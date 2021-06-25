in Cinéma

La statue de Marilyn Monroe suscite la polémique

Publié à 17:58 ET (21:58 GMT) jeudi 24 juin 2021

Controverse sur la statue de Marilyn Monroe Jouer 1:18

Publié à 17h21 HE (21h21 GMT) le jeudi 24 juin 2021

Jennifer Aniston dit qu'elle et Brad Pitt sont "copains"Jennifer Aniston dit qu'elle et Brad Pitt sont "copains"

1:05

Publié à 16h54 HE (20h54 GMT) jeudi 24 juin 2021

Les célébrités montrent leur soutien à Britney SpearsLes célébrités montrent leur soutien à Britney Spears

1:44

Publié à 21:23 ET (01:23 GMT) le mercredi 23 juin 2021

Britney Spears demande de retirer la tutelle de sa successionBritney Spears demande de retirer la tutelle de sa succession

1:54

Publié à 17h18 HE (21h18 GMT) le mercredi 23 juin 2021

Vin Diesel explique sa rancune avec Dwayne "Le Rocher" JohnsonVin Diesel explique sa rancune avec Dwayne "Le Rocher" Johnson

1:23

Publié à 15h01 ET (19h01 GMT) le mercredi 23 juin 2021

Shakira séduit en couverture de Vogue MexicoShakira séduit en couverture de Vogue Mexico

0:51

Publié à 16h31 ET (20h31 GMT) le mardi 22 juin 2021

Pourquoi Meryl Streep est-elle tendance ?Pourquoi Meryl Streep est-elle tendance ?

0:38

Publié à 09h28 ET (13h28 GMT) le mardi 22 juin 2021

Britney Spears au tribunal : quels sont les enjeux ?Britney Spears au tribunal : quels sont les enjeux ?

Publié à 23h22 HE (03h22 GMT) le lundi 21 juin 2021

Enseigner le cinéma aux secteurs marginalisés est le nouveau projet de George ClooneyEnseigner le cinéma aux secteurs marginalisés est le nouveau projet de George Clooney

0:54

Publié à 15:41 ET (19:41 GMT) vendredi 18 juin 2021

Britney Spears ne sait pas si elle reviendra sur scèneBritney Spears ne sait pas si elle reviendra sur scène

0:51

RIL, Barbeque-Nation, Infosys, Indraprastha Gas, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank en bref

Autriche : voici les cotes pour les huitièmes de finale du Championnat d’Europe