Litecoin (LTC) retourne Ethereum (ETH) en termes d’activité d’adresse pour la troisième fois en 2021

Si quelque chose de bien arrive à Litecoin (LTC) à partir de maintenant, c’est qu’il y a une augmentation soudaine de l’activité d’adresse de Litecoin à partir de maintenant. Le fournisseur de données en chaîne Santiment a rapporté que Litecoin a inversé la deuxième plus grande plate-forme de blockchain au monde Ethereum (ETH) en termes d’activité d’adresse. Le fournisseur de données rapporte :

Litecoin vient de renverser #Ethereum en termes d’activité d’adresse pour la troisième fois cette année. Nous avons également découvert que le nombre de paiements de #Litecoin, qui quantifie le nombre d’adresses recevant $LTC, a atteint un #ATH.

Courtoisie : Santiment

Selon le fournisseur de données en chaîne Santiment, les adresses actives quotidiennes ont atteint 600K, ce qui est phénoménal pour une crypto-monnaie UTXO. De plus, contrairement à Ethereum, Litecoin ne bénéficie pas du fort soutien de DeFi ou de NFT contribuant aux adresses actives.

Le nombre de paiements en litecoins atteint un niveau record

Une autre mesure importante mise en évidence par le fournisseur de données en chaîne « nombre de paiements » a dépassé le sommet de 2017. Les données [provider noted:

This specific UTXO metric counts the number of addresses which are receiving Litecoins. And it’s very close to count of active addresses. Okay, LTC belongs to UTXO. May be it makes sense to compare it’s onchain activity to Bitcoin.

LTC Price Remains Flat

Despite the recent surge in the address activity, it hasn’t been much reflected in the LTC price. The Litecoin (LTC) price continues to trade flat at $173.78 with a market cap of $11.9 billion.

Last month in September 2021, LTC shot to its 2021 high of $223 on the strong rumors that retail giant Walmart was going to facilitate LTC payments. However, this price sustained for less than 24 hours in what appeared to be a case of classic pump and dump.

One of the Litecoin executives also rushed to tweet regarding it later pulling it down. The Litecoin creator Charlie Lee later assured that they will figure out how this fake news popped into the market. However, we have yet to hear further details of the investigation.

