in Musique

L’auteur-compositeur-interprète Diego Torres dit que les chansons ont leur propre vie

Publié à 23h24 ET (03h24 GMT) le mardi 8 juin 2021

Diego Torres dit que les chansons ont leur propre vie Jouer 1:23

Publié à 16:58 ET (20:58 GMT) vendredi 23 juillet 2021

Découvrez les premières musicales du week-endDécouvrez les premières musicales du week-end

1:28

Publié à 16h17 ET (20h17 GMT) le vendredi 23 juillet 2021

Les Rolling Stones reprogramment leur tournéeLes Rolling Stones reprogramment leur tournée

12h45

Publié à 14:54 ET (18:54 GMT) vendredi 23 juillet 2021

Voici comment Nick Jonas s'est blessé lors d'une spéciale olympique sur NBCVoici comment Nick Jonas s'est blessé lors d'une spéciale olympique sur NBC

0:54

Publié à 20:52 ET (00:52 GMT) mercredi 21 juillet 2021

Rencontrez les 5 musiciens qui ont le plus gagné en 2020Rencontrez les 5 musiciens qui ont le plus gagné en 2020

0:47

Publié à 17h15 ET (21h15 GMT) le mercredi 21 juillet 2021

Laura Pausini, de la musique au cinémaLaura Pausini, de la musique au cinéma

1:00

Publié à 16h44 HE (20h44 GMT) mercredi 21 juillet 2021

Ricky Martin : Faites-vous vacciner maintenant !Ricky Martin : Faites-vous vacciner maintenant !

1:02

Publié à 17h40 ET (21h40 GMT) le mardi 20 juillet 2021

Lady Gaga et Tony Bennett chantent à nouveau ensembleLady Gaga et Tony Bennett chantent à nouveau ensemble

0:49

Publié à 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT) le mardi 20 juillet 2021

Arrive "Donda", le nouvel album de Kanye WestArrive "Donda", le nouvel album de Kanye West

0:58

Publié à 11h13 HE (15h13 GMT) le lundi 19 juillet 2021

Emilia et Duki, ensemble dans "Comme si ça n'avait pas d'importance"Emilia et Duki, ensemble dans "Comme si ça n'avait pas d'importance"

1:08

Publié à 10h06 ET (14h06 GMT) le vendredi 16 juillet 2021

Sofia Reyes parle de son succès personnel dans une pandémieSofia Reyes parle de son succès personnel dans une pandémie

2:33

