27 août 2020 · 11 Commentaires · Récent

2K et Hangar 13 profitent de la soirée d’ouverture en direct de la GamesCom 2020 pour lancer une nouvelle bande-annonce de Mafia: Definitive Edition axée sur son récit. « Un monde de profits que vous ne pouvez pas ignorer » jette un autre regard sur la vie de Tommy Angelo et son arrivée dans la famille du crime Salieri. Tommy découvre que la loyauté familiale peut lui conférer des richesses et un pouvoir auxquels il ne pourrait jamais aspirer en tant que chauffeur de taxi. Mafia: Definitive Edition « est un remake fidèle et étendu de la Mafia originale » qui sortira le 25 septembre.

Suivez le jeu

Votre vote:

Résultat:

(7 votes)

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

var g = ‘/241667871/3DJuegos/gamepage/video’;

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1], [728,90], [1008,350], [970,250], [980,250], [980,90], [2,1]], ‘dfp-masthead’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“top”]).addService(googletag.pubads());// masthead

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[300,250], [300,600]], ‘dfp-atf’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“1”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // mpu atf

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[300,250], [300,600]], ‘dfp-mtf’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“2”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // mpu mtf

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[300,250], [300,600]], ‘dfp-btf’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“3”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // mpu btf

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[970, 250], [970, 180], [970, 90], [728, 90]], ‘dfp-footer’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“footer”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // masthead_footer

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1]], ‘dfp-thin’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“thin”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // thin_Banner[624,78]

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1]], ‘dfp-inread’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“inread”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // inread

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1]], ‘dfp-cintillo’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“cintillo”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // cintillo

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1]], ‘dfp-interstitial’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“interstitial”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // interstitial

googletag.defineSlot(g, [[1,1]], ‘dfp-oop’).setTargeting(“Pos”, [“oop”]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // out_of_page

googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(“console_name”, [“stadia”]).setTargeting(“publisher”, [“2k-games”]).setTargeting(“genre”, [“acción”,”shooter”,”acción-y-aventura”]).setTargeting(“game”, [“mafia-edición-definitiva”]).setTargeting(“url_sha1”, “0e6374fef5e77316c5c13c71a212f2557cb7b467”);

googletag.enableServices();

});

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);

fbq(‘init’,’1856413241239828′); fbq(‘track’,’PageView’);

L’article Édition définitive (Stadia, PC, PS4, XOne) est apparu en premier sur Agence SEO.