Les fans de la NBA se déchaînent alors que Curry dépasse Allen pour un record de 3 points de tous les temps

Les matchs de la NBA s’arrêtent rarement à moins que quelque chose d’absolument magnifique ne se produise sur le terrain. Ce n’est qu’alors que le monde du basket-ball prend le temps de s’arrêter et de s’imprégner de tout.
Ce fut le cas de Stephen Curry au Madison Square Garden mardi soir. Avec 7:34 à jouer au premier quart, Curry a percé son deuxième trois points du match, battant le record de tous les temps de Ray Allen de 2 973 tirs à trois points et le faisant en 511 matchs de moins.
Allen était présent au MSG pour les Knicks-Warriors, obtenant une vue rapprochée des derniers instants de son record. Tout comme Reggie Miller, troisième sur la liste des trois points de tous les temps de la NBA après que Curry l’a dépassé il y a moins d’un an, qui a appelé le moment en direct en tant qu’analyste pour TNT.
Tout cela a contribué à rendre une célébration épique encore plus spéciale alors que les fans de basket-ball du monde entier ont rendu hommage au roi incontesté à trois points.
MSG célèbre Steph
Voici à quoi ressemblait le moment de l’intérieur du Madison Square Garden :
The Steph Curry record breaking 3 in MSG. An extended hug with Draymond Green after. pic.twitter.com/ONHtS9L50z
A lovely moment at a time of history. Stephen Curry embraces his mother Sonya after becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers. (🎥 @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/QdNVTEorsV
Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75
History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0
Legendary moment at the World’s Most Famous.
Congrats, @StephenCurry30. pic.twitter.com/OAHOmbsdHe
CURRY TIES THE RECORD 👀 pic.twitter.com/lPRtjjSPOJ
La célébration a commencé avant le match.
Legends.@StephenCurry30, @ReggieMillerTNT and Ray Allen share a hug before the historic night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxjOEj8N3t
"Tonight's the night for Stephen Curry and his flowers."
Ray Allen and @ReggieMillerTNT give their takes on who the best shooter is in NBA history. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/L1GynGxvch
.@stephencurry30 getting loose from the logo 👀 pic.twitter.com/HJNJcWhSLE
BANG! I think @StephenCurry30 is ready to set the record at The Mecca tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/NBYhQUf7bk
Les réseaux sociaux s’illuminent
Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
2,974 and counting…Congratulations to @Stephencurry30 on becoming the greatest 3-point shooter EVER. To commemorate this milestone and in our ongoing effort to Change the Game for GOOD, #CurryBrand is building 3 new courts in Oakland, Charlotte, and New York City. pic.twitter.com/OI0rPy1AUM
Congrats @StephenCurry30 #history #greatness https://t.co/iBFboK5zXc
STEPH CURRY BECOMES THE ALL-TIME LEADER IN 3-POINTERS MADE ☔️ pic.twitter.com/XROmwvLAwe
special. pic.twitter.com/qwO5z5rozx
This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30
Special!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 🙏🏾🙏🏾
History 💦💦💦💦
bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30
Congrats my guy @StephenCurry30 🐐🐐🐐
Congrats @StephenCurry30 #2974‼️‼️
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/Ss4nE3ac4a
Congrats @StephenCurry30 at #MSG https://t.co/EaCT7FekMH
Greatness.🔮 @StephenCurry30
Stephortless.
2️⃣9️⃣7️⃣4️⃣
Congrats to @StephenCurry30 on becoming the NBA’s all-time three-point leader. #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/yTQQRXPUK0
Dying at Pete Davidson (and Jon Stewart) photobombing Stephen Curry’s historic 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/bAFwyFsXQU
Les guerriers ouvrent la voie
A league of his own.
2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made pic.twitter.com/aHyfbXHO5o
Record broken.
History made.
Game changed. Forever.
Congrats, @StephenCurry30 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/YbUFMxCR8b
It all started with a dream. pic.twitter.com/BoJj9Ce00b
H I S T 3⃣ R Y
Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH
L’équipe des médias sociaux de Golden State était partout dans le moment historique depuis le moment où l’équipe a atterri à New York.
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/0Hx33WRS3h
(Note de l’éditeur: Steph portant un sweat-shirt avec « 2974 » sur son logo avant de battre le record semble tenter un peu le destin)
History is on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/0cpyazJE5T
Steph's had some big moments in 'The Mecca' pic.twitter.com/DRsaH9YqB7
Stephen with the pregame magic, naturally 💦 pic.twitter.com/VcK826Abbm
Les statistiques
Stephen Curry needs two 3-pointers tonight at the Knicks to surpass Ray Allen for the most all-time.
Stephen Curry is a career 51.1% 3-point shooter at Madison Square Garden, the highest 3-pt pct by any active player at any single venue (min. 75 attempts). pic.twitter.com/CjI1XuKOVQ
Career 3-pt. shooting %
in regular season games
Larry Bird 37.6%
Dale Ellis 40.3%
Michael Adams 33.2%
Reggie Miller 39.8%
Ray Allen 40.0%
Stephen Curry 43.1%
Steph Curry three-pointer records:
— Career 3s
— 3s in a season
— 3s per game
— Games w/ 12+ 3s
— Games w/ 11+ 3s
— Games w/ 10+ 3s
— Games w/ 9+ 3s
— Games w/ 8+ 3s
— Games w/ 7+ 3s
— Games w/ 6+ 3s
— Games w/ 5+ 3s
— Games w/ 4+ 3s
— Games w/ 3+ 3s pic.twitter.com/h7LsPVZzem
Congrats to Stephen Curry. Here are his 2,974 Made 3-Pointers pic.twitter.com/Az8YQvl2vk
Steph just broke the NBA 3-point record.
I’m honestly trying to figure out how much distance he’s going to put between him and second place by the time he’s done.
He’s at 2,974. He’s averaging a career-high 5.4 3s per game this year. 4,500 isn’t out of the ballpark.
Going into Warriors trivia forever: Who assisted on Steph Curry's record-breaking three pointer? Andrew Wiggins!
Les parieurs encaissent
Un certain nombre de paris sportifs ont proposé des offres électriques sur Curry, établissant le record mardi.
How confident are you in Steph tonight?@Tipico is now offering boosted odds (+340) for Curry to make his first two three-point attempts and break the all-time record. pic.twitter.com/bMFbSxGhxI
🚨 𝗕/𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗧 🚨
Steph Curry to hit 2+ 3-pointers in the first quarter tonight
Was: -110
Now: +150🔺
➡️ https://t.co/boOY3bT479 | @br_betting pic.twitter.com/MAG4SRM5sX
When does Steph Curry break the all-time three-point record? pic.twitter.com/w8VQvhq8hc
