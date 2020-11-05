River Plate a battu l’Atlético Nacional 3-1 (partiel 2-1) ce mercredi à Montevideo lors du match retour de la Coupe d’Amérique du Sud 2020.
Copa Sudamericana 2020 – Deuxième phase – Match retour
Rivière URU – Atlético Nacional 3-1 (2-1)
Stade: Parque Viera (Montevideo)
Arbitre: Andrés Merlos (ARG)
Buts:
River Plate: Arezo (5, 26), Píriz (90)
Athlétisme national: Duque (34)
Interdictions:
River Plate: Viera (42)
Athlétisme national: Duque (45), Palacios (45 + 4), Rovira (47)
Programmations:
River Plate: Gaston Olveira – Horacio Salaverry, Gonzalo Viera, Facundo Bonifazi, Nicolás Rodríguez – Ribaír Rodríguez (Guzmán Rodríguez Ferrari 16), Facundo Ospitaleche, Diego Vicente (Marcos Montiel 82), Jose Pablo Neris (Nicolas Gonzalezo 71) (71) Matias Alonso 83), Adrian Leites (Sebastián Píriz 46). DT: Jorge Fossati.
Atlético Nacional: Aldair Quintana – Diego Braghieri, Brayan Stiven Cordoba Barrientos (Ewil Murillo 54), Helibelton Palacios, Brayan Rovira (Estéfano Arango 81) – Jarlan Barrera (Fabian Gonzalez 72), Sebastian Gomez (Deinner Quinones 72), Baldomero Perlaza Candelo, Andres Andrade – Jefferson Duque. DT: Pompilio Páez (gérant).
