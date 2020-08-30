Selon Billboard, les présentateurs aux VMA de cette année incluent Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson et Travis Barker.

Les MTV Video Music Awards 2020 sont diffusés en direct le dimanche 30 août à 20 h HNE sur MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, The CW, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land et VH1.

L’avant-spectacle des VMA 2020 est diffusé en direct le dimanche 30 août à 18h30 sur MTV.