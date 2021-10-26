L’expérience interne de Facebook montre comment il a promu un contenu trompeur et polarisant

Publié à 20:29 ET (00:29 GMT) le lundi 25 octobre 2021
Jouer 2:30
Publié à 17:51 ET (21:51 GMT) le lundi 25 octobre 2021
1:20
Publié à 17h14 HE (21h14 GMT) le lundi 25 octobre 2021
0:23
Publié à 16h39 ET (20h39 GMT) le lundi 25 octobre 2021
0:44
Publié à 11h49 HE (15h49 GMT) le lundi 25 octobre 2021
0:44
Publié à 12h39 ET (16h39 GMT) le vendredi 22 octobre 2021
1:14
Publié à 12h44 HE (16h44 GMT) le mercredi 20 octobre 2021
0:41
Publié à 14h45 HE (18h45 GMT) le lundi 18 octobre 2021
1:43
Publié à 10h38 ET (14h38 GMT) le mardi 12 octobre 2021
2:15
Publié à 06h00 HE (10h00 GMT) le mardi 12 octobre 2021
2:05