La première photo panoramique de 80 000 mégapixels de New York

Publié à 18:24 ET (22:24 GMT) jeudi 29 avril 2021
Jouer 0:37
Publié à 17h32 ET (21h32 GMT) le mercredi 14 juillet 2021
0:56
Publié à 17h44 HE (21h44 GMT) le vendredi 9 juillet 2021
12h45
Publié à 13h51 HE (17h51 GMT) jeudi 8 juillet 2021
1:06
Publié à 13h53 HE (17h53 GMT) le mardi 6 juillet 2021
0:54
Publié à 16h12 ET (20h12 GMT) le lundi 5 juillet 2021
3:24
Publié à 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT) jeudi 1 juillet 2021
2:29
Publié à 14h30 HE (18h30 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021
0:52
Publié à 14h20 HE (18h20 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021
0:52
Publié à 14h19 HE (18h19 GMT) mercredi 30 juin 2021
0:52
Publié à 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT) le mardi 29 juin 2021
1:05