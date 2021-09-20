in Football

Qu’est-ce que le football est à la télévision ce week-end?

Le football est un sport qui ne s’arrête jamais. Du football de Premier League à la FA Cup, des compétitions européennes aux matches amicaux internationaux ; il y a presque toujours un match quelque part à voir.

Matchs de Premier League à regarder et à diffuser en direct

Le foot à la télé ce week-end

Voici tous les matchs qui seront diffusés en direct au Royaume-Uni la semaine prochaine sur des chaînes telles que Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV et plus encore.

Lundi 20 septembre 2021

Benfica vs Boavista (19h00 BST) – Primeira Liga, BT Sport

Berwick Rangers vs Gretna 2008 (19h45 BST) – Premier tour de la FA Cup écossaise, BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Udinese vs Naples – Serie A, BT Sport

mardi 21 septembre 2021

Bologne vs Gênes (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Estonie Femmes vs Pays de Galles Femmes (18h BST) – Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023, BBC Wales / BBC iPlayer

Irlande du Nord Femmes vs Lettonie Femmes (19h BST) – Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2021, BBC iPlayer

Luxembourg Femmes vs Angleterre Femmes (19h15 BST) – Qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA, ITV / ITV Hub

Ecosse Femmes vs Îles Féroé Femmes (19h35 BST) – Qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA, BBC iPlayer

Norwich City vs Liverpool (19h45 BST) – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, Sky Sports

Atalanta vs Sassuolo (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

mercredi 22 septembre 2021

Salernitana vs Vérone (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Spezia vs Juventus (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Lille vs Reims (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Monaco vs St Etienne (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Manchester United vs West Ham United (19h45 BST) – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, Sky Sports

AC Milan vs Venezia (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Cagliari vs Empoli (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Angers vs Marseille (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

FC Metz vs PSG (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

jeudi 23 septembre 2021

New York Red Bulls contre New York City FC (1h00 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports (à confirmer)

Sampdoria vs Naples (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Turin vs Lazio (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Roma vs Udinese (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

vendredi 24 septembre 2021

Lyon Femmes vs Guingamp Femmes (17h30 BST) – Division 1 Féminine, BT Sport

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich (19h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports

Arbroath vs Kilmarnock (19h45 BST) – Championnat écossais, BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

West Brom vs QPR (20h00 BST) – Championnat, Sky Sports

Gil Vicente vs FC Porto (21h15 BST) – Primeira Liga, BT Sport

samedi 25 septembre 2021

Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women (11h30 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports

Reading vs Middlesbrough (12h30 BST) – Championnat, Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City (12h30 BST) – Premier League, BT Sport

Inter Milan vs Atalanta (17h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Chesterfield vs Torquay United (17h20 BST) – Ligue nationale, BT Sport

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund (17h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sport

Brentford vs Liverpool (17h30 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports

Strasbourg vs Lille (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Gênes vs Vérone (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

PSG vs Montpellier (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Union de Philadelphie contre Atlanta United (20 h 30 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports

dimanche 26 septembre 2021

New York City FC contre New York Red Bulls (00h00 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports (à confirmer)

Juventus vs Sampdoria (11h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Bordeaux vs Rennes (12h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

St Mirren vs Aberdeen (12h00 BST) – Premiership écossaise, Sky Sports

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women (12h30 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, BBC Two / iPlayer

Reims vs Nantes (14h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Southampton vs Wolves (14h00 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports

Empoli vs Bologne (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Sassuolo vs Salernitana (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport ESPN

Udinese vs Fiorentina (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

VFL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart (14h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports App

Clermont vs Monaco (16h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

SC Freiburg vs FC Augsburg (16h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports App

Arsenal vs Tottenham (16h30 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports

Lazio vs Rome (17h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport

Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women (18h45 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports

Marseille vs RC Lens (19h45 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

Naples vs Cagliari (19h45 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport

