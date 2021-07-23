Hades remporte un autre titre de jeu de l’année aux GDC 2021 Awards

Hades est un jeu assez populaire, vous ne le saviez pas ? Le succès indépendant bien-aimé de Supergiant Games s’est mérité un autre prix du jeu de l’année, ainsi que plusieurs autres, aux Game Developers Choice Awards de cette année.

Organisés le 21 juillet sous la forme d’un événement entièrement numérique, ces prix sont une cérémonie annuelle au cours de laquelle « la créativité, l’art et le génie technique des meilleurs développeurs et jeux créés au cours de la dernière année » sont célébrés. Hades a été le grand gagnant de la soirée, remportant trois prix au total, et a en fait battu Animal Crossing: New Horizons dans sa quête GotY.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés.

Jeu de l’année

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Demi-vie : Alyx (valve)

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mentions honorables: Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix), impact Genshin (miHoYo)

Meilleur son

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (logiciel id / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix)

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mentions honorables: Half-Life : Alyx (Valve), Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit), Fuser (Harmonix Music Systems / NCsoft)

Meilleur début

Phasmophobie (Jeux cinétiques)

Génération Umurangi (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Symétrie froide / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Jeux Hochant la Tête / Super!Com)

Mentions honorables: Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue / Raw Fury), Röki (Polygon Treehouse / CI Games), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Meilleure conception

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Demi-vie : Alyx (valve)

Mentions honorables: Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix), Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive), Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prix ​​de l’innovation

Rêves (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Demi-vie : Alyx (valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

Mentions honorables: Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment), The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Meilleur jeu mobile

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Légendes de Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

Si trouvé… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Mentions honorables: Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company), Reigns: Beyond (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Meilleur récit

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kentucky Route Zero : Édition TV (ordinateur en carton / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix)

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mentions honorables: Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Half-Life : Alyx (Valve), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive), Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), 13 Sentinelles : Aegis Rim (Vanillaware / Atlus)

Meilleure technologie

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Demi-vie : Alyx (valve)

Rêves (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mentions honorables: Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix), Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleur art visuel

Fantôme de Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hadès (Jeux Supergéants)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori et la volonté des feux follets (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

Mentions honorables: Final Fantasy VII : Remake (Square Enix), Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital), Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

Demi-vie : Alyx (valve)

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Bête de papier (Récif de pixels)

Rêves (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars : Escadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

Mentions honorables: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games), The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games), Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Until You Fall (Schell Games)

Êtes-vous d’accord avec les gagnants? Vous vous demandez de quoi il s’agit avec Hadès ? N’hésitez pas à partager vos réflexions dans les commentaires ci-dessous et assurez-vous de lire notre critique complète d’Hadès si vous êtes intrigué – le jeu est également allé très loin dans notre propre classement du jeu de l’année 2020.