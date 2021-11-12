Photos F1 : préparation du Grand Prix de Sao Paulo 2021

Photos de la préparation du Grand Prix de Sao Paulo 2021.
Interlagos, 2021 Interlagos, 2021 Interlagos, 2021 Garage Williams, Interlagos, 2021 Garage Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021 Garage Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Voiture de sécurité, Interlagos, 2021 Interlagos, 2021 Interlagos, 2021 Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpha Tauri. 11.11.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 19, Grand Prix du Brésil, Sao Paulo, Brésil, Journée de préparation. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : Batchelor / XPB Images Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Aston Martin, Interlagos, 2021 AlphaTauri, Interlagos, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Red Bull Racing RB16B en préparation. 11.11.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 19, Grand Prix du Brésil, Sao Paulo, Brésil, Journée de préparation. – www.xpbimages.com, e-mail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : XPB Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Interlagos, 2021 Lando Norris, McLaren, Interlagos, 2021 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Interlagos, 2021 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Interlagos, 2021 Ferrari, Interlagos, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Interlagos, 2021 Ferrari, Interlagos, 2021 Laurent Mekies, Ferrari, Interlagos, 2021 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Ferrari, Interlagos, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Interlagos, 2021 Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021 Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Interlagos, 2021
Plus d’images seront ajoutées ici
