford contre Man United

Loups contre West Ham

samedi 27 novembre

Arsenal contre Newcastle

Brentford contre Everton

Brighton contre Leeds

Burnley contre Tottenham

Chelsea contre Man United

Crystal Palace contre Aston Villa

Leicester City contre Watford

Liverpool contre Southampton

Man City contre West Ham

Norwich City contre les loups

mardi 30 novembre

Aston Villa contre Man City (19h45)

Everton contre Liverpool (19h45)

Leeds contre Crystal Palace (19h45)

Watford contre Chelsea (19h45)

West Ham contre Brighton (19h45)

Loups contre Burnley (19h45)

Man United contre Arsenal (20h)

Mercredi 1er décembre

Newcastle contre Norwich City (19h45)

Southampton contre Leicester City (19h45)

Tottenham contre Brentford (19h45)

samedi 4 décembre

Aston Villa contre Leicester City

Everton contre Arsenal

Leeds contre Brentford

Man United contre Crystal Palace

Newcastle contre Burnley

Southampton contre Brighton

Tottenham contre Norwich City

Watford contre Man City

West Ham contre Chelsea

Loups contre Liverpool

samedi 11 décembre

Arsenal contre Southampton

Brentford contre Watford

Brighton contre Tottenham

Burnley contre West Ham

Chelsea contre Leeds

Crystal Palace contre Everton

Leicester City contre Newcastle

Liverpool contre Aston Villa

Man City contre les loups

Norwich City contre Man United

mardi 14 décembre

Arsenal contre West Ham (19h45)

Brentford contre Man United (19h45)

Brighton contre les loups (19h45)

Burnley contre Watford (19h45)

Leicester City contre Tottenham (19h45)

Norwich City contre Aston Villa (19h45)

Crystal Palace contre Southampton (20h)

mercredi 15 décembre

Chelsea contre Everton (20h)

Liverpool contre Newcastle (20h)

Man City contre Leeds (20h)

samedi 18 décembre

Aston Villa contre Burnley

Everton contre Leicester City

Leeds contre Arsenal

Man United contre Brighton

Newcastle contre Man City

Southampton contre Brentford

Tottenham contre Liverpool

Watford contre Crystal Palace

West Ham contre Norwich City

Les loups contre Chelsea

dimanche 26 décembre

Aston Villa contre Chelsea

Brighton contre Brentford

Burnley contre Everton

Liverpool contre Leeds

Man City contre Leicester City

Newcastle contre Man United

Norwich City contre Arsenal

Tottenham contre Crystal Palace

West Ham contre Southampton

Les loups contre Watford

mardi 28 décembre

Arsenal contre les loups

Brentford contre Man City

Chelsea contre Brighton

Crystal Palace contre Norwich

Everton contre Newcastle

Leeds contre Aston Villa

Leicester contre Liverpool

Man United contre Burnley

Southampton contre Tottenham

Watford contre West Ham

Samedi 1er janvier 2022

Arsenal contre Man City

Brentford contre Aston Villa

Chelsea contre Liverpool

Crystal Palace contre West Ham

Everton contre Brighton

Leeds contre Burnley

Leicester contre Norwich

Man United contre les loups

Southampton contre Newcastle

Watford contre Tottenham

samedi 15 janvier

Aston Villa contre Man United

Brighton contre Crystal Palace

Burnley contre Leicester

Liverpool contre Brentford

Manchester City contre Chelsea

Newcastle contre Watford

Norwich contre Everton

Tottenham contre Arsenal

West Ham contre Leeds

Les loups contre Southampton

samedi 22 janvier

Arsenal contre Burnley

Brentford contre les loups

Chelsea contre Tottenham

Crystal Palace contre Liverpool

Everton contre Aston Villa

Leeds contre Newcastle

Leicester contre Brighton

Man United contre West Ham

Southampton contre Man City

Watford contre Norwich

mardi 8 février

Aston Villa contre Leeds (19h45)

Brighton contre Chelsea (19h45)

Burnley contre Man United (19h45)

Norwich contre Crystal Palace (19h45)

West Ham contre Watford (19h45)

Loups contre Arsenal (19h45)

mercredi 9 février

Newcastle contre Everton (19h45)

Tottenham contre Southampton (19h45)

Liverpool contre Leicester (20h)

