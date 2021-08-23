Psychonauts 2, Plus Spelunky 1 + 2 sur Switch

Capture d’écran : Double amende / Microsoft

Après 15 ans, Psychonauts 2 est enfin disponible cette semaine sur pratiquement toutes les plateformes, à l’exception de la Switch.

Je suis enthousiasmé par Psychonauts 2, mais puis-je m’arrêter et dire à quel point il est fou que nous soyons presque en septembre. Je vous jure, le 1er août était il y a trois jours et le 4 juillet il y a environ 3 semaines. Comment cet été est-il passé si vite !? Eh bien, je ne suis pas en colère. Je suis un grand fan d’Halloween et du temps plus frais en octobre. Apportez les nuits effrayantes et froides!

Voici tout ce qui sort cette semaine :

Lundi 23 août

Fling to the Finish | PCVol de nuit | Échec de SwitchMagnus | Quête de SwitchClaire : OR | ordinateur

mardi 24 août

Hoa | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PCKing’s Bounty 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PCAliens : Fireteam Elite | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCSniper : Contrats Ghost Warrior 2 | PS5Mickey Storm et le masque maudit | Chiens SwitchMetal | ordinateur

Mercredi 25 août

Ciels plus sombres | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OnePsychonautes 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, MacMechstermination | Xbox OneMurder Mystery Machine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCMask of Mists | Xbox Series X/SBhind The Frame : les plus beaux paysages | PC, MacLa Légende des Héros : Hajimari No Kiseki | ordinateur

Jeudi 26 août

Insulaires : Édition console | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox OneHotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, SwitchMyst | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, 3e salle du jeu d’évasion de MacCape | SwitchDark Thrones | SwitchLes magnifiques cochons truffiers | SwitchInstant Farmer | Les mystères de SwitchMay : Le secret de Dragonville | SwitchHave A Blast | SwitchShape Convient | Pattes SwitchGarden | Commutateur Wildbus | SwitchSpelunky 2 | SwitchSpelunky | SwitchGreen Phoenix | SwitchPretty Girls Panic! | Switch Titans Black Ops | Chasseur de sorcière | SwitchHermitage : Dossiers étranges | SwitchEternal Hope | Changer

Voisin secret | Arrêtez la route déchaînée | Simulateur SwitchBum | PCBlack Geyser : Courriers des ténèbres | PC, MacRemodeler Mars | PCProtoCorgi | ordinateur

vendredi 27 août

Encré : Une histoire d’amour | PS4, Xbox One, SwitchBaldo : Les hiboux gardiens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCTormented Souls | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PCSpace Station Sprint | Xbox One, PCNo More Heroes 3 | SwitchOne-Eyed Lee et le dîner | SwitchHammer 2 rechargé | SwitchOrbibot | InterrupteurPARQUET | PCSeed of the Dead : Sweet Home | ordinateur