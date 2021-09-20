Qu’est-ce que le football est à la télévision ce week-end?

Le football est un sport qui ne s’arrête jamais. Du football de Premier League à la FA Cup, des compétitions européennes aux matches amicaux internationaux ; il y a presque toujours un match quelque part à voir.
Matchs de Premier League à regarder et à diffuser en direct
Le foot à la télé ce week-end
Voici tous les matchs qui seront diffusés en direct au Royaume-Uni la semaine prochaine sur des chaînes telles que Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV et plus encore.
Lundi 20 septembre 2021
Benfica vs Boavista (19h00 BST) – Primeira Liga, BT Sport
Berwick Rangers vs Gretna 2008 (19h45 BST) – Premier tour de la FA Cup écossaise, BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
Udinese vs Naples – Serie A, BT Sport
mardi 21 septembre 2021
Bologne vs Gênes (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Estonie Femmes vs Pays de Galles Femmes (18h BST) – Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023, BBC Wales / BBC iPlayer
Irlande du Nord Femmes vs Lettonie Femmes (19h BST) – Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2021, BBC iPlayer
Luxembourg Femmes vs Angleterre Femmes (19h15 BST) – Qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA, ITV / ITV Hub
Ecosse Femmes vs Îles Féroé Femmes (19h35 BST) – Qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA, BBC iPlayer
Norwich City vs Liverpool (19h45 BST) – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, Sky Sports
Atalanta vs Sassuolo (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
mercredi 22 septembre 2021
Salernitana vs Vérone (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Spezia vs Juventus (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Lille vs Reims (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Monaco vs St Etienne (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Manchester United vs West Ham United (19h45 BST) – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, Sky Sports
AC Milan vs Venezia (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Cagliari vs Empoli (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Angers vs Marseille (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
FC Metz vs PSG (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
jeudi 23 septembre 2021
New York Red Bulls contre New York City FC (1h00 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports (à confirmer)
Sampdoria vs Naples (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Turin vs Lazio (17h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Roma vs Udinese (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
vendredi 24 septembre 2021
Lyon Femmes vs Guingamp Femmes (17h30 BST) – Division 1 Féminine, BT Sport
Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich (19h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports
Arbroath vs Kilmarnock (19h45 BST) – Championnat écossais, BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
West Brom vs QPR (20h00 BST) – Championnat, Sky Sports
Gil Vicente vs FC Porto (21h15 BST) – Primeira Liga, BT Sport
samedi 25 septembre 2021
Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women (11h30 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports
Reading vs Middlesbrough (12h30 BST) – Championnat, Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Manchester City (12h30 BST) – Premier League, BT Sport
Inter Milan vs Atalanta (17h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Chesterfield vs Torquay United (17h20 BST) – Ligue nationale, BT Sport
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund (17h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sport
Brentford vs Liverpool (17h30 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports
Strasbourg vs Lille (18h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Gênes vs Vérone (19h45 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
PSG vs Montpellier (20h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Union de Philadelphie contre Atlanta United (20 h 30 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports
dimanche 26 septembre 2021
New York City FC contre New York Red Bulls (00h00 BST) – MLS, Sky Sports (à confirmer)
Juventus vs Sampdoria (11h30 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Bordeaux vs Rennes (12h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
St Mirren vs Aberdeen (12h00 BST) – Premiership écossaise, Sky Sports
Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women (12h30 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, BBC Two / iPlayer
Reims vs Nantes (14h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Southampton vs Wolves (14h00 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports
Empoli vs Bologne (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Sassuolo vs Salernitana (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport ESPN
Udinese vs Fiorentina (14h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
VFL Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart (14h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports App
Clermont vs Monaco (16h00 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
SC Freiburg vs FC Augsburg (16h30 BST) – Bundesliga, Sky Sports App
Arsenal vs Tottenham (16h30 BST) – Premier League, Sky Sports
Lazio vs Rome (17h00 BST) – Serie A, BT Sport
Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women (18h45 BST) – FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports
Marseille vs RC Lens (19h45 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
Naples vs Cagliari (19h45 BST) – Ligue 1, BT Sport
