Le football international continue de progresser dans ce troisième jour du prestigieux Ligue des champions. La Ligue des Champions Il est reconnu comme le concours le plus disputé et le plus haut niveau au monde. Malgré l’incidence de COVID-19[feminine, les parties poursuivent leur cours naturel, mais avec les mesures de sécurité nécessaires pour que la situation ne se propage pas sans freins. Cette fois, ils font face au Séville contre Krasnodar dans la phase de groupes.

11/02/2020 à 10:18 CET

SPORT.es

Les sévilliens Ils sont avec quatre points après deux matchs joués. Cela les amène à la deuxième position, donc s’ils maintiennent les résultats, ils pourraient se qualifier.

Pour leur part, les Russes ils ont point après deux matchs joués, ils sont donc dans le troisième place. Par conséquent, ils ont besoin d’une victoire ou d’un match nul pour se distancer de leurs rivaux directs et pouvoir se qualifier pour l’Europe ou même pour le deuxième tour.

On peut regarder ce match sur Mercredi 4 novembre à 21 h 00. De plus, il sera diffusé via Mitele Plus Oui Movistar +.

LISTE DE TÉLÉVISION

Grâce à LiveSoccerTv, nous savons où le match sera diffusé à l’international.

Algérie beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Antigua-et-Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Australia Optus Sport Autriche DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 / HD Bahamas Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co Bahreïn beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Barbados Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co Belgique Proximus Sports Belize ESPN2 North, ESPN Play North Benin SuperSport Maximo Bermudes Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Bolivie ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur Bosnie-Herzégovine Arena Sport 1 Serbie, Klik SPORT Botswana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Brasil Esporte Interativo Plus Îles Vierges britanniques Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Brunei beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Bulgarie MAX Sport 3 Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Burundi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Cambodge Goal.com Cameroun SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Canada DAZN Cap-Vert SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Islands Cayman Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co République centrafricaine SuperSport Maximo Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1 Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China Colombia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur Comoros SuperSport Maximo Congo DStv Now Îles Cook Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Costa Rica ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte Côte d’Ivoire SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Croatie Klik SPORT République tchèque O2 TV Danemark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Danemark Yibuti SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Dominica Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co République dominicaine ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur Egypte beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 El Salvador ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte Guinée équatoriale SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Érythrée SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Estonie TV3 Sport Éthiopie SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Fidji Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Finland C Plus Suomi France RMC Sport in dire ct Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Germany Sky Ticket, Blue Sport, Sky Sport 1 / HD, DAZN, Sky Go Ghana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Granada Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co Guatemala ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play North Guinée SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Guinée-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Honduras ESPN2 North, ESPN Play North Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Islande Stöð 2 Sport 4 Indonésie Vidio Iran beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Irlande BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App Italie SKY Go Italie Jamaïque Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Jordanie beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Kenya DStv Now Kiribati Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Koweït beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Laos Goal.com Lettonie TV3 Sport Liban beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Liberia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Libye beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Lituanie TV3 Sport An Tigua République yougoslave de Macédoine MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 1 Serbie, Klik SPORT Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Malaisie beIN Sports Connect Malaisie Mali SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Îles Marshall Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Mauritanie DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Mauricio DStv Now México ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte Montenegro Klik SPORT, Arena Sport 1 Serbie Montserrat Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Maroc beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now Myanmar Skynet Myanmar Namibie DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Pays-Bas Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14 Nouvelle-Zélande Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect Nouvelle-Zélande Nicaragua ESPN Play North, ESPN2 North Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Nigeria SuperSport Maximo Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Palau Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Territoire palestinien beIN SPORTS CONN ECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Panama ESPN2 Norte, Flow Sports App, ESPN Play Norte, Flowsports.co Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur Pérou ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur Philippines Goal.com, beIN Sports Connect Philippines Pologne Polsat Sport Premium 1, IPLA Portugal Eleven Sports 2 Portugal Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Roumanie Digi Sport 1 Roumanie Russie matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru Rwanda SuperSport Maximo Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Sainte-Lucie Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Saint Vincent / Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Sao Tomé-et-Principe SuperSport Maximo Sénégal DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Serbie Klik SPORT, Arena Sport 1 Serbie Seychelles Flowsports.co, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, DStv Now Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Singapour beIN Sports Connect Singapore Îles Salomon Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Somalie beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Afrique du Sud DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Soudan du Sud beIN SPORTS C ONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now Espagne Movistar +, Mitele Plus Soudan DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Suède Viaplay Suède Suisse Blue Sport, Sky Sport 1 / HD Syrie beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Tanzanie DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Thaïlande Goal.com Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Tonga Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Trinité-et-Tobago Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co Tunisie beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1 Turquie Digiturk Play , beIN CONNECT Turquie Iles Turques et Caïques Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Ouganda DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo Ukraine OLL.tv Émirats arabes unis beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Royaume-Uni BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com États-Unis ZonaFutbol, ​​TUDN Radio, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, CBS All Access, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur Vanuatu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sud-Vietnam K + PM Yémen beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Zambie SuperSport Maximo Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now