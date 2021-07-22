in Gadget

La première photo panoramique de 80 000 mégapixels de New York

Publié à 18:24 ET (22:24 GMT) jeudi 29 avril 2021

New York comme vous ne l'avez jamais vu Jouer 0:37

Publié à 17h32 ET (21h32 GMT) le mercredi 14 juillet 2021

Regarde ce déguisement "Hombre de Hierro" alimenté par l'électricitéRegarde ce déguisement "Hombre de Hierro" alimenté par l'électricité

0:56

Publié à 17h44 HE (21h44 GMT) le vendredi 9 juillet 2021

PDG du restaurant : les robots comme assistants, pas comme substitutsPDG du restaurant : les robots comme assistants, pas comme substituts

12h45

Publié à 13h51 HE (17h51 GMT) jeudi 8 juillet 2021

Rencontrez le bus autonome qui fonctionne à l'hydrogèneRencontrez le bus autonome qui fonctionne à l'hydrogène

1:06

Publié à 13h53 HE (17h53 GMT) le mardi 6 juillet 2021

Bugatti et Rimac s'associent pour créer des voitures électriquesBugatti et Rimac s'associent pour créer des voitures électriques

0:54

Publié à 16h12 ET (20h12 GMT) le lundi 5 juillet 2021

L'Argentine lancera le plus petit satellite d'Amérique latineL'Argentine lancera le plus petit satellite d'Amérique latine

3:24

Publié à 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT) jeudi 1 juillet 2021

5G : la nouvelle aide aux agriculteurs5G : la nouvelle aide aux agriculteurs

2:29

Publié à 14h30 HE (18h30 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021

Cette voiture volante effectue son premier vol interurbainCette voiture volante effectue son premier vol interurbain

0:52

Publié à 14h20 HE (18h20 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021

Cette imprimante 3D peut créer des steaks végétariensCette imprimante 3D peut créer des steaks végétariens

0:52

Publié à 14h19 HE (18h19 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021

Cette canne intelligente assiste les aveuglesCette canne intelligente assiste les aveugles

0:52

Publié à 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT) le mardi 29 juin 2021

L'avenir des conférences technologiques, en questionL'avenir des conférences technologiques, en question

1:05

