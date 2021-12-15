Les fans de la NBA se déchaînent alors que Curry dépasse Allen pour un record de 3 points de tous les temps

Les matchs de la NBA s’arrêtent rarement à moins que quelque chose d’absolument magnifique ne se produise sur le terrain. Ce n’est qu’alors que le monde du basket-ball prend le temps de s’arrêter et de s’imprégner de tout.

Ce fut le cas de Stephen Curry au Madison Square Garden mardi soir. Avec 7:34 à jouer au premier quart, Curry a percé son deuxième trois points du match, battant le record de tous les temps de Ray Allen de 2 973 tirs à trois points et le faisant en 511 matchs de moins.

Allen était présent au MSG pour les Knicks-Warriors, obtenant une vue rapprochée des derniers instants de son record. Tout comme Reggie Miller, troisième sur la liste des trois points de tous les temps de la NBA après que Curry l’a dépassé il y a moins d’un an, qui a appelé le moment en direct en tant qu’analyste pour TNT.

Tout cela a contribué à rendre une célébration épique encore plus spéciale alors que les fans de basket-ball du monde entier ont rendu hommage au roi incontesté à trois points.

MSG célèbre Steph



Voici à quoi ressemblait le moment de l’intérieur du Madison Square Garden :

Legendary moment at the World’s Most Famous.

La célébration a commencé avant le match.

"Tonight's the night for Stephen Curry and his flowers."

Les réseaux sociaux s’illuminent



Les guerriers ouvrent la voie



A league of his own.

L’équipe des médias sociaux de Golden State était partout dans le moment historique depuis le moment où l’équipe a atterri à New York.

(Note de l’éditeur: Steph portant un sweat-shirt avec « 2974 » sur son logo avant de battre le record semble tenter un peu le destin)

Les statistiques



Stephen Curry needs two 3-pointers tonight at the Knicks to surpass Ray Allen for the most all-time.

