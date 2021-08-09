Hades est sorti cette semaine sur PS4 et Xbox

Image: Jeux Supergéants

Après un peu d’attente, l’un des meilleurs jeux de 2020 arrive enfin sur plus de plateformes. Hades est sorti cette semaine sur PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S et Xbox One.

Peut-être que je vais réessayer de jouer à Hadès. Mais probablement pas. Rien contre ce jeu, il a fière allure et se sent bien à jouer. Je trouve juste les roguelikes fastidieux et ennuyeux. S’il te plaît, ne me crie pas trop dessus. Au lieu de cela, je pense que je finirai enfin The Ascent cette semaine. C’est un jeu auquel je ne m’attendais pas du tout à m’intéresser, mais maintenant je suis accro. Merde cool. J’aurais aimé que la carte soit meilleure.

Voici tout ce qui sort cette semaine :

Lundi 9 août

Je suis mort | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OneCity of Gangsters | ordinateur

mardi 10 août

Toujours en avant | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OneButton City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PCShadowverse : la bataille des champions | SwitchSuper Ligue de randonnée DX | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchGodfall | PS4Untitled Ténèbres | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/SBlack Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCAction Arcade Wrestling | PS4, simulateur de tonte Xbox OneLawn | Xbox Series X/S, PCMech Armada | Commande PCCarrier 2 | PC, MacPatron | PCAtrio: The Dark Wild | ordinateur

Mercredi 11 août

Simulateur de mécanicien automobile 2021 | PCDwarrows | PS4, Xbox OneCrimson Spires | SwitchSeed of Life | PCGlitchpunk | ordinateur

Jeudi 12 août

L’effet avion | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, commutateur, protocole PCFaraday | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCForeclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PCTetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCArt de Rallye | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, SwitchNon-The First Warp | PC, MacFire ce soir | Switch, PC, MacThe Amazing American Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCNaraka : Bladepoint | PCLove Esquire | Champion SwitchPoker : Texas Hold’Em | SwitchFhtagn! – Contes de folie rampante | SwitchDinosaur Fossil Puzzle | Donjon de pont SwitchOne | SwitchDoctor Who : les assassins solitaires | Changer

vendredi 13 août

Mafia du whisky : l’histoire de Frank | Xbox One, SwitchHades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OneCardaclysm : éclats des quatre | Xbox One, SwitchPAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCFort Triumph | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchWitchSpring3 Re:Fine – L’histoire d’Eirudy | Jardin SwitchScrap | SwitchSudoku Classique | Switch.cat Lait | Commutateur Barry le lapin | SwitchVivre avec Fox Demon | ordinateur

samedi 14 août

Chasing Tails – Une promesse dans la neige- | PC, Mac