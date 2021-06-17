in Cinéma

Regardez les secrets révélés lors des retrouvailles du casting de “Le Diable s’habille en Prada” | Vidéo

Publié à 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT) jeudi 17 juin 2021

Anne Hathaway a failli manquer "Le diable s'habille en Prada" Jouer 0:51

Publié à 11h52 HE (15h52 GMT) jeudi 17 juin 2021

Elle ne parle toujours pas et des millions la suivent déjàElle ne parle toujours pas et des millions la suivent déjà

0:52

Publié à 14h12 HE (18h12 GMT) le mercredi 16 juin 2021

0:55

Publié à 14h35 ET (18h35 GMT) le mardi 15 juin 2021

L'actrice Lisa Banes décède après avoir été écrasée par une planche à roulettesL'actrice Lisa Banes décède après avoir été écrasée par une planche à roulettes

0:47

Publié à 14h24 HE (18h24 GMT) le mardi 15 juin 2021

Qui est Chrissy Teigen ?Qui est Chrissy Teigen ?

1:18

Publié à 13h29 HE (17h29 GMT) le mardi 15 juin 2021

Jessica Biel raconte les détails de sa grossesse en pleine pandémieJessica Biel raconte les détails de sa grossesse en pleine pandémie

1:02

Publié à 16h58 HE (20h58 GMT) le lundi 14 juin 2021

Natti Natasha partage des photos avec son petit bébéNatti Natasha partage des photos avec son petit bébé

1:25

Publié à 16h18 HE (20h18 GMT) le lundi 14 juin 2021

Hemsworth félicite Evans mais publie une photo de PrattHemsworth félicite Evans mais publie une photo de Pratt

0:36

Publié à 15h01 ET (19h01 GMT) le lundi 14 juin 2021

La photo inédite de Diego Maradona que sa fille a publiéeLa photo inédite de Diego Maradona que sa fille a publiée

0:49

Publié à 21:50 ET (01:50 GMT) dimanche 13 juin 2021

Ned Beatty est décédé, a joué dans Ned Beatty est décédé, a joué dans

