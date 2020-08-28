27 août 2020 · 11 Commentaires · Récent
2K et Hangar 13 profitent de la soirée d’ouverture en direct de la GamesCom 2020 pour lancer une nouvelle bande-annonce de Mafia: Definitive Edition axée sur son récit. « Un monde de profits que vous ne pouvez pas ignorer » jette un autre regard sur la vie de Tommy Angelo et son arrivée dans la famille du crime Salieri. Tommy découvre que la loyauté familiale peut lui conférer des richesses et un pouvoir auxquels il ne pourrait jamais aspirer en tant que chauffeur de taxi. Mafia: Definitive Edition « est un remake fidèle et étendu de la Mafia originale » qui sortira le 25 septembre.
