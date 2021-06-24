in Formule Un

Photos F1 : préparation du Grand Prix de Styrie 2021

Photos de la préparation du Grand Prix de Styrie 2021.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Mick Schumacher, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, alpin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, alpin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, alpin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Fernando Alonso, alpin, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Nicholas Latifi, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 (De gauche à droite) : Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing avec Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team – échange de casque. 24.06.2021. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 8, Grand Prix Steiermark, Spielberg, Autriche, Journée de préparation. – www.xpbimages.com, e-mail : request@xpbimages.com © Copyright : Moy / XPB Images Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2021 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Red Bull Ring, 2021 Départ, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Départ, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Départ, Red Bull Ring, 2021 Départ, Red Bull Ring, 2021

Plus d’images seront ajoutées ici

