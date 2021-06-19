Euro 2021 : quels sont les matchs de l’Euro 2020 aujourd’hui, samedi 19 juin ? Heures de coup d’envoi et où regarder la Hongrie contre la France, le Portugal contre l’Allemagne et l’Espagne contre la Pologne

Le troisième jour d’action de la 2e journée à Euro 2020 débute ce vendredi, à commencer par Hongrie vs France à Budapest avant le Portugal visage Allemagne à l’Allianz Arena et Espagne hôte Pologne à l’Estadio de La Cartuja.

France et le Portugal cherchera à terminer la journée avec six points sur six après ses deux premiers matchs de la phase de groupes, mais Allemagne aura envie de gâter Cristiano Ronaldo et co. en obtenant leurs premiers points au tableau. Espagne, quant à lui, espère convertir une partie de ses chances contre Pologne après avoir omis de le faire dans leur premier match contre Suède.

Ici, nous avons tous les détails dont vous avez besoin sur la façon de regarder Hongrie vs France, Portugal contre Allemagne et Espagne vs Pologne.

Le premier match de samedi est Hongrie vs France au stade Ferenc Puskas, avec le coup d’envoi de ce match à 15h00, heure locale. Au Royaume-Uni, il est 14h00 BST et sur la côte est des États-Unis, il est 09h00 HE.

Vient ensuite Portugal contre Allemagne à Munich à 18h00 CEST, 17h00 BST et 12h00 ET. Puis, la journée d’action se termine dans la capitale andalouse avec Espagne vs Pologne à 21h00 CEST, 20h00 BST et 15h00 ET.

19 juin à 15h00 CEST : Hongrie vs France, stade Ferenc Puskas19 juin à 18h00 CEST : Portugal vs Allemagne, Allianz Arena19 juin à 21h00 CEST : Espagne vs Pologne, Estadio de La Cartuja

Où regarder la Hongrie contre la France, le Portugal contre l’Allemagne et l’Espagne contre la Pologne

Vous trouverez ci-dessous les informations pertinentes concernant la chaîne des trois jeux d’aujourd’hui – Hongrie vs France, Portugal contre Allemagne et Espagne vs Pologne – sera montré dans différentes poches du monde.

Hongrie vs France

Australie: Optus SportCanada: TSN.ca, Application TSN, TVA Sports, TSN1, TSN3Ghana: SuperSport 14, Startimes World Football, SuperSport EURO 2020, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 AfriqueInde: SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HDNigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, Application StarTimes, STV, SuperSport EURO 2020, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport 14Afrique du Sud: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Premium, Startimes World Football, App DStv, MaXimo 360, App StarTimes, SuperSport EURO 2020, SuperSport 14Espagne: Mitele Plus, Antena 3, Cuatro, fuboTV EspaaROYAUME-UNI: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC OneETATS-UNIS: PrendeTV, SiriusXM FC, ESPN, TUDN Radio

Portugal contre Allemagne

Espagne vs Pologne

