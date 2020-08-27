Katy Perry donne naissance à son premier enfant avec Orlando Bloom | Entertainment Tonight arrow-left-mobilearrow leftarrow-right-mobilearrow rightGroupe 7Gallery Icon Copy 2Video Play Button Copy 5Hamburger MenuInstagramTwitterYoutubeShare Button7C858890-6955-48EA-B871-66CE1E33590CVideo-Playbutton Copy Skip to main content
Accueil News Divertissement Katy Perry donne naissance à son premier enfant avec Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry donne naissance à son premier enfant avec Orlando Bloom
ParMarseille News .net
-
ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR
Le temps à Marseille
Marseille
ciel dégagé
32.5 ° C
34.4 °
31.1 °
29 %
5.7kmh
0 %
jeu
31 °
ven
27 °
sam
22 °
dim
23 °
lun
24 °