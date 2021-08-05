in Sports

Le camp d’entraînement fait le plein de stock, comme le dit Happy Gilmore

Nous parcourons les plus gros montants et chutes du camp d’entraînement, comme l’expliquent les citations du film Happy Gilmore.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Poulains (2:53)

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington (6:41)

HC Dan Campbell, Lions (10:13)

RB D’André Swift, Lions (15:44)

WR CeeDee Agneau, Cowboys (18:20)

WR Randall Cobb, Packers (24:14)

RB Sony Michel, Patriotes (30:17)

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dauphins (32:54)

WR Will Fuller, Dauphins (34:07)

WR Sammy Watkins, Corbeaux (39:17)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (44:45)

WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (52:09)

Frappeurs rapides (53:43)

Consultez le guide du projet de Fantasy Football 2021 de The Ringer ici.

Écrivez-nous à ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hôtes : Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly et Craig Horlbeck
Producteur : Craig Horlbeck

