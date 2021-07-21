in Musique

La voix incroyable de cette fille a fait changer les règles des juges d’une émission

Publié à 18:23 ET (22:23 GMT) jeudi 8 juillet 2021

La voix de cette fille fait qu'un spectacle change ses règles Jouer 1:58

Publié à 17h40 ET (21h40 GMT) le mardi 20 juillet 2021

Lady Gaga et Tony Bennett chantent à nouveau ensembleLady Gaga et Tony Bennett chantent à nouveau ensemble

0:49

Publié à 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT) le mardi 20 juillet 2021

Arrive "Donda", le nouvel album de Kanye WestArrive "Donda", le nouvel album de Kanye West

0:58

Publié à 11h13 HE (15h13 GMT) le lundi 19 juillet 2021

Emilia et Duki, ensemble dans "Comme si ça n'avait pas d'importance"Emilia et Duki, ensemble dans "Comme si ça n'avait pas d'importance"

1:08

Publié à 10h06 ET (14h06 GMT) le vendredi 16 juillet 2021

Sofia Reyes parle de son succès personnel dans une pandémieSofia Reyes parle de son succès personnel dans une pandémie

2:33

Publié à 17h10 HE (21h10 GMT) le mardi 13 juillet 2021

Cardi B célèbre sa fille avec une fête de conte de féesCardi B célèbre sa fille avec une fête de conte de fées

0:43

Publié à 10h11 ET (14h11 GMT) le mardi 13 juillet 2021

Publié à 23:06 ET (03:06 GMT) vendredi 9 juillet 2021

Ilan Chester et son retour à Caracas pour faire quelque choseIlan Chester et son retour à Caracas pour faire quelque chose

0:41

Publié à 13h27 HE (17h27 GMT) vendredi 9 juillet 2021

Découvrez les nouveautés de Maluma, "Sobre"Découvrez les nouveautés de Maluma, "Sobre"

1:14

Publié à 13h13 HE (17h13 GMT) vendredi 9 juillet 2021

Jlo et Rauw Alejandro lancent la vidéo de "Changer le pas"Jlo et Rauw Alejandro lancent la vidéo de "Changer le pas"

1:21

Publié à 10h29 ET (14h29 GMT) le vendredi 9 juillet 2021

Le nouveau thème de Maluma : "Sobre"Le nouveau thème de Maluma : "Sobre"

0:52

