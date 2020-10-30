Ce vendredi la date 1 de la Coupe de la Ligue professionnelle et, de cette façon, le ballon roulera à nouveau officiellement dans le football argentin. Ce lundi, le AFA a annoncé la nomination des arbitres pour la journée d’ouverture, qui aura pour premier match la rencontre entre la Gymnastique et le Conseil d’Administration.
Justement, ce match sera dirigé par Diego Abal. La réunion se déroulera dans la forêt et aura lieu juste le jour de l’anniversaire de Diego Maradona, il y aura donc une reconnaissance spéciale pour le directeur technique de “Lobo”.
Ensuite, arbitres, jours et heures de la date 1 de la Coupe de la Ligue professionnelle:
Vendredi 30 octobre
19h00 Gymnastique – Conseil d’administration
Arbitre: Diego Abal
Arbitre assistant 1: Javier Uziga
Arbitre assistant 2: Gisella Trucco
Quatrième officiel: Leandro Rey Hilfer
21h15 Ateliers – Newell’s
Arbitre: Darío Herrera
Arbitre assistant 1: Alejo Castany
Arbitre assistant 2: G. Lencina
Quatrième officiel: Luis Lobo Medina
Samedi 31 octobre
14.00 Aldosivi – Etudiants
Arbitre: Jorge Baliño
Arbitre assistant 1: Andrés Barbieri
Arbitre assistant 2: H. Páez
Quatrième fonctionnaire: L. Novelli
16h15 Velez – Ouragan
Arbitre: Facundo Tello
Arbitre assistant 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Arbitre assistant 2: Diego Verlotta
Quatrième officiel: Luis Comesaña
18h45 Argentins – San Lorenzo
Arbitre: Pablo Echavarría
Arbitre assistant 1: Diego Romero
Arbitre assistant 2: Diego Martín
Quatrième officiel: Julio Barraza
21h15 Lanús – Boca
Arbitre: Fernando Rapallini
Arbitre assistant 1: Juan Pablo Belati
Arbitre assistant 2: Diego Bonfá
Quatrième arbitre: Yael Facón Pérez
Dimanche 1er novembre
11h00 Défense et justice – Colón
Arbitre: Ariel Penel
Arbitre assistant 1: Gerardo Carretero
Arbitre assistant 2: Adrián Del Barba
Quatrième fonctionnaire: P. Giménez
14h00 Union – Arsenal
Arbitre: Silvio Trucco
Arbitre assistant 1: Iván Núñez
Arbitre assistant 2: D. Espinoza
Quatrième officiel: R. Rivero
16h15 Course – Atlético Tucumán
Arbitre: Néstor Pitana
Arbitre assistant 1: Ariel Scime
Arbitre assistant 2: M. Savorani
Quatrième fonctionnaire: C. Córdoba
18h45 Central Córdoba – Indépendant
Arbitre: Pablo Dovalo
Arbitre assistant 1: Gabriel Chade
Arbitre assistant 2: F. Rodríguez
Quatrième arbitre: Diego Ceballos
21.15 Rivière – Banfield
Arbitre: Germán Delfino
Arbitre assistant 1: Hernán Maidana
Arbitre assistant 2: J. Castelli
Quatrième officiel: Nazareno Arasa
Lundi 2 novembre
21h15 Rosario Central – Godoy Croix
Arbitre: Hernán Mastrángelo
Arbitre assistant 1: P. González
Arbitre assistant 2: E. Lucero
Quatrième arbitre: Sebastián Zunino