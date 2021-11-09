Le concurrent surprise du patron de Norwich reçoit un énorme coup de pouce de l’entraîneur norvégien

Un candidat scandinave surprise pour le poste vacant de Norwich City est apparu avec le patron de la Norvège, Stale Solbakken, approuvant les références du manager.

Après le limogeage de Daniel Farke samedi – quelques heures seulement après que les Canaries ont enregistré leur première victoire de la saison – ils sont à la recherche d’un remplaçant. La victoire sur Brentford semblait avoir donné à Farke un peu de répit. Mais il a été licencié – une décision qui aurait été prise plus tôt dans la semaine.

Stuart Webber a déclaré que la décision « n’était pas facile » et qu’il ne voulait pas perturber l’équipe avant le match contre Brentford,

Maintenant, le directeur sportif Webber recherche le successeur de Farke et Kjetil Knutsen a été nommé comme prétendant.

Knutsen a récemment guidé le FK Bodø/Glimt vers une victoire 6-1 contre l’équipe de Jose Mourinho à Rome. Le joueur de 53 ans a guidé Bodø/Glimt vers son premier titre en 2020 lors d’une saison record où ils n’ont perdu qu’un seul match.

Cela vaut la peine de mentionner que Station de télévision norvégienne TV2 dire « il n’y a eu aucun contact » de Norwich avec le manager.

Cependant, le patron de l’équipe nationale norvégienne, Solbakken, n’est pas surpris de voir Knutsen mentionné avec le poste de Norwich.

« Il a montré qu’il était ‘The Special One’, donc ce n’est pas si étrange. Lorsque Bodø/Glimt aura prouvé qu’ils peuvent s’affirmer en Europe, cela fournira toujours un terrain beaucoup plus fertile pour de telles spéculations sur d’autres clubs », a déclaré Solbakken, via Sport Witness.

« Bodø/Glimt a été un club modèle sur la façon dont ils ont recruté des joueurs, les ont intégrés au système, le développement des joueurs et la patience. Au cours des deux dernières années, cela a payé pour eux. Donc je ne pense pas que ce soit étrange [speculation}.

“They have a sporting director who looks quite a bit to Scandinavia.

“I know him pretty well. We met at the door at Wolverhampton – he on the way in, me on the way out. I’ve talked to him a lot, even when it comes to Mathias (Normann). He’s a good guy.”

Solbakken was asked whether he expected a call from Webber to get some background information on Knutsen.

He said: “No I do not. If that happens, I think he has done the preparation himself. So I do not think you should be afraid of that.”

Farke meanwhile, has released a statement after leaving the club.

The German took over in 2017 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League.

Norwich signed the likes of Milot Rashica, Ozan Kabak and Billy Gilmour in an attempt to strengthen their squad. But Farke paid the price for a poor start.

Farke said in a statement: “We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time at Norwich which has now come to an end.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Farke: We’ll see you again

“We leave Norwich with great pride. Having worked for this exceptional club for almost four-and-a-half years means a lot to us.

“Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable. Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever.

“Working with the players was a great pleasure during all that time. We had great trust in each other.

“We wish the team all the best. And we are confident that they will be successful as the team spirit in the dressing room is second to none.

“Football is a short-term business. And for that we were quite long term in Norwich because it was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Stuart Webber.

“Goodbye, Canaries. We’ll see you again.”

READ MORE: Norwich ‘open talks’ with Lampard who boasts rare advantage they seek