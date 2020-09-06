Image: THQ

Préparez-vous pour un calcul, encore une fois! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC.

Si vous m’aviez enfermé dans une pièce avec une liste de toutes les vidéos publiées au cours des 10 dernières années et que vous me demandiez d’en choisir 100 qui, selon moi, seraient remastérisées ou refaites ce RPG de 2012 n’aurait pas fait la coupe. Je l’ai joué pendant cinq ans … peut-être six heures dans la journée et ça n’a pas cliqué avec moi. Mais voir des gens enthousiastes à propos de ce prochain remaster me rend curieux de revenir en arrière et de lui donner une autre chance. Vous savez, une fois que j’aurai terminé les 30 autres jeux auxquels je joue ou prévois de jouer cette année.

Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff sort également cette semaine. Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:

Lundi 7 septembre

Shaolin vs Wutang | SwitchCircuit Dude | SwitchTropicalia | PCThe Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale – Le voyage commence | PCAlice Sisters | PCAnts | Assistants PC, MacArc | PC

Mardi 8 septembre

AeternoBlade | PCAeternoBlade II | PCParty Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Renégats SwitchStar | PC, MacOkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCNecromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Royaumes d’Amalur: Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PCRPG Maker MV | PS4, SwitchAVICII Inventor | SwitchSpark Le bouffon électrique 2 | Xbox OneMeganoid | SwitchWRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PCChess Brain | PC, MacSwords ‘n Magic and Stuff | PC Les Sims 4: Pack de jeu Voyage à Batuu | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 9 septembre

Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchChickens Madness | Xbox OneCarX Drift Racing en ligne | Xbox OneInjection π23 «No Name, No Number» | Xbox OneLa règle des terres: les pionniers | PCBlazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | Jardins PCCloud | PCHermes: Prophétie des Sibylles | PC

Jeudi 10 septembre

MO: Astray | SwitchBounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCHotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCWintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchBake ‘n Switch | SwitchOthercide | SwitchVampire: Les ombres de mascarade de New York | PS4, Xbox One, commutateur, PCMinoria | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchTamarin | PS4, PCTin et Kuna | SwitchTomoyo After – C’est une vie merveilleuse – Édition CS | SwitchSpace Robinson | SwitchThe Snake King | SwitchDeleveled | SwitchDeath and Taxes | SwitchAdventures of Pip | SwitchRedneck Ed: Spectacle de monstres astro | PCHungry Horace | PCAs loin de l’oeil | Expédition de PCA Monster | PC

Vendredi 11 septembre

Feu d’artifice | SwitchDoodle Derby | SwitchWeakWood Throne | SwitchInertial Drift | SwitchBob Mazzolini Racing | PC, MacDARKAIR | PCInertial Drift | PCOur Past | PC, MacKaveXplorer | PC