She’s the former Australia star who is still recovering from .

But Vanessa Sierra had another health issue to attend to on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who now makes a living as an OnlyFans model and crypto affiliate prices 2021 [https://getpaid2influence.com] trader, noticed that two of her Cartier rings had cut off the circulation to her finger.

Ouch!

Former Love Island Australia star Vanessa Sierra revealed on Thursday her finger had turned purple and become dangerously swollen after her Cartier rings cut off circulation

The Dubai-based socialite posted a poll asking fans whether she should cut off her rings or bitcoin t shirt design her swollen and purple index finger.

She later told fans: ‘I’m trying really hard not to panic. I’m going to the jeweller in Gold Souk [a traditional market in Dubai].’

Vanessa, who is dating tennis player Bernard Tomic, then shared footage of herself at the market trying to remove the rings using water and moisturiser as lubricant.

Vanessa, who is dating tennis star Bernard Tomic, shared footage of herself at Dubai's Gold Souk market trying to remove the rings using water and moisturiser as lubricant

But these attempts were unsuccessful and https://clients1.google.co.uz/url?q=https://getpaid2influence.com/Crypto-Affiliates/ a jeweller had to cut off her rings after her finger had become dangerously swollen.

Afterwards she shared a video of the broken rings and captioned it: ‘RIP.’

It comes after Vanessa updated fans on her health after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in August.

These attempts were unsuccessful and a jeweller had to cut off her rings after her finger had become dangerously swollen. Vanessa documented the ordeal on Instagram

She said she was still coughing frequently whenever she tried ‘any sort of cardio’.

‘So yeah, I still try and push through it because tennis and sports is what made me feel better, but it just feels like my lungs are fluidy,’ she added.

It comes after Vanessa updated fans on her health after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in August.

She said she was still coughing whenever she tried ‘any sort of cardio’

Back in August, she said she felt like she was on her ‘deathbed’ after contracting the respiratory virus, listing symptoms such as non-stop vomiting, https://getpaid2influence.Com/Crypto-Affiliates wheezing and a fever.

But when fans asked her if she would get the vaccine, she replied: ‘No.

‘I was originally planning to when I returned to Dubai; however, since doing a bit more intensive research I don’t think it’s the right thing for me to do because of my underlying health issues.’

Back in August, she said she felt like she was on her 'deathbed' after contracting the respiratory virus, listing symptoms such as non-stop vomiting, wheezing and a fever

‘Do your research’: But when fans asked her if she would get the vaccine, she replied: ‘No’

