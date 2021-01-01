Éditorial: Jeux / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / Actualités / Discord / Forums

Les Game Awards 2020 ont eu lieu il y a plusieurs semaines, mais maintenant que l’année se termine, la communauté a décidé de débattre à nouveau de ce qu’elle pensait être le GOTY. Au cours des dernières heures, plusieurs joueurs ont assuré que Final Fantasy VII Remake était celui qui aurait dû remporter le prix du jeu de l’année.

Comme le dit Comicbook.com, un tweet des Game Awards a relancé le débat sur ce que devrait être le GOTY de 2020. C’était un message innocent dans lequel ils ont demandé à la communauté de dire quel était le meilleur jeu qu’ils ont terminé en 2020.

Remake de Final Fantasy 7 https://t.co/Ee06GvynV9 – Aaron (@SheppytheVolus) 29 décembre 2020

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE gang!

A game I’ve been aching for for more than a decade, and oh boy it delivered. — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) December 29, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake — ⭐️ GamesCage – Hype Guy ⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) December 29, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake @SquareEnix 😍 pic.twitter.com/MsqNqbBlLP — Little Scarlett || 🌸 (@Hime_scarlett) December 29, 2020

Final fantasy 7 Remake should have won GOTY pic.twitter.com/ya6ynL3lJc — Melo先輩🍜 (@Melothehm) December 29, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake deserved Game of the year. pic.twitter.com/I4D9SbgcKk — ✨🌙✨ (@TifaTheMonk) December 29, 2020

Lo anterior provocó que varios usuarios señalaran que Final Fantasy VII Remake merecía ser el Juego del Año. Esto tanto como respuesta al tweet de The Game Awards, como haciendo publicaciones separadas con argumentos. Tanto así que muchos reportan que se volvió tendencia en twitter en algunas partes del mundo.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake es tendencia y la gente por fin está hablando sobre cómo debió haber sido GOTY, pero se lo dieron a The Last of Us: Part II… LOL”, mencionó el usuario Elbonious.

Final Fantasy 7 remake Is trending & people are finally talking about it should’ve been game of the year but y’all gave it to TLOU2… LOL — Yahiko (@Elbonious) December 29, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake is trending and all I’ll say is that a game where you fight against a corrupt oligarchy that only works for the rich and disregards the life of the poor was particularly cathartic this year. — Can I Get A YUM (@RoyMcGeeters) December 30, 2020

Final fantasy VII remake is trending and I couldn’t be happier! — Cisco Kid (@CiscoM99) December 30, 2020

Cabe mencionar que también hubo muchos usuarios que se pensaron que se volvió tendencia debido a que habían anunciado algo relacionado con Final Fantasy VII Remake. Ya sea algún detalle sobre su continuación o sobre su lanzamiento en otras plataformas.

Sees “Final Fantasy VII Remake” trending. Me thinking it’s news on the next installment only to see year end praise for the 1st… pic.twitter.com/SOuMihnoQL — Death&Desire18 (@LightFrom4bove) December 29, 2020

Don’t know why Final Fantasy 7 Remake is trending but then again I don’t really care. One of the rare things to come out of 2020 that was great. pic.twitter.com/GttTet1ah0 — CHRIS RYAN (@CJ_CHRIS_RYAN) December 29, 2020

Saw Final Fantasy 7 Remake trending and thought there must have been some news, nah just people saying it’s one of the best games of the year (which it definitely is!!!) — Lindsay (@Linds_Bena) December 29, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 remake is trending and I was really hoping they finally announced the release date for the other systems. — Jacob Collier (@JacobCollier_1) December 29, 2020

I saw final fantasy 7 remake trending and I thought something came up about part 2. Pain — Karma (@_karma_10) December 29, 2020

La comunidad también tiene otros favoritos

Ahora bien, es importante señalar que Final Fantasy VII Remake no es el favorito de todos los jugadores. Lo que pasa es que la publicación también ha hecho que otros mencionen cuál fue su GOTY.

Por ejemplo, en las respuestas podemos ver que hay gente que considera a Cyberpunk 2077 como el mejor juego que terminó en 2020. También están quienes consideran que Persona 5 Royale; The Last of Us: Part II y Ghost of Tsushima fueron los lanzamientos más destacados del año.

Y para ti, ¿cuál fue el mejor juego de 2020? Cuéntanos en los comentarios.

Final Fantasy VII Remake está disponible para PlayStation 4. Puedes saber más sobre este lanzamiento si haces clic aquí.