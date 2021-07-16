Giannis Antetokounmpo fait rire tout le monde en expliquant pourquoi il est sorti de la finale NBA | Vidéo

Telemundo Kelvin Renteria revient dans la Team Contendientes dans la cinquième saison d’Exatlon USA. La cinquième saison du programme de compétition du réseau Telemundo, Exatlon États-Unis, est à un moment crucial, à un peu plus d’un mois de la fin d’une édition particulièrement longue et inédite, qui a mis en scène différentes situations qui marqueront […] More