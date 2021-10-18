In the past, influencers were limited to celebrities like actors and sports personnel, however in recent times there has been a surge of influencers on social media who are normal regular people like you and me, but who certainly have authority in their chosen area of expertise.

These influencers have created a relationship with their followers, who have great trust in their recommendations and the information provided by them, and there are influencers who are experts in a wide range of industries, from hospitality to food and dining, makeup, clothing etc.

These are the people that collaborate with PR firms and crypto ledger wallet marketing firms for influencer marketing in Sri Lanka and elsewhere. It involves getting industry authority influencers to endorse products and brands and mention them in their social media posts etc. In effect, influencer marketing is a kind of social media marketing practice.

One of the reasons that many people prefer to believe what an influencer will say rather than react positively towards an advertisement by a company, is the fact that they know that companies will never admit or highlight a flaw in their product. On the contrary, all they say are good things about their products and their brand.

However, with influencers, people trust them to provide the absolute truth about a product. Yes, they will say good things about it, but they will also mention the bad, so that their followers are well informed about the product. This trust is what makes the difference when it comes to a positive response from potential customers.

While an influencer may state certain flaws in the product, they can still influence people to buy it because they are promoting the product flaws and all, so that people are aware of what they are buying rather than getting a surprise later on.

So, the question is, does influencer marketing really work for brands and businesses?

Influencer marketing in Sri Lanka, and elsewhere, works because of the following reasons.

Influencers are responsive – Influencer understand very well how to analyse their followers and provide content that is engaging and entertaining for them, irrespective of what may be happening in the outside environment.

For example, during the lockdowns of the Covd-19 pandemic, influencers took to social media creating interesting and entertaining posts for their followers, helping them to be distracted from the horrors they may be facing due to external forces, and yet were able to promote certain products at the same time.

The important thing is, they understand how real people feel, and they are able to provide content that will resonate with their followers. It is a type of on-demand advertising – Influencer marketing is in effect a type of on-demand advertising, because the user can choose when and where they see the influencer's posts.

Whether the influencer is promoting a product on YouTube, Instagram or Facebook, the user or follower will see it only when they use the platform and scroll through their feed, rather than having pop-ups of advertisements coming up every time they use the internet. Influencers know how to create engaging content – Influencers know how to create amazing, engaging content that will appeal to their followers, and the best part is that promoting your product and services through an influencer will be much cheaper for you than partnering with a professional advertising agency. Influencer content far outperforms branded content – Followers of influencers connect with them on different levels, especially because they are also normal regular people like you and me.

They are people who know what struggles are, and what problems real people face when buying a product or getting a service. They can relate to normal people, unlike big brand companies, whose main aim is to sell their product and nothing else. Because of this, influencers can help a business or brand reach potential customers and create engagement faster, and all this will cost you very little. No mega influencers are needed – The thing with influencer marketing in Sri Lanka and elsewhere is that you don't need a celebrity endorsing your product to make it win, a simple everyday person who has authority on the topic and who has a good following can bring you to the top every time.

Most times potential customers prefer the endorsement given by a regular person rather than a celebrity, since it is much more believable. Influencer marketing creates momentum – When someone purchases a product endorsed by an influencer, they are thrilled with their purchase, and what do they first?

They post it on social media. So, the content that the influencer creates slowly generates momentum with more and more people actually promoting your brand and your products on social media, gaining you greater visibility and brand awareness.

If you are still unsure about how this type of marketing can help you, speak to a reputed Influencer Marketing Agency in Sri Lanka and learn how it can boost your sales quickly, effectively and without breaking the bank.

