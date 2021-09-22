Les stars de “Sex and the City” réagissent à la mort de Willie Garson

Sans aucun doute l’un des plus grands représentants de la musique ranchera ou la musique régionale mexicaine est sans aucun doute l’acteur et chanteur Vicente Fernández, qui est devenu depuis longtemps un titulaire pour avoir apparemment rejeté la greffe du foie, craignait qu’elle ne provienne d’un homosexuel. Connu comme Le Charro de HuentitanVicente Fernández a […] More