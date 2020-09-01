Tour de France 2020 :
Le cycliste italien Luca Colnaghi (Zalf) a remporté la troisième étape du Giro d’Italia Sub-23, disputé sur 151,3 kilomètres entre Riccione et Mordano, et est le nouveau leader de la course, évincant l’Espagnol Alejandro Ropero ( Kometa-Xstra).
Colnaghi, déjà vainqueur dès la deuxième journée, a battu le Britannique Thomas Pidcock (Trinity Road Racing) et l’Autrichien Tobias Bayer (Tirol) au sprint.
Au total, Colnaghi mène le Belge Henri Vandenabeele par 1 seconde et le Britannique Thomas Pidcock par 16, tandis qu’Alejandro Ropero (Kometa Xstra) tombe cinquième à 23 ans.
Ce mardi, la quatrième étape est déjà en montagne et comprend trois ports, parcourant 159 kilomètres entre Bonferraro di Sorg et Bolca.
Classifications
Classement de l’étape:
1. Luca Colnaghi (ITA / Zalf-Euromobil) – 3:21:24
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR / Trinity Road Racing) – mt
3. Tobias Bayer (AUT / Tirol KTM) – mt
4. Antonio Puppio (ITA / KOMETA-XSTRA) – mt
5. Henri Vandenabeele (BEL / Lotto-Soudal U23) – mt
6. Michele Gazzoli (ITA / Colpack-Ballan) à 0:26
7. Jordi Meeus (BEL / SEG Racing Academy) à 0:26
8. Arne Marit (BEL / Lotto-Soudal Sub23) à 0:26
9. Jake Stewart (GBR / Groupama-FDJ) Continental) à 0:26
10. Filippo Baroncini (ITA / Beltrami TSA-Marchiol) à 0:26
Classification générale:
1. Luca Colnaghi (ITA / Zalf-Euromobil) – 9h08h30
2. Henri Vandenabeele (BEL / Lotto-Soudal U23) à 0:01
3. Thomas Pidcock (GBR / Trinity Road Racing) à 0:16
4. Tobias Bayer (AUT / Tirol KTM) à 0:18
5. ALEJANDRO ROPERO (ESP / KOMETA-XSTRA) à 0:23
6. Davide Bais (ITA / Friuli) à 0:33
7. Edoardo Zambanini (ITA / Zalf-Euromobil) à 0h48
8. Michele Gazzoli (ITA / Colpack-Ballan) à 0:48
9. Alessandro Marinozzi (ITA / Sangemini Trevigiani) à 0h48
10. Giovanni Aleotti (ITA / Friuli) à 0:48
