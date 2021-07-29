Le commissaire de la FCC, Brendan Carr, demande la fin du «bien-être des entreprises» des grandes technologies dans le financement du haut débit ⋆ 10z viral

Le commissaire de la FCC, Brendan Carr, a déclaré que l’agence devrait exiger des grandes entreprises technologiques qu’elles paient pour l’infrastructure Internet, louant un projet de loi présenté par les sénateurs républicains obligeant la FCC à se pencher sur la facturation des frais Big Tech.

« Nous n’avons même pas besoin d’attendre la législation. Nous pourrions aller de l’avant et exiger que certaines de ces entreprises commencent à contribuer dès maintenant », a déclaré Carr à la Daily Caller News Foundation.

La nouvelle infrastructure Internet est financée par le Fonds de service universel, qui est financé par les redevances sur le service téléphonique des consommateurs, tandis que Big Tech ne paie rien.

“À l’heure actuelle, 100% des 9 milliards de dollars que nous collectons et dépensons chaque année proviennent des factures mensuelles que paient les consommateurs, et cela a tendance à pencher en faveur des personnes âgées”, a déclaré Carr au DCNF. « Les grandes entreprises technologiques sont responsables d’environ 90 % du coût de maintenance de ces réseaux, mais tous les coûts sont imputés aux Américains ordinaires. »

Le commissaire de la FCC, Brendan Carr, estime que l’agence devrait exiger que Big Tech finance l’infrastructure Internet, à la suite de l’introduction la semaine dernière d’un projet de loi obligeant la FCC à envisager de collecter des contributions auprès des entreprises technologiques.

La loi Funding Affordable Internet with Reliable (FAIR) Contributions Act, introduite le 21 juillet par les républicains Sens. Roger Wicker, Todd Young et Shelley Moore Capito, charge la Federal Communications Commission (FCC) d’examiner la possibilité de faire payer les grandes entreprises technologiques comme Google, Facebook, et Netflix pour financer les réseaux à large bande. Actuellement, la nouvelle infrastructure Internet est financée par le Fonds de service universel (USF), une somme de 9 milliards de dollars financée par les redevances sur le service téléphonique des consommateurs.

“La législation fait un pas important dans la bonne direction en demandant à la FCC d’examiner pour la première fois que les Big Tech contribuent leur juste part”, a déclaré Carr dans une interview avec la Daily Caller News Foundation.

Carr, qui avait plaidé en faveur d’une législation similaire dans un éditorial de mai, a exprimé son soutien au projet de loi dans un communiqué, qualifiant le mécanisme de financement actuel de l’USF d'”injuste et non durable”, les revenus diminuant à mesure que l’assiette fiscale diminue. Dans le modèle actuel, Big Tech ne verse pas du tout au fonds.

Sens. Wicker, Capito, Young présentent Bill pour explorer la collecte des contributions USF de Big Tech (PDF du projet de loi : https://t.co/3jFkg70pbS [Was this idea in the news recently – oh yeah, @BrendanCarrFCC floated it with an “intriguing” boost from acting FCC Chairwoman @JRosenworcel pic.twitter.com/Hf2LjPZQN6 — Ted Hearn (@TedatACA) July 21, 2021

While Carr viewed the bill as an important first step, he said actions should be taken within the FCC.

“We don’t even need to wait for the legislation. We could go ahead and require some of these companies to start contributing right now,” Carr told the DCNF.

He pointed to proceedings the agency could undertake to examine the feasibility of collecting USF contributions from Big Tech, but said the agency would need legislation to fully implement his desired measures. Carr also said the bill would build momentum and support for the proposed funding model by attracting public attention.

“I’ve been very pleased with the bipartisan support within the FCC for getting Big Tech to fund the USF, and I see it as a positive sign. It’s got a good right-left coalition behind it,” Carr told the DCNF.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, was open to the idea, calling it “intriguing” in June.

“We should be open to new ideas,” Rosenworcel said in a statement to Communications Daily. “But it’s clear that this would require action from Congress.”

The USF, which funds programs that provide increased internet access to rural, low-income, and Tribal communities as well as schools, libraries, and certain health facilities, is directly funded by mandated contributions from telecommunications service providers, according to the FCC website. Providers will directly bill many customers to recover the charges, according to the FCC, which often run as high as 30% of a consumer’s phone bill, according to Carr.

“Big Tech is generating billions or even trillions of revenue, but at the federal level we fund it entirely by putting the charge on the traditional telephone bill of consumers,” Carr told the DCNF.

Carr cited a study from the International Telecommunications Society that examined four rural broadband providers, the exact networks the USF is designed to fund, which found that streaming services Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Microsoft constituted roughly 75% of network traffic. Up to 94% of the total network costs are related to streaming services, the study found.

“Right now 100% of the $9 billion we collect and spend every year comes out of the monthly bills that consumers pay, and that tends to skew towards elderly people,” Carr said. “Big Tech businesses are responsible for roughly 90% of the cost of maintaining these networks, yet all the cost is placed on the backs of everyday Americans.”

While major tech companies don’t fund the USF, they pay internet service providers for bandwidth and often own proprietary internet infrastructure. For example Netflix’s Open Connect is a network of servers and cables that connects directly with the local networks of internet service providers, while Amazon operates a global network of cables and data centers.

Carr’s proposal has drawn criticism, with Will Yepez of the National Taxpayers Union arguing the FCC would be “taxing the internet” and that tech companies would pass on the cost to consumers.

“Some of the Big Tech revenue streams, such as digital advertising, don’t have a consumer-facing charge. Facebook generates billions from that,” Carr told the DCNF.

Though streaming services such as Netflix could raise the price of their subscriptions to cover the cost of USF contributions, Carr argued the cost passed on to consumers would be less than the current tax on phone service.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]