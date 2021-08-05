Le camp d’entraînement fait le plein de stock, comme le dit Happy Gilmore

Les précipitations totales de mousson sont restées en grande partie inchangées, ce qui signifie qu’il pleut beaucoup quand il pleut ou pas du tout quand il ne pleut pas. Les événements extrêmes s’intensifieront et deviendront plus fréquents si les projections actuelles sont prises en compte, a déclaré le directeur général du département météorologique de l’Inde, […] More