Les essais du Grand Prix de Styrie 2021 en images · .

La FA est tellement convaincue que le patron des Three Lions réussira qu’une décision a déjà été prise d’ouvrir des pourparlers sur un nouveau contrat à long terme. L’accord actuel de Southgate l’amène à la prochaine Coupe du monde dans 18 mois. Mais la FA veut repousser tout intérêt des clubs et l’a informé qu’elle […] More