Newcastle (10e) s’est imposé 2-0 à Crystal Palace (13e) avec deux buts dans la dernière ligne droite, de Callum Wilson (88) et du Brésilien Joelinton (89), ce vendredi à l’ouverture du dixième tour de la Premier League.
Le Crystal Palace, qui ne pouvait pas compter sur Wilfried Zaha en raison d’un positif pour le coronavirus, récolte sa deuxième défaite consécutive et tombe à la 13e place provisoire.
Au sommet de la Premier League, Tottenham (1er) visite Chelsea (3e) dimanche dans le match du jour, tandis que le co-leader Liverpool (2e également avec 20 points) se rend à Brighton (16e) samedi.
– Résultats des matchs de la 10e journée du championnat anglais:
– Vendredi:
Crystal Palace – Newcastle 0 – 2
– samedi:
(12h30 GMT) Brighton – Liverpool
(15h00 GMT) Manchester City – Burnley
(17h30 GMT) Everton – Leeds
(20h00 GMT) West Bromwich – Sheffield United
– Dimanche:
(14h00 GMT) Southampton – Manchester United
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea – Tottenham
(19:15 GMT) Arsenal – Wolverhampton
– Lundi:
(17h30 GMT) Leicester – Fulham
(20h00 GMT) West Ham – Aston Villa
Classement: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 20 9 6 2 1 21 9 12
2. Liverpool 20 9 6 2 1 21 16 5
3. Chelsea 18 9 5 3 1 22 10 12
4. Leicester 18 9 6 0 3 18 12 6
5. Southampton 17 9 5 2 2 17 13 4
6. Everton 16 9 5 1 3 19 16 3
7. Aston Villa 15 8 5 0 3 19 11 8
8. West Ham 14 9 4 2 3 15 10 5
9. Wolverhampton 14 9 4 2 3 9 10 -1
10. Newcastle 14 10 4 2 4 12 15 -3
11. Manchester United 13 8 4 1 3 13 14 -1
12. Arsenal 13 9 4 1 4 9 10 -1
13. Crystal Palace 13 10 4 1 5 12 15 -3
14. Manchester City 12 8 3 3 2 10 11 -1
15. Leeds 11 9 3 2 4 14 17 -3
16. Brighton 9 9 2 3 4 13 15 -2
17. Burnley 5 8 1 2 5 4 12 -8
18. Fulham 4 9 1 1 7 9 18 -9
19. West Bromwich 3 9 0 3 6 6 18 -12
20. Sheffield United 1 9 0 1 8 4 15 -11
bds / pm