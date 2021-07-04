Photos F1 : journée de qualification pour le Grand Prix d’Autriche 2021

Photos des essais qualificatifs et finaux du Grand Prix d’Autriche 2021.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Nicholas Latifi, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521. 03.07.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 9, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, jour de qualification. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : Batchelor / XPB Images Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, alpin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Grand Prix d’Autriche 2021, samedi – LAT Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Nikita Mazepin, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing, Red Bull Ring 2021 Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing, Red Bull Ring 2021 Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing, Red Bull Ring 2021 Jamie Chadwick, Veloce Racing, Red Bull Ring 2021 Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team 03.07.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 9, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, jour de qualification. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : Charniaux / XPB Images Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2021 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, Alpine, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A521. 03.07.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 9, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, jour de qualification. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : Charniaux / XPB Images
