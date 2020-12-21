T

a semaine de travail s’achève peut-être avant Noël, mais le sport ne l’est certainement pas.

Voici le meilleur sport sur la boîte pendant la période des fêtes.

(Toutes les heures GMT sauf indication contraire)

(POOL / . via .)

Football, Premier League: Burnley vs Wolves (17h30, Sky Sports Premier League et Sky Sports Main Event), Chelsea vs West Ham (20h00, Sky Sports Premier League et Sky Sports Main Event)

Criquet: Australie vs Inde, premier test, Adélaïde (4h30, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (18h, Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Lingfield, Mussleworth et Newcastle (Racing TV et / ou Sky Sports)

Football, Quarts de finale de la Coupe Carabao: Brentford vs Newcastle (17h30, Sky Sports Football et Sky Sports Main Event), Arsenal vs Manchester City (20h00, Sky Sports Football et Sky Sports Main Event)

Criquet: Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, troisième T20 International, Napier (6h)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h, Sky Sports Main Event et Sky Sports Arena et 18h, Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Huntingdon, Lingfield et Sedgefield (Racing TV et / ou Sky Sports)

Football, Quarts de finale de la Coupe Carabao: Stoke vs Tottenham (17h30, Sky Sports Football et Sky Sports Main Event), Everton vs Manchester United (20h00, Sky Sports Football et Sky Sports Main Event)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h, Sky Sports Main Event et Sky Sports Arena et 18h, Sky Sports Arena)

(. via .)

Criquet: Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Football, Premier League: Leicester vs Manchester United (12h30, BT Sport 1), Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (15h00, BBC One), Fulham vs Southampton (15h00, Sky Sports Premier League et Sky Sports Main Event), Arsenal vs Chelsea (5h30 pm, Sky Sports Premier League et Sky Sports Main Event), Manchester City vs Newcastle (20h00, BT Sport 1), Sheffield United vs Everton (20h00, BT Sport 2)

Championnat: Bournemouth vs Millwall, Cardiff vs Brentford, QPR vs Swansea (tous les 15h), Watford vs Norwich (19h45, Sky Sports Football et Sky Sports Main Event)

League One: Charlton vs Plymouth, Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon (tous les deux à 15h)

Ligue 2: Leyton Orient vs Crawley (15h)

Union de rugby: Harlequins vs Bristol Bears (14h, BT Sport 2), Bath vs London Irish (14h, BT Sport Extra 2)

Criquet: Afrique du Sud vs Sri Lanka, premier test, Centurion (8h), Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Kempton (inc. King George VI Chase), Wetherby, Wincanton et Wolverhampton (Racing TV et / ou Sky Sports)

Football, Premier League: Leeds vs Burnley (12h), West Ham vs Brighton (14h15), Liverpool vs West Brom (16h30), Wolves vs Tottenham (19h15) – tous sur Sky Sports

Criquet: Afrique du Sud vs Sri Lanka, premier test, Centurion (8h), Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h et 18h, Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Chepstow (inc. Welsh Grand National), Kempton, Wetherby et Wolverhampton (Racing TV, ITV et / ou Sky Sports)

Football, Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Leicester (15h00), Chelsea vs Aston Villa (17h30), Everton vs Manchester City (20h00) – le tout sur Amazon Prime Video

Criquet: Afrique du Sud vs Sri Lanka, premier test, Centurion (8h), Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h et 18h, Sky Sports Main Event et Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Catterick, Fontwell, Leicester et Newcastle

(Arsenal FC via .)

Football, Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal (18h00), Burnley vs Sheffield United (18h00), Southampton vs West Ham (18h00), West Brom vs Leeds (18h00), Manchester United vs Wolves (20h00) – le tout sur Amazon Prime Video

Championnat: Millwall vs Watford (17h30, Sky Sports Football), Norwich vs QPR (19h45)

Ligue 1: Peterborough vs Charlton (18h30), AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich (19h45)

Ligue 2: Leyton Orient vs Crawley (15h)

Criquet: Afrique du Sud vs Sri Lanka, premier test, Centurion (8h), Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h et 18h, Sky Sports Main Event et Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Doncaster, Kelso, Newbury et Southwell

Football, Premier League: Tottenham vs Fulham (18h), Newcastle vs Liverpool (20h) – tous deux sur Amazon Prime Video

Championnat: Brentford vs Bournemouth (17h30, Sky Sports Football)

Criquet: Afrique du Sud vs Sri Lanka, premier test, Centurion (8h), Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, premier test, Tauranga (22h), Australie vs Inde, deuxième test, Melbourne (23h30, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (12h et 18h, Sky Sports Main Event et Sky Sports Arena)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Haydock, Market Rasen, Taunton et Wolverhampton

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (Sky Sports)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Lingfield, Uttoxeter et Warwick

(.)

Football, Premier League: Everton vs West Ham (17h30, BT Sport 1), Manchester United vs Aston Villa (20h00, Sky Sports Premier League)

Union de rugby: Worcester Warriors vs Harlequins (19h45, BT Sport 2)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (Sky Sports)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Cheltenham, Exeter, Musselburgh et Southwell

Football, Premier League: Tottenham vs Leeds (12h30, BT Sport 1), Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United (15h00, Sky Sports Premier League), Brighton vs Wolves (17h30, Sky Sports Premier League), West Brom vs Arsenal (20h00, BT Sport 1)

Championnat: Brentford vs Bristol City (15h), Luton vs QPR (15h), Millwall vs Coventry (15h), Swansea vs Watford (15h)

Ligue 1: AFC Wimbledon vs Lincoln City (15h), Hull vs Charlton (15h)

Ligue 2: Leyton Orient vs Salford (15h)

Criquet: Nouvelle-Zélande vs Pakistan, deuxième test, Christchurch (22h)

Fléchettes: Championnat du monde PDC (Sky Sports)

Course de chevaux: Réunions à Ayr, Hereford, Lingfield et Sandown

Rapports supplémentaires par PA.