Le mois le plus important de l’année est arrivé. Novembre est toujours une période extrêmement intense pour le médium, mais en 2020, nous devons être particulièrement intéressants grâce au fait que bien sûr, la PlayStation 5 ainsi que la Xbox Series X | S, arriveront sur le marché pour marquer le début d’une nouvelle génération de consoles. Les choses deviendront extrêmement intenses, voici donc la liste complète des jeux qui sortiront au cours des quatre prochaines semaines. 3 Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (Switch) 5 Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Switch) * Japon uniquement 6 Descenders (Switch) Dirt 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remasterisé (Ps4, Xbox One, PC) 10 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) Borderlands 3 (Xbox Series X | S) Dead by Daylight (Xbox Series X | S) Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X | S) Dirt 5 (Xbox Series X | S) s’est enrôlé (Xbox Series X | S) Evergate (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) Le Falconeer (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) Fortnite (Xbox Series X | S) Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Series X | S) Fuser (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Gears 5 (Xbox Series X | S) Gears Tactics (Xbox Series X | S) Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X | S) Mainforld Garden (Xbox Series X | S) Maneater (Xbox Series X | S) NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X | S) Planet Coaster: Édition console (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) Observer: System Redux (Xbox Series X | S, PC ) Ori et la volonté des feux follets (Xbox Series X | S) Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Switch, PS4, PC) Sea of ​​Thieves (Xbox Series X | S) Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X | S) Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox Series X | S) XIII (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) Salle de jeux d’Astro (PS5) Borderlands 3 (PS5) Bugsnax (PS4, PS5, PC) Death Come True (PS4) Demon’s Souls (PS5) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) Dirt 5 (PS5) Fortnite (PS5) Godfall (PS5, PC) Madden NFL 21 (PS5) Maneater (PS5) NBA 2K21 (PS5) Observer: System Redux (PS5) The Pathless (PS4, PS5, PC) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5) Just Dance 2021 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4, PS5) Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5) Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) 13 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, PS5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X | S, PC) Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster ed (Switch) 17 Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) Sniper Elite 4 (Switch) 19 Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back (PS4) * Japon uniquement Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) 20 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch) Katamari Damacy Reroll (PS4, Xbox One) 25 Vigor (PS4) Le post Ce sont les jeux vidéo qui sortent en novembre! est apparu pour la première fois sur Atomix.