Man City contre Brentford (20h)

samedi 12 février

Brentford contre Crystal Palace

Burnley contre Liverpool

Chelsea contre Arsenal

Everton contre Leeds

Leicester contre West Ham

Man United contre Southampton

Newcastle contre Aston Villa

Norwich contre Man City

Tottenham contre les loups

Watford contre Brighton

samedi 19 février

Arsenal contre Brentford

Aston Villa contre Watford

Brighton contre Burnley

Crystal Palace contre Chelsea

Leeds contre Man United

Liverpool contre Norwich

Man City contre Tottenham

Southampton contre Everton

West Ham contre Newcastle

Loups contre Leicester

samedi 26 février

Arsenal contre Liverpool

Brentford contre Newcastle

Brighton contre Aston Villa

Chelsea contre Leicester

Crystal Palace contre Burnley

Everton contre Man City

Leeds contre Tottenham

Man United contre Watford

Southampton contre Norwich

West Ham contre les loups

samedi 5 mars

Aston Villa contre Southampton

Burnley contre Chelsea

Leicester contre Leeds

Liverpool contre West Ham

Man City contre Man United

Newcastle contre Brighton

Norwich contre Brentford

Tottenham contre Everton

Watford contre Arsenal

Loups contre Crystal Palace

samedi 12 mars

Arsenal contre Leicester

Brentford contre Burnley

Brighton contre Liverpool

Chelsea contre Newcastle

Crystal Palace contre Man City

Everton contre les loups

Leeds contre Norwich

Man United contre Tottenham

Southampton contre Watford

West Ham contre Aston Villa

samedi 19 mars

Aston Villa contre Arsenal

Burnley contre Southampton

Leicester contre Brentford

Liverpool contre Man United

Man City contre Brighton

Newcastle contre Crystal Palace

Norwich contre Chelsea

Tottenham contre West Ham

Watford contre Everton

Loups contre Leeds

samedi 2 avril

Brighton contre Norwich

Burnley contre Man City

Chelsea contre Brentford

Palais de cristal contre Arsenal

Leeds contre Southampton

Liverpool contre Watford

Man United contre Leicester

Tottenham contre Newcastle

West Ham contre Everton

Loups contre Aston Villa

samedi 9 avril

Arsenal contre Brighton

Aston Villa contre Tottenham

Brentford contre West Ham

Everton contre Man United

Leicester contre Crystal Palace

Manchester City contre Liverpool

Newcastle contre les loups

Norwich contre Burnley

Southampton contre Chelsea

Watford contre Leeds

samedi 16 avril

Aston Villa contre Liverpool

Everton contre Crystal Palace

Leeds contre Chelsea

Man United contre Norwich

Newcastle contre Leicester

Southampton contre Arsenal

Tottenham contre Brighton

Watford contre Brentford

West Ham contre Burnley

Les loups contre Man City

samedi 23 avril

Arsenal contre Manchester United

Brentford contre Tottenham

Brighton contre Southampton

Burnley contre les loups

Chelsea contre West Ham

Crystal Palace contre Leeds

Leicester contre Aston Villa

Liverpool contre Everton

Man City contre Watford

Norwich contre Newcastle

samedi 30 avril

Aston Villa contre Norwich

Everton contre Chelsea

Leeds contre Man City

Man United contre Brentford

Newcastle-Liverpool

Southampton contre Crystal Palace

Tottenham contre Leicester

Watford contre Burnley

West Ham contre Arsenal

Loups contre Brighton

samedi 7 mai

Arsenal contre Leeds

Brentford contre Southampton

Brighton contre Man United

Burnley contre Aston Villa

Chelsea contre les loups

Crystal Palace contre Watford

Leicester contre Everton

Liverpool contre Tottenham

Man City contre Newcastle

Norwich contre West Ham

dimanche 15 mai

Aston Villa contre Crystal Palace

Everton contre Brentford

Leeds contre Brighton

Man United contre Chelsea

Newcastle contre Arsenal

Southampton contre Liverpool

Tottenham contre Burnley

Watford contre Leicester

West Ham contre Man City

Les loups contre Norwich City

*Pour éviter un affrontement avec la finale de la FA Cup le 14 mai

dimanche 22 mai

Arsenal contre Everton (16h)

Brentford contre Leeds (16h)

Brighton contre West Ham (16h)

Burnley contre Newcastle (16h)

Chelsea contre Watford (16h)

Crystal Palace contre Man United (16h)

Leicester contre Southampton (16h)

Liverpool contre les Wolves (16h)

Man City contre Aston Villa (16h)

Norwich contre Tottenham (16h)