La faillite spirituelle de l’eau en bouteille


Vendre une ressource nationale, à 75 milliards de bouteilles chaque année.

Texte : « Si vous avez grandi aux États-Unis, vous reconnaîtrez peut-être ces bouteilles. Les étiquettes évoquent la beauté sublime et l'abondance du plein air américain. Dessin d'une bouteille d'eau avec une bulle sur l'une d'elles qui dit :

Texte : « La consommation d'eau en bouteille, aux États-Unis et dans le monde, a considérablement augmenté au cours de la dernière décennie. Les Américains ont bu l'équivalent de 342 bouteilles individuelles standard par personne en 2020, contre environ 210 bouteilles en 2010. » avec un dessin de graphiques qui l'illustrent, en utilisant des gouttelettes d'eau pour représenter 10 bouteilles. 

« Beaucoup d'eau en bouteille, comme la Dasani de Coca, vient du robinet. Mais certains, comme Arrowhead, sont pompés directement à partir de sources naturelles. Appelée eau de source, elle permet aux entreprises de vendre l'idée de nature et de pureté. Et l'eau potable est loin d'être accessible à tous. En 2016, l'année où le Michigan a déclaré l'état d'urgence pour l'eau contaminée par le plomb de Flint, l'eau en bouteille s'est vendue plus que le soda.  Plus nous nous méfions de l'eau de nos robinets, plus nous consommons d'eau en bouteille.

« L'eau en bouteille n'était pas inévitable. C'est devenu une opportunité commerciale viable après l'invention de la bouteille en PET (polyéthylène téréphtalate) en 1973.  Les bouteilles légères et incassables ont révolutionné l'industrie des boissons, permettant d'expédier facilement des milliards de boissons emballées individuellement. Les consommateurs soucieux de leur santé étaient également en augmentation. Les spécialistes du marketing ont averti les gens qu'ils risquaient de se déshydrater, ils feraient donc mieux d'avoir toujours de l'eau en bouteille à portée de main.

« Les Américains achètent désormais 75 milliards de bouteilles d'eau en plastique par an, selon la Beverage Marketing Corporation, et ce nombre augmente de milliards de plus chaque année. La grande majorité d'entre eux finissent dans les décharges. Les entreprises d'eau embouteillée s'engagent à utiliser davantage de plastique recyclé, mais c'est loin d'être suffisant pour compenser la croissance des déchets plastiques. Dessin d'un dépotoir.

« Le problème va encore plus loin que le plastique ; il s'agit de savoir à qui appartient notre eau. Pendant la crise de l'eau de Flint, les résidents majoritairement noirs de la ville payaient certaines des factures les plus élevées du pays pour de l'eau empoisonnée. À quelques heures de là, Nestlé, la multinationale suisse qui possédait jusqu'à récemment les marques d'eau de source les plus emblématiques d'Amérique, était pompant de l'eau pour son label Ice Mountain pratiquement gratuitement. Dessin d'un robinet versant de l'eau noire sur Detroit.

« Les communautés autochtones ont souvent mené la lutte pour protéger les écosystèmes du contrôle des entreprises. » Dessin d'une personne lisant un journal avec le titre :

Un homme disant : « Ce qui est important, ce n'est pas uniquement la valeur de la ressource, que ce soit l'eau, que ce soit les plantes, que ce soit le poisson. C'est aussi la relation que nous, en tant que peuples tribaux, avons avec ces ressources. étiquette : Frank Beaver, directeur du département des ressources naturelles de la bande Little River des Indiens d'Ottawa et membre de la bande Grand Traverse.

« La marchandisation de l'eau peut être considérée comme une sorte de profanation. Les marques d'eau nord-américaines de Nestlé ont récemment été vendues à des sociétés de capital-investissement et ont reçu un nouveau nom : BlueTriton Brands, du nom d'un ancien dieu grec de la mer. L'exploitation de l'eau de BlueTriton est extrêmement impopulaire auprès des habitants du Michigan. Plus de 80 000 personnes ont soumis des commentaires publics contre le projet de la société de pomper plus d'eau, contre seulement 75 en faveur. En 2018, l'État leur a quand même accordé un permis.

« Quand le capitalisme et la démocratie ne sont pas d'accord », dit Beaver, « il semble que la démocratie perd beaucoup et que le capitalisme gagne. »

« Flint n'avait aucune représentation démocratique parce qu'ils avaient été placés sous gestion financière d'urgence par l'État. C'est à ce moment-là que la ville a commencé à s'approvisionner en eau à partir de la rivière corrosive de Flint, ce qui a conduit à la crise de l'eau.  « J'avais de l'eau qui sortait de mon robinet ressemblant à du Hennessy », se souvient Nayyirah Shariff, habitante et organisatrice de Flint. « J'ai eu des éruptions cutanées. Beaucoup de gens ne savaient pas que le conseil municipal était impuissant. » 

« L'eau en bouteille a une façon de se faire passer pour la solution naturelle en temps de crise, et Flint en est devenu dépendant. Des entreprises comme Nestlé, Coke et Pepsi ont fait don de millions de bouteilles à la ville, et l'État a payé pour fournir aux résidents de l'eau en bouteille gratuite.

« Nous défendions les citernes et les buffles d'eau. Le gouverneur a décidé que c'était à quoi ressemblerait notre rétablissement. Et c'était extrêmement insultant », a déclaré Shariff. 

« Le fait de ne pas investir dans notre système public d'approvisionnement en eau a contribué à la perte de confiance dans ce système », déclare l'expert en eau Peter Gleick du Pacific Institute.

L'eau en bouteille n'est pas à elle seule responsable de notre crise du plastique ou de la panne des systèmes d'approvisionnement en eau locaux. Mais elle a fondamentalement redéfini notre relation avec cette ressource essentielle et finie. 23. « Personne ne possède d'eau », déclare Jim Olson, avocat spécialisé dans l'environnement basé au Michigan.

