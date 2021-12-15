Les fans de la NBA se déchaînent alors que Curry dépasse Allen pour un record de 3 points de tous les temps

Les matchs de la NBA s’arrêtent rarement à moins que quelque chose d’absolument magnifique ne se produise sur le terrain. Ce n’est qu’alors que le monde du basket-ball prend le temps de s’arrêter et de s’imprégner de tout.

Ce fut le cas de Stephen Curry au Madison Square Garden mardi soir. Avec 7:34 à jouer au premier quart, Curry a percé son deuxième trois points du match, battant le record de tous les temps de Ray Allen de 2 973 tirs à trois points et le faisant en 511 matchs de moins.

Allen était présent au MSG pour les Knicks-Warriors, obtenant une vue rapprochée des derniers instants de son record. Tout comme Reggie Miller, troisième sur la liste des trois points de tous les temps de la NBA après que Curry l’a dépassé il y a moins d’un an, qui a appelé le moment en direct en tant qu’analyste pour TNT.

Tout cela a contribué à rendre une célébration épique encore plus spéciale alors que les fans de basket-ball du monde entier ont rendu hommage au roi incontesté à trois points.

MSG célèbre Steph

Voici à quoi ressemblait le moment de l’intérieur du Madison Square Garden :

La célébration a commencé avant le match.

Les réseaux sociaux s’illuminent

Les guerriers ouvrent la voie

L’équipe des médias sociaux de Golden State était partout dans le moment historique depuis le moment où l’équipe a atterri à New York.

(Note de l’éditeur: Steph portant un sweat-shirt avec « 2974 » sur son logo avant de battre le record semble tenter un peu le destin)

Les statistiques

Les parieurs encaissent

Un certain nombre de paris sportifs ont proposé des offres électriques sur Curry, établissant le record mardi.

Gannett peut gagner des revenus de Tipico pour les références du public à des services de paris. Tipico n’a aucune influence sur ces revenus et n’est en aucun cas dépendant ou lié aux salles de rédaction ou à la couverture médiatique. Voir Tipico.com pour les termes et conditions. 21+ seulement. Problème de jeu ? Appelez 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

