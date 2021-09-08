Nouvelles du SNP: La bande dessinée de soutien à l’indépendance présente des excuses rampantes pour une société «horriblement offensive» | Royaume-Uni | Nouvelles

Janey Godley a publié une déclaration sur son profil Twitter après que des tweets historiques de son compte aient conduit à des appels pour qu’elle ne apparaisse pas dans une prochaine pantomime. Dans plusieurs des messages « offensants » et « profondément blessants », elle a qualifié les personnes handicapées de « spazzy » et a demandé de quelle partie de Tchernobyl venait un autre « gros c**t ».

Mme Godley est devenue célèbre à cause de la pandémie en parodiant les conférences de presse Covid du premier ministre écossais Nicola Sturgeon sur les réseaux sociaux.

[A strong supporter of both the SNP and independence, she was also paid £12,000 by taxpayers for a Covid social media campaign for the Scottish Government.

News of the outrageous comments led Scottish Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden to write to Aberdeen theatre – which Ms Godley is due to perform in December – about concerns over her language.

Before this, the 60-year-old performer apologised and wrote: “These historic tweets that people have quite rightly found offensive are deeply hurtful and shows my lack of empathy and zero self-awareness and come from a time of ignorance in my life.

READ MORE: A1 traffic: Severe delays on dual-carriageway after multiple crashes

“Comedy is no excuse for shocking and hurting people with words. I will endeavour to be better in future.

“There are fake tweets that were created to threaten me, but notwithstanding, the ones I wrote, I take responsibility for.”

It concluded: “During the course of this pandemic, I have tried to keep everyone’s spirits up and at the same time highlight the dangers.

“I am passionate about this and will continue to help in any way I can.”

Her apology did not satisfy Mr Lumsden, who tweeted: “I’m actually aghast that the SNP Government paid ‘comedian’ Janey Godley £12k to do an advert.

“The utter stinking hypocrisy of Nationalists complaining about other people giving out contracts to friends etc.”

Ms Godley is set to appear in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime production at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, in December.