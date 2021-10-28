Little Guido ajouté au jeu de code de lutte

Virtual Basement a annoncé que le vétéran de la ECW et de la WWE Little Guido a été ajouté à son prochain jeu sur console The Wrestling Code. Le jeu n’a actuellement pas de date de sortie.

Liste des hommes

Alex Riley, Anthony Greene, The Ascension, Ashton Starr, Bear Country, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Cage, Brian Hebner, Brian Milonas, Brian Pillman Jr, The Boys, Bull Dempsey, The Bushwhackers, Cabana Man Dan, Caprice Coleman, Cheeseburger, Cryme Tyme, Dalton Castle, Danny Limelight, David Mercury, « The Pope » Elijah Burke, EC3, Eli Drake, Enzo Amore/rEAL 1, Façade, Gangrel, Grim of Grim’s Toy Show, Gregory Iron, Gym Nasty Boys, Jason Cade, Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, Justin Credible, Kevin Quinn, Kenny King, Ken Shamrock, Kongo Kong, Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Leon Scott, Little Guido, Lloyd A’noai, LSG, Luigi Primo, The Mane Event, Matt Morgan, Matt Sydal, Matt Taven, « Sick » Nick Mondo, O’Shay Edwards, Petey Williams, Raven, Rob Van Dam, Scott Steiner, Sefa Fatu, Shaheem Ali, Shawn Donavan, Spike Dudley, Tajiri, Trey Miguel, Voros Twins, Zach Gowen et Zicky Dice.

Liste des femmes

Alex Gracia, Ariane Andrew, Daffney, Dani Jordyn, Francine, Gabby Ortiz, Holidead, Ivelisse, Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Lindsay Snow, Makoto, Sea Stars, Shazza McKenzie, Solo Darling, Taynara Conti, Thunder Rosa et Willow Nightingale, avec Velvet Sky comme futur DLC.

Fallah Bahh, Kylie Rae, Rich Swann et Su Yung étaient tous prêts pour le match mais ont ensuite été retirés